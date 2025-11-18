30 Pics Of Cities In The Past And The Present, As Shared By This FB Page

If you moved to another city for college or work, it can be an interesting experience to return to your hometown. After all, human creations are rarely static and more often than not planners and builders regularly change things. This is true for cities across the world, with the changes getting more and more prominent as time goes by.
This Facebook page is dedicated to interesting before and after photos of cities and we’ve gathered the best ones. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.
#1 Castle Street, 1900s And 2019
#2 Is There A Moment In History You Wish You Could Experience?
The world is full of beautiful old historical buildings that connect us to the past, but too many are lost to decay or thoughtless development. Restoration can give us glimpses into what they might have looked like decades or centuries ago
#3 Liberation Of Coutances/Normandy 1944!
#4 What Is It..!
#5 It Was Damaged During The Civil War, You Can Still See The Hole Made By A Cannonball On One Of The Large Oak Beams…?
#6 Then And Now: Tyre, One Of The Oldest Continually Inhabited Cities In The World………???
#7 Rephotography Is The Act Of Repeat Photography At The Same Site, With A Time Gap Between The Two Images; The So-Called “Then And Now” View Of A Particular Area
#8 Before After
#9 Deadwood — Then And Now
#10 Before & After
#11 Warsaw, Before And After
#12 Kingsgate, Dating From The 14th Century, Is One Of Two Surviving Medieval Gates In Winchester. The Buildings Next To The Arch Were Demolished In The 1930s…?
#13 Who Better Time
#14 The War Is Over! Berlin/Reichstag 1945
#15 Who Better 1945 vs. 2011
#16 Mike Seaborne’s Isle Of Dogs, Then & Now
#17 Kaliningrad, Before And After Ww2
#18 Right Near The Top Of Our Bucket Lists Is Visiting Japan Someday (Hopefully Soon)
It’s a fascinating country that sometimes seems more at home in a fairytale book than on Planet Earth. There’s a sense of excitement, modernity, and love for its people present there that’s almost unparalleled anywhere else in the world. It’s far from just about anime, manga, samurai, and Sony—concentrating just on those would do the culture a disservice.
#19 We’ve All Seen Pictures Of Paris
The “City of Love” is one of the most recognizable places on earth due to its iconic architecture. The famous Eiffel Tower standing high above the city, the wonderful bridges built above the river Seine, and the Gothic cathedral of Notre Dame.
#20 Then & Now, Kiev, Kreschatik Street, Ukraine, Ussr
#21 Timelapse Evolution Before And After Of Famous Cities
#22 Clifton Rocks Railway Top Station By The Gorge Hotel 1990 2021
#23 Leblone Ipanema, Rio Janeiro Then vs. Now
#24 1936 vs. 2017
#25 Hattusa, Turkey Then vs. Now
#26 Guess City
#27 Rush Into Germany! Aachen In Germany
#28 I❤️poland
#29 Guess City
#30 Public Celebrations
Looking down from the top of Park St from a viewpoint near the Wills Memorial Tower of Bristol University
