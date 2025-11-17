“It Was The Least Surprising Thing”: 30 People Reveal The Fate Of Their Class Bully

Bullying can take many forms. This intentional aggressive behavior involves an imbalance of power and can be physical, verbal, or relational. For example, while boys often target others with their fists, girls have powerful weapons of their own, such as social exclusion.
Kids who are bullied are more likely to experience depression and anxiety, increased feelings of sadness and loneliness, changes in sleep and eating patterns, and loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy. These issues may even persist into adulthood.
However, harassing others doesn’t do the perpetrators any good as well. In fact, they have a greater chance to abuse alcohol and other drugs in adolescence and as adults, get into fights, vandalize property, and drop out of school, engage in early sexual activity, have criminal convictions and traffic citations as adults, be abusive toward their romantic partners, spouses, or children as adults.
Interested in their fates, Reddit user FattyMacDaddy made a post on the platform, asking everyone, “What happened to the bully in your class?” And it went viral! Here are some of the most memorable stories from the 14,400 comments it has received.
#1
She did an insane amount of growing up during college, including having to uproot her whole life to care for her family after her mom died suddenly. She reached out to me and others I know personally and directly addressed the bullying. We went out to lunch (she bought) and she was incredibly honest. Apologizing and acknowledging what she did and why it was wrong. She’s now running a successful animal rescue organization with her long-term boyfriend and I wish her nothing but happiness.
Image source: Mammoth-Director-184, cottonbro studio
#2
After years and years of being bullied in middle and high school by one particular guy. I took my dad’s lawnmower in to get serviced and look who we have here. Good ol racist f**k boy Shaun walks up to the counter covered in dirt and oil and sweat. He immediately knew who I was. Funny thing is I hated this dude for so long, I even had a vision on snatching him by his shirt over the counter and beating his face into the ground( I was skinny skater punk now)
Nothing was said between us during that interaction other than the services I needed When I went to go pick the lawn mower up a week later he asked me to step outside. In my mind, I’m thinking this is it, I’m going pumble this dude. He lit up a cigarette and for about 15 minutes, apologized for how he treated me in middle school and high school. He told me about how he was brought up and he’s never been as tough as he came up.
After high school he went in the military and was forced to work with other races. He even explained that his hatred towards people that weren’t white faded away bc of the Marines. He said he had been f****d over more by his own race then others and started to think about his ideology. He is a humble guy now, with regret, but is man enough to admit his faults. We shook hands and even hugged. I haven’t seen him in about 10 years but, if I do see him again I still shake his hand.
Image source: idtryanythingtwice, Armin Rimoldi
#3
OH OH I HAVE THE BEST ONE FOR THIS GUYS: promise!!
So my bully was a guy, I’m a chic, and he was RELENTLESS. From kindergarten through middle school. Peaked in middle school. He would stick his leg out and trip me when I would walk by then laugh. C**p like that. He annoyed everyone. Imposed on your personal space. Would tell lots about me to others so they would not like me. It really bothered me deeply bc I could not understand what I had done to have someone so adamant about humiliating and hurting me. Publicly.
Well. After middle school he disappeared to some other school and I slowly repressed it all and forgot of him in my active thoughts.
Then I get my first apartment with a friend and a real job and going to college. I’m sitting on my new couch in my new place watching to catch a predator. Like every one did back then.
“Next up on to catch a predator: “ and I hear his name. I hear that jerk offs name. AND THERE HE IS WALKING IN TO MEET AN UNDERAGE GIRL HE HAS VERRRRY DISGUSTING TEXT CONVOS WITH. I could not believe it. I stood up and screamed aloud. I felt so, vindicated for the feelings of hatred and inability to forgive him as a younger girl.
Justice served!
Image source: Alicewithhazeleyes
#4
Used his fathers money to spend 7 years on the other side of the world to complete a 5-year masters degree. Downright slob and a dirtbag who was way more concerned about partying and living large than accomplishing anything in life.
But the plot twist was that his father only would pay for him when he was a student, so when he landed his first job, a basic entry-level position, and had to pay bills and answer to a superior, he was hit hard in the nuts by reality. Instead of lashing out or coping by drinking, he just went “time to learn about life and to become a responsible adult”.
Now he has a manager role that pays 75k and lives in a modest apartment, and is one of the nicest, most inclusive guys I know who has no issues admitting his past mistakes and apologize for his behaviour.
People can change.
Image source: blastmanager, Andrea Piacquadio
#5
Didn’t realize just how bad his home life was. His father is a terrible human being and a criminal. He and his mom were waiting until he turned 18 to both get out. When we bumped into each other later he apologized for being a jerk. He’s changed his name, got married to a lovely person, and finished grad school now. We occasionally talk and keep up on social media. I’m really happy for him.
Image source: Book_Cook921
#6
Mine always Bullied everyone who wasn’t a football player, jock, or “cowboy” he honed in on me because I was a nerd and more feminine. Turns out he had major major regrets about everything and at his last class reunion (he was two years ahead of me) he tried apologizing to people and a lot of people wouldn’t forgive him for what he did. A lot of it was borderline charges should have been filed type stuff, he made a couple kids s*icidal. Well after a lot of people wouldn’t take his apology I guess he went into a major depression and ended up hanging himself and left a letter stating that he hated who he was, and how he treated people and the pain he inflicted on everyone and that he couldn’t live with himself anymore. The really sad thing is I did run into him not too long before this and he did apologize to me (which I’m surprised he recognized me because I am female presenting now) and I accepted it and told him I didn’t hold anything against him. He really seemed sincere and that he changed. But I understand how some couldn’t forgive the trespasses he made upon them. Sad all the way around. This is why everyone just needs to be nice to everyone, even if you don’t like them, like what they do, or whatever. These stories always end in unnecessary sadness or end of life
Image source: No_Hat_5, Quintin Gellar
#7
I just looked him up! He makes Youtube videos for ‘work’ in the vein of Andrew Tate. He has 212 subscribers and lives in his mom’s house (recognized it from the vids)
Image source: girlmeetsbooks, AQVIEWS
#8
I had a fair number of bulliesin high school which was over 25 years ago so I am well past that. One of them several years ago sent me a facebook friend request. I messaged him back and said…”You made the time we were in high school together hell (he was a couple years ahead of me in school), why do you think I would want to friend you?” His response was “If you are still holding onto that you have problems.” Which I replied with “No I dont have problems because I cut a******s like you out of my life.” and then I blocked him.
Image source: WiscoDJ920
#9
He’s selling mobility scooters and supporting his stepchildren.
He was abused at home, and I was an easy target. Back then I fantasised about murdering him, now I appreciate that he was crying out for help. I’m never going to be best friends with him, but I’d shake his hand and wish him well any day.
Image source: GrinerIHaha
#10
I saw him rush the field at an NFL game and get arrested. Good times!
Image source: NYVines, SimplyAS10 (not the actual photo))
#11
He was killed shortly after being released from prison. He apparently had a beef with someone and went to their house with a gun, kicked in their front door, and was immediately shot and killed.
Image source: dakeyjake, Matthew Ansley
#12
Dead. He abused his girlfriend one time too many, she emptied a clip.
Image source: SPLooooosh
#13
She’s a labour and delivery nurse. And she hasn’t changed. I deliberately chose a different hospital than the one she works in when I was pregnant.
Image source: LordyIHopeThereIsPie, JESHOOTS.COM
#14
He still takes my money to this day!
However, he does pull a good pint so It’s all good.
Image source: Cromises_93
#15
In jail for strangling his girlfriend. Thankfully she survived.
Image source: Old_Snow3086, RDNE Stock project
#16
Full ride scholarship through football to a D1 college, scouted by an NFL team in high school, just had to make it 4 years in college. Sexually assaulted a girl at the college, went on the run, had several warrants, got into an argument back in hometown that led to firearm discharge, and now he’s in prison.
Image source: MCJOHNS117, Philip Jang
#17
The kid who used to beat me up every day in third grade I heard crashed a motorcycle and lost both his testicles. So he’s got that going for him, which is not nice.
Image source: JoeyMaddox, Djordje Petrovic
#18
1 died, trying to bully a big tree while driving 50mph, the tree wasn’t impressed and decided to bully him back by not moving out of the way just before the bully attempt.
I’d like to hug the tree but i don’t know exactly where it happened…
Image source: Upstairs-Ad1795, Jaromír Kavan
#19
I saw him walking in front of my family’s house (certain he was passing by) while I was playing with my daughter and her cousins. He gave me a little wave and I thought I just wave back to be nice.
He messaged me later on Facebook and said he’s glad I’m doing better than him. Long story short, he told me his ex wife and him are having a serious custody battle with their kid and recently got a DUI which got him in a deeper hole. He basically said don’t end up like him.
As much as I hope he gets better, karma really is a b***h
Image source: Silver_Scallion_1127
#20
He died the summer after graduating high school. Mixed too many drugs and alcohol at a party. Very sad for his younger brother who was a great person despite his brother.
Image source: GelNo, Aleks Magnusson
#21
Went to college, got into drugs, lost his scholarship and got kicked out.
Last I saw he’s working construction and is making duck faces on his profile pic on Facebook.
Image source: Korunam, Bidvine
#22
The main person to bully me was a kid named Jonathan. He was a massive a*****e. He bullied me relentlessly from 7th grade to junior year in high school. I was talking to a girl I was friends with and he decided it would be the best time to crush up a pack of cookies and dump it on my head. I had long hair and it sent me into a rage. I was fat which is why he bullied me so I couldn’t catch him but one of my friends saw and tripped him as he ran by. I picked him up and slammed him on the ground then punched him in the face a few times before teachers broke it up. A teacher saw the whole thing and was yelling at him before I even got to him. I didn’t get in any trouble other than a few days of in school suspension. He got suspended for a week. He never even looked at me again.
He is currently a homeless junkie in my hometown. Every so often he makes the news or a post from the PD on Facebook because he does stupid crimes like stealing scratch off lottery tickets from stores then tries to cash them in. It’s hilarious
Image source: iamacannibal, Nick Fewings
#23
He became the CEO of the company he started in after collage. He is the Chairman of the local football team and runs the beach cleanup crew every month. Always has a smile and has clearly just kept on growing up.
Image source: BearVennDiagram
#24
He drove drunk, got in a wreck, and is now paralyzed from the waist down. He is still a bully, but now he’s an online bully. The accident seems to have made him feel even more justified in being a prick.
Image source: mister_immortal, Marcus Aurelius
#25
Many years after graduation, I found out that he became a local cop in the town we grew up. It was the least surprising thing to everybody.
Image source: fattymacdaddy
#26
My elementary school bully (in S. Korea for context) continued being the bully till high school. Somehow he ambushed and beaten this “the untouchable” student while he was alone. It turned that “untouchable” student was korean mafia son. Bunch of black cars park up at his apartment, burly guys armed with metal pipes and bats would constantly waltz around the neighborhood and make the bully’s family life hell. Apartment neighbors got fed up being terrified with the mafia at their neighborhood (cops will not show up until the mafia dispersed) to the point they pressured the bully’s family to move out at once. Never heard what happened after they moved.
Not entirely sure why the bully did that, maybe due to his pride? Maybe a proof he is the “Jjang” (old korean term for a student who is the toughest and strongest brawler, who’d constantly challenge or be challenged by other classes and/or other schools)
Image source: DeepSleepr
#27
He’s a preacher 🙄
Image source: loweyedfox
#28
He now owns his father’s huge, massively lucrative construction co. Which is exactly what he said he was going to do and also let us know how much richer he was going to be than us. So yeah it sucks bc it came true.
Image source: djln491, Scott Blake
#29
He ended up being my direct manager at a serving job, and tbh he was one of the best managers I’ve ever had.
Image source: TheExpandingMind
#30
My bully from elementary school through high school served prison time for embezzlement.
Image source: hdnpn, Hédi Benyounes
