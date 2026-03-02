47 Paintings Of Cats Throughout The Years That Prove They Were Always Favorite Art’s Subject

Artists and sculptors have always sought to draw inspiration from beauty. And what, after all, could be more beautiful than cats? Okay, one of the most beautiful things on this Earth. Now, I think even avid dog lovers would agree with me. So it’s no wonder cats occupy such an important place in world art.

Still don’t believe me? Then please take a look at this selection of incredible cat art, compiled by this dedicated Instagram account, whose motto rightly states: “Where there is a cat, there is love.” And we, Bored Panda, have specially selected the most beautiful of these images for you.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: Mariusz Szmerdt

Image source: Mariusz Szmerdt

#2

Image source: Yi Xiang Yang

Image source: Yi Xiang Yang

#3

Image source: Martin Leman

Image source: Martin Leman

Instagram has many dedicated pages that collect images of cat-themed artwork, so here’s another one for you. It’s called “Cats in Art,” and as of today, it has nearly 200 different beautiful cats in its postings.

However, 200 pieces of cat art is too much beauty at once, so we invite you to look at just under 50 images we’ve carefully selected for you. Please view and enjoy the indescribable beauty, flexibility, and agility of these meowtiful felines!

#4

Image source: mari_novosad

Image source: mari_novosad

#5

Image source: Peter Klucik

Image source: Peter Klucik

#6

Image source: Jane Whiting Chrzanoska

Image source: Jane Whiting Chrzanoska

Cats occupy a special place in human art, largely because cats were among the last of the “classic” modern pets to be domesticated. While dogs have been with humans for millennia across the planet, cats long remained a curiosity for many cultures.

For example, cats held a truly sacred place in Egyptian religion. This is, of course, explained by the fact that without cats, a significant portion of the harvest would’ve been destroyed by rodents, and the entire civilization would have collapsed. But cats saved the harvest year after year – and the grateful Egyptians elevated them to the rank of gods.

No, I’m being completely serious! Bastet, one of the most important goddesses in the Egyptian pantheon, had the head of a cat, and the furry creatures themselves held sacred status among the people. If a person harmed a cat, even unintentionally, a huge monetary fine was the least they could expect.

So it’s no surprise that cats sit on the laps of ancient Egyptian statues, gaze down upon us from dusty bas-reliefs, and that their mummies, richly adorned with gold and precious stones, occupy places of honor in the tombs of the pharaohs.

#7

Image source: Bruno Liljefors

Image source: Bruno Liljefors

#8

Image source: demtsiu

Image source: demtsiu

#9

Image source: Maud Lewis

Image source: Maud Lewis

However, cats are virtually absent from Roman and Greek culture, because they actually arrived in Europe and spread only during the collapse of the Roman Empire. Ferrets, for example, served a purpose in Rome and Ancient Greece, but these small predators also caused considerable damage to poultry farms.

In Byzantium and Europe during the Crusades, cats already occupied a worthy place alongside humans, deserving their honor, respect, and a place in art. Moreover, cats are depicted alongside monarchs and nobles, not commoners, further emphasizing their high status.

For example, a classic work of medieval art, the Book of Hours of the Duke of Berry, which depicts scenes from the daily lives of peasants and artisans, features a variety of animals but no cats. However, cats are present in tapestries depicting the Duke’s own family.

#10

Image source: instagram.com

Image source: instagram.com

#11

Image source: Louis Wain

Image source: Louis Wain

#12

Image source: Vanessa Stockard

Image source: Vanessa Stockard

Having survived the difficult times associated with the persecution of witches by the Inquisition, which viewed cats as the devil’s minions, these fluffyballs gradually regained their place in art and the hearts of people and have since regularly appeared in famous works, from classical to avant-garde.

For example, the famous photograph of Salvador Dalí with three jumping cats, a chair, an easel, and a bucket of water, was taken in 1948 by the renowned photographer Philippe Halsman. Interestingly, it took 26 takes and six hours to get the photograph just the way Halsman and Dalí wanted. But this photograph is now considered one of the 100 most influential in art history.

#13

Image source: Carol Wilson

Image source: Carol Wilson

#14

Image source: Louis William Wain

Image source: Louis William Wain

#15

Image source: Niaski

Image source: Niaski

By the way, among the images collected in this selection of ours, you’ll find another one featuring Salvador Dalí – and a different kitty, of course. So now feel free to browse these delightful images, enjoy them all, and please share your impressions in the comments below.

#16

Image source: Kim Haskins

Image source: Kim Haskins

#17

Image source: Maya Perez

Image source: Maya Perez

#18

Image source: Kateryna Kyrylchuk

Image source: Kateryna Kyrylchuk

#19

Image source: Dillon Samuelson

Image source: Dillon Samuelson

#20

Image source: Vanessa Cooper

Image source: Vanessa Cooper

#21

Image source: Henri Matisse

Image source: Henri Matisse

#22

Image source: Vladimir Dunjic

Image source: Vladimir Dunjic

#23

Image source: terryrunyan

Image source: terryrunyan

#24

Image source: Maggie Vandewalle

Image source: Maggie Vandewalle

#25

Image source: Michael Sowa

Image source: Michael Sowa

#26

Image source: Owen Smith

Image source: Owen Smith

#27

Image source: Johnel Summerfield

Image source: Johnel Summerfield

#28

Image source: Oleksandr Yanuta

Image source: Oleksandr Yanuta

#29

Image source: Vicky Mount

Image source: Vicky Mount

#30

Image source:  Sarah Fox-Davies

Image source:  Sarah Fox-Davies

#31

Image source: Xu Beihong

Image source: Xu Beihong

#32

Image source: Uiko Ikeda

Image source: Uiko Ikeda

#33

Image source:  Edward Bowden

Image source:  Edward Bowden

#34

Image source: Lucien Freud

Image source: Lucien Freud

#35

Image source: Marcel Schelekens

Image source: Marcel Schelekens

#36

Image source: nataly_owl

Image source: nataly_owl

#37

Image source: selynndraws

Image source: selynndraws

#38

Image source: thedancingcatart

Image source: thedancingcatart

#39

Image source: leo___forest

Image source: leo___forest

#40

Image source: Midori Yamada

Image source: Midori Yamada

#41

Image source: LOUIS WAIN

Image source: LOUIS WAIN

#42

Image source: Ricky Way

Image source: Ricky Way

#43

Image source: Stephanie lambourne

Image source: Stephanie lambourne

#44

Image source: Henriëtte Ronner-Knip

Image source: Henriëtte Ronner-Knip

#45

Image source: Francisco de Goya Manuel Osorio Manrique de Zuñiga

Image source: Francisco de Goya Manuel Osorio Manrique de Zuñiga

#46

Image source: danielarthury

Image source: danielarthury

#47

Image source: Théophile Alexandre Steinlen

Image source: Théophile Alexandre Steinlen

