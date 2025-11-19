50 Times Misogynists Expected Applause, But Got A Reality Check Instead (New Pics)

As upsetting as it is, there always was and there always will be ignorant people among us. And to make matters worse, they are often the ones who speak the loudest, spewing misinformation left, right, and center.

Nowadays, you don’t even have to be loud to reach a vast audience. Many people turn to the internet to share their nonsensical, sometimes evil, or simply foolish messages. But their means can be used against them.

Take the ‘Not How Girls Work’ community on Reddit, for example. Shedding light on posts misogynists upload online, they use the power of the internet to shame their lack of knowledge regarding women and their outdated or plain cruel views towards them. In their own words, the community is “a place to laugh at all those clueless to how girls work,” and so laugh we will. Scroll down to find some of the posts shared by the community, and feel free to let it all out in the comments section if you feel your blood boil after going through the list.

#1 As Above, So Below

Image source: space_c0wboy69

#2 This Doesn’t Get Talked About Enough

Image source: Heyjude04z

#3 Truth

Image source: oklltr

#4 Word

Image source: Snowflakish

#5 Anyone Else Agree?

Image source: lmarieg1996

#6 Nothing Is Ever Right

Image source: HannaKtweet

#7 Men Shouldn’t Be Rewarded For Doing Basic Things

Image source: Princess_kitty14

#8 Ugghh

Image source: wow37wow

#9 This Is !

Image source: peachprc

#10 Heck Go Up To A Mama Deer And Try To Take One Of Her Babies And See What Happens

Image source: AnonymousNeverKnown

#11 On A Comment Thread Of People Who Own 6+ Cats

Image source: AlyaPlayzOne

#12 In The Other Side It’s Always “Boys Will Be Boys”

Image source: lura_77

#13 Mine Shut Reading This

Image source: No_Blackberry_6286

#14 Why Can’t They Fathom That Women Have Jobs?

Image source: youngbutnotstupid

#15 Thinking About How Many Shows (Including Children’s Shows) Have Made That Joke

Image source: AnonymousNeverKnown

#16 Just Cant Escape Them Can We

Image source: Kuwiimo

#17 Maturity

Image source: Demando12

#18 Must Be Because He’s Short

Image source: Zealousideal-Set-592

#19 Is There A Source For Women?

Image source: Crafty_Common2887

#20 #howlesbianswork

Image source: cereza__

#21 I’m Assuming A Lack Of Experience With Both “Females” And Jobs Here…..since This Is Not Really How They Work!

Image source: xgigglypuff

#22 Is It Normal To Refer To Women As “Females” ?

Image source: jyxlennn

#23 I Think My Existence Broke This Guy’s Brain

Image source: xgigglypuff

#24 Have You Set Your Abortion Goals For 2025 Yet?

Image source: PPSilveira

#25 Why Dating Is Hard For Men?

Image source: reallyspeedypirate

#26 They Thought They Ate

Image source: youngbutnotstupid

#27 Nope. Don’t Be Spreading This Info Dude

Image source: GoddessJynx

#28 What The Hell I Just Read?

Image source: reallyspeedypirate

#29 How Surprising. Professional Girls Have Jobs

Image source: InteractionCandid226

#30 Poor Silly Men Don’t Know About The Second Shift

Image source: winterneuro

#31 Hey Ladies, Did You Know Your Eye Color Is Determined By Your Negativity?

Image source: ZhangtheGreat

#32 What Causes Lesbianism? Let’s Ask Straight Men Instead Of Actual Lesbians!” This Is The Reason That Studies And Surveys Should Be Take With A Grain Of Salt

Image source: CapAccomplished8072

#33 Because We All Know Pretty Girls At Parties Can’t Think

Image source: Akikoo-chan

#34 What?

Image source: l7ma9

#35 LOL They Think This Is A Threat

Image source: HailHydra1234

#36 Fellas, Is It Gay To Sleep With Your Wife?

Image source: strvb3rry

#37 P R O P E R T Y

Image source: hgxpsobzknbiapkuhw

#38 Has A Driver’s Licence

Image source: gemma_youmum

#39 Man Believes Makeup Equals Sexual A*****t

Image source: jeremymstamper

#40 Ya We’re Soooo Evil For Not Helping Them Out

Image source: IncelsCo

#41 Took Me A Minute… Guess We’re Lollipops Today

Image source: TSllama

#42 Ah Yes. A Man Telling A Woman About Their Bodies. “100% Accurate” Information

Image source: Sailorstarsfan

#43 It’s Really Starting To Be An All Out Gender War, Isn’t It?

Image source: AngelZash

#44 “Depriving Men”

Image source: _lesbihonest_

#45 Is This What Men Tell Themselves When Women Reject Them? Gross

Image source: Mewnbugg

#46 Found This On Twitter

Image source: Rave_69

#47 I’m Sorry Is This Supposed To Be An Example Of An Unattractive Women??

Image source: Important-Gate4151

#48 Girls These Days Just Want Coffee, Target Runs, Hot Chips, And Fibbing

Image source: MelindaBurton

#49 Not How Anyone Works

Image source: GoddessRyn

#50 “So Yeah I Don’t Care About Woman Outside Of Sex”

Image source: soggywhalez

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
