“Villain Or Misunderstood?”: Cast Your Vote On 24 Movie & TV Show Characters

Some villains are obviously evil. Others… maybe not. In this poll, we’ve collected 24 of the most iconic movie and TV villains. Your task is simple, but morally tricky: decide if each character was truly evil, or just a product of their circumstances.
Your votes will reveal how you see morality in the most complicated of characters. Are you harsh, forgiving, or somewhere in between? Scroll, think carefully, and cast your vote—these villains aren’t always what they seem.
#1 Harry Potter (2001-2011) – Often seen as Harry Potter’s bully and rival, Draco Malfoy is cruel and arrogant, but also shaped by family pressure and expectations.
#2 Game Of Thrones (2011-2019) – Manipulative and ruthless, Cersei Lannister will destroy anyone who threatens her power or her children.
#3 Breaking Bad (2008-2013) – A teacher turned drug kingpin, Walter White commits crimes and murders while insisting he’s doing it for his family.
#4 Marvel Cinematic Universe (2012-2019) – Believing overpopulation will destroy the universe, Thanos wipes out half of all life to restore “balance.”
#5 The Dark Knight (2008) – A chaos-driven criminal, the Joker believes society’s rules are fragile illusions.
#6 The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003) – Once innocent, Gollum is twisted by an obsession with the One Ring over centuries of isolation.
#7 The Godfather ((1972) – Once determined to avoid crime, Michael Corleone slowly becomes the ruthless head of a criminal empire.
#8 Spider-Man (2002) – A brilliant scientist fractured by dangerous experiments, the Green Goblin became violently ambitious and cruel.
#9 Watchmen (2009) – A vigilante with a rigid moral code, Rorschach refuses to compromise even to save lives.
#10 A Clockwork Orange (1971) – Known as a violent delinquent who delighted in cruelty, Alex DeLarge was later forced into psychological “rehabilitation.”
#11 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) – Ed Rooney becomes obsessed with catching one student skipping school, even if it means lying and breaking his own rules.
#12 Wall Street (1987) – Gordon Gekko builds an empire by convincing people that greed isn’t a flaw – it’s a virtue.
#13 Cruel Intentions (1999) – Kathryn Merteuil treats relationships like chess pieces and emotions like leverage.
#14 The Sopranos (1999-2007) – Tony Soprano goes to therapy while ordering violence to protect his family and his business.
#15 That 70’s Show (1998-2006) – Red Forman rules his household through criticism, pressure, and “tough love.”
#16 Die Hard (1988) – Hans Gruber stages a terrorist attack under the cover of political messaging to carry out a high-end heist.
#17 Psycho (1960) – Norman Bates presents himself as kind and vulnerable while hiding a violent reality he barely understands himself.
#18 The Matrix (1999) – Agent Smith seeks to erase humanity to “free” both humans and machines from a system he sees as a prison.
#19 Training Day (2001) – Alonzo Harris bends the law at every turn, claiming only dirty hands can keep the streets clean.
#20 12 Years a Slave (2013) – Edwin Epps rules through terror, convinced that absolute control is both natural and necessary.
#21 No Country for Old Men (2007) – Anton Chigurh follows an unbreakable personal code that treats life and death as a matter of chance.
#22 John Doe: Vigilante (2014) – John Doe engineers his crimes as moral lessons meant to expose society’s sins through fear and spectacle.
#23 Harry Potter (2001-2011) – Lord Voldemort seeks to reshape the world by eliminating those he considers weak, believing only the powerful deserve to lead.
#24 Frankenstein (2025) – Dr. Frankenstein, shaped by a childhood of loss, betrayal and neglect, grows obsessed with defying the natural limits of life, claiming that the pursuit of knowledge justifies his experiments – even when they harm others.
