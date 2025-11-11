R.I.P Chuppy: These Adorable Photos Will Always Remind Us Of Chuppy The Golden Retriever

Although Chuppy the majestic golden retriever passed away just week ago, his memory will live on in these beautiful pictures taken by his owner, Jessica Trinh. They are so popular that even rapper Snoop Dogg posted one of the photos on his Instagram.
All the pictures below were shot when Jessica was 17-18 years old, which goes to show just how talented this young photographer is.
“There is a mission behind my photos. I wanted to make a statement in pet photography. I wanted to call it an art. <...> I love to create surreal and magical scenarios that produce a different scene…not JUST another cute dog photo. That is the goal of my series,” explained Jessica. Her lovely dog Chupman (Chuppy’s full name) was a perfect companion for achieving her dream.
Chuppy was Jessica’s best friend for seven years until the 1st of March, when he was put to sleep due to an auto immune disease. “He was the one to inspire me to start photography and oh, what a journey it had become”, said Jessica on her Instagram. A beautiful journey, indeed.
Source: flickr.com | Instagram
The picture above was even shared by Snoop Dog on his Instagram account.
“Chuppy has always been a happy dog.”
“It has been hard the past few days but I am lucky to have someone so hard to say goodbye to.”
