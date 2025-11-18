30 Magical Drawings On The Edges Of Popular Books Featuring Famous Scenes Done By This Artist

As the saying goes, don’t judge a book by its cover, but how about fore-edge paintings? Well, in this case, Maisie Matilda does a great job of selling them by adding magical drawings to literary classics such as The Lord of Rings trilogy, Dune trilogy, Harry Potter series, and others.

Maisie’s drawings haven’t gone unnoticed, and as of today, the artist has over 600K followers on Instagram and 1 million on TikTok. Maisie draws on all the sides of the books and showcases the final result in a video format. Her detailed illustrations represent famous scenes, characters, or quotes that true fans will recognize in a heartbeat.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | tiktok.com

#1

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#2

“Pride and Prejudice,” a novel by Jane Austen.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#3

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#4

Harry Potter collection by J. K. Rowling.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#5

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#6

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#7

The Complete Sherlock Holmes book by Arthur Conan Doyle.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#8

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” a novel by J. K. Rowling.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#9

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#10

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#11

“Pride and Prejudice,” a novel by Jane Austen.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#12

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#13

“A Game of Thrones,” a novel by George R. R. Martin.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#14

“A Song of Ice and Fire” novel series by George R. R. Martin.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#15

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” a novel by J. K. Rowling.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#16

“Breaking Dawn,” a novel by Stephenie Meyer.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#17

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#18

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#19

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#20

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#21

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#22

“The Lord of the Rings,” a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#23

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” a novel by J. K. Rowling.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#24

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” a novel by J. K. Rowling

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#25

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” a novel by J. K. Rowling

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#26

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” a novel by J. K. Rowling.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#27

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” a novel by J. K. Rowling.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#28

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” a novel by J. K. Rowling.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#29

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” a novel by J. K. Rowling.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

#30

“Breaking Dawn,” a novel by Stephenie Meyer.

Image source: ByMaisieMatilda

