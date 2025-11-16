138 Chuck Norris Quotes You Should Read Before He Bans You From The Internet

A lot of facts about Chuck Norris you will find online make him look like a fantasy superhero. And although they are just a running internet joke, you won’t have trouble believing those facts are true.
Carlos Ray Norris started his career path as a martial artist. With three black belts in different martial arts disciplines and victories in many competitions, it was only a matter of time before he began training Hollywood celebrities.
Shortly after, he was invited to play in action films. The rest, as they say, is history. Starting with villain roles, he soon became one of the most famous action heroes of the 80s and 90s.
With the development of internet pop culture, Chuck Norris became an iconic character and a personification of indestructibility. Chuck Norris jokes, and memes quickly became a genre of their own.
In real life, besides being a martial arts specialist and an actor, Norris is also a writer who was a New York Times bestselling author twice. That’s why it is probably safe to assume that only Chuck Norris can tell the best Chuck Norris joke.
Quotes by Chuck Norris come from his books, interviews, or other public appearances. As a philanthropist and self-improvement advocate, he often shares thoughts on life, social issues, and much more.
If you are still asking yourself the question, “Who is Chuck Norris?” we suggest you read some of the quotes we collected in this article to get to understand his character a little better.
“There is no finish line. When you reach one goal, find a new one.”
“The only time you lose at something is when you don’t learn from that experience.”
“A lot of times people look at the negative side of what they feel they can’t do. I always look on the positive side of what I can do.”
“I think you can learn from history.”
“You are not what has happened to you. You are what you choose to become.”
“Men are like steel. When they lose their temper, they lose their worth.”
“Whatever luck I had, I made. I was never a natural athlete, but I paid my dues in sweat and concentration and took the time necessary to learn karate and become world champion.”
“As the adage goes, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me…”
“A lot of people give up just before they’re about to make it. You know you never know when that next obstacle is going to be the last one.”
“A small behavioral change can also lead to embracing a wider checklist of healthier choices.”
“Some of the most miserable people I know are some of the richest people in America, they are the most miserable individuals I’ve ever seen.”
“Asking your children about their fears or worries about going back to school will help them share their burden.”
“Running from your fear can be more painful than facing it, for better or worse.”
“I’m very grateful for every thing I have. You know when you start losing that then you start losing what life’s all about.”
“Violence is my last option.”
“I don’t initiate violence, I retaliate.”
“I’m a people’s actor, not a critics’ actor, and I always have been.”
“It’s official: The biggest back-to-school bullies are anxiety, worry and fear.”
“If you want to accomplish anything in life, you can’t just sit back and hope it will happen. You’ve got to make it happen.”
“My whole goal in my film career is to project a positive image on the screen, that I hope people will enjoy watching.”
“People whine, ‘I haven’t succeeded, because I haven’t had the breaks.’ You create your own breaks.”
“T.E.A.M. = Together Everyone Achieves More.”
“Life is very fragile and you never know when it is over. Only one instance and then it might be too late to accept Gods offer for forgiveness.”
“If winning overshadows everything, why didn’t you teach one of us to lose?”
“God bless all who serve or have served our country.”
“I’ve got a bulletin for you, folks. I am no superman. I realize that now, but I didn’t always.”
“As I travel the world, it seems that younger people identify me merely with some of the folklore in the ‘Chuck Norris Facts’ – those hyperbolic sayings that elevate my abilities beyond my capabilities.”
“It’s amazing, because people come up to me and say, ‘Chuck, you’re the luckiest guy in the world to be a world karate champion and a movie and TV star.’ When they say this to me, I kind of smile, because luck had nothing to do with it; God had everything to do with it.”
“A walk in nature is a perfect backdrop to combine exercise, prayer, and meditation while enhancing the benefit of these activities.”
“When the boogie man goes to sleep he checks his closet for me.”
“If I wanted your opinion, I’d beat it outta ya.”
“One of my life’s principles is to develop myself to the maximum of my potential in all ways and to help others do the same.”
“No one’s perfect. And we’ve all made our mistakes and you just have to live with them and try to not make them again.”
“We’re all human beings. And we all have our prejudices and so forth, but the thing is, let’s be tolerant with each other. And if we could do that, there would be a lot more peace in our world today.”
“Karate is the best thing you can do for your child.”
“The only time we fail is when we stop trying.”
“Sometimes the things we want most are the hardest to get. That means you need to be even more determined to succeed. That’s what it takes to be a winner. You have to want it bad enough to stick with it no matter how tough things get.”
“Run while you still have the chance.”
“If I had said, “I don’t stand a chance,” one thing is clear: I wouldn’t have.”
“The 3 key components for success are as follows: psychological preparedness, physical conditioning, mental toughness.”
“The best defense is not to offend.”
“You really didn’t think I’d leave… without making sure you were dead?”
“I’ve always found that anything worth achieving will always have obstacles in the way and you’ve got to have that drive and determination to overcome those obstacles on route to whatever it is that you want to accomplish.”
“Anytime you get action legends together, it has to be a classic.”
“It’s the bullies who are afraid, are the ones that do all the fighting. It’s not the secure kids that get out there and fight. It’s the insecure kids.”
“I’m – you know, I’m not a good actor.”
“People need to realise what real happiness and success are, because success as an actor is fleeting. You can be up there one day and gone the next.”
“I definitely feel I do have God in my corner.”
“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to use my series as a platform to show a good message for the kids.”
“For our veterans to have to wait long periods of time to receive care is not only unacceptable to us, but to elected officials as well.”
“I think setting a goal, getting a visual image of what it is you want. You’ve got to see what it is you want to achieve before you can pursue it.”
“When I got into the film business, my aim was to adopt a positive persona, of a guy who fights against injustice. And it saved me, because my acting was atrocious to say the least!”
“I think a lot of my shyness and non-athleticism came, because I didn’t have a father to instill those in me.”
“I was just a start-and-stop guy. I could never really follow through on anything that I started.”
“Martial arts was really the first thing in my life that I followed through on and accomplished a degree of proficiency for.”
“Whether we are famous or not, we all need God. We also need other people.”
“There’s a lot to be done; I just see a total moral decay in our society.”
“Getting into a sleep routine before the first week of school will aid in easing the shock of waking up early.”
“You can benefit from even a small amount of added movement each week and uncomplicated exercises like walking. Some will always be better than none; to start, do that to which you’re comfortable committing.”
“God bless and help all the victims and patriots of 9/11, from the families of Flight 93 passengers to those who were in the Pentagon and Twin Towers as well as others who have fought and presently fight the war on terror.”
“There are few problems in this world that cannot be solved by a swift roundhouse kick to the face. In fact, there are none.”
“Use God’s mighty weapons, not those made by men, to knock down the devil’s strongholds.”
“Focus on what it is that you want, set a realistic goal. Start setting goals that you feel you can accomplish. Don’t try to go right to the top in one leap. Every time you accomplish a goal you develop the strength and wisdom to accomplish the next one.”
“People study martial arts for many reasons, sometimes all the wrong reasons. I have had potential students come to my dojo with a belligerent and cocky attitude. When I ask why they want to study my art, their response has indicated to me that their goal is to learn to fight, which is the antithesis of the philosophy.”
“Always remember that your success begins inside you: If you can’t see it first, no one else ever will.”
“When I got into the film world, I got sucked into the secular aspect of the entertainment field and I really drifted away from my faith. It’s amazing… as successful as I was as an actor, and the money and the fame, there was still something missing.”
“My acting is atrocious, to say the least. But I’ve found that it’s not acting that people are concerned about, it’s your presence.”
“Armed Forces Day on May 21, and the Memorial Day weekend that follows, is a time to honor, remember and recognize those who serve and have served our country, as well as those who have died in service. As we reflect, let’s not forget the many sacrifices made at home as well in support of our men and women in uniform.”
“The key to the future in an aging society is not found in increasing just our life span; we need to increase our health span at the same time.”
“Parks represent an efficient, cost-effective way to improve public health.”
“Between income taxes and employment taxes, capital gains taxes, estate taxes, corporate taxes, property taxes, Social Security taxes, we’re being taxed to death.”
“My mother lived through the Great Depression. Her family of 11 children pulled themselves up by their bootstraps and moved to wherever there was work at the time. And in rural Oklahoma, that wasn’t easy to find.”
“We can’t deal with the flood in the orchards until we cap the floodwaters coming into them. And that means giving our Border Patrol the total resources they need to get their job done, and even utilizing military personnel in particular hot crossing spots.”
“As a former Airman First Class in the United States Air Force, like many veterans in America, my military experience played an important part in instilling in me a sense of character and discipline that has served me throughout my life.”
“I haven’t always been warmly welcomed for holding my conservative positions in Hollywood. Then again, I’ve never been very good at being politically correct either, on or off-screen. So why start now?”
“The Apostle Paul did what he had to do to spread the message of God. I realize that that is what I have to do; I have to bite the bullet and overcome my shyness.”
“When children are exposed to advertisements for unhealthy food, they will, in turn, consume significantly unhealthier rather than healthy calories as a result.”
“Long ago made it a principle of my life to cultivate a positive frame of mind, to strive to project it and to share it with those I meet. It is a principle that has served me well.”
“Good morals lead to good laws.”
“My mom was essentially a single mother raising three boys. If anyone could have had any reason to give up, it was her. But she didn’t, and neither did we.”
“You can always tell a person’s real character and personhood by those who closely surround him, especially if they’re family.”
“It wasn’t until I went to Korea out of high school and got exposed to the martial arts for the first time and was just completely enamored with the physical ability of the martial arts and making my black belt.”
“Truthfully, I’m proud of each of my films in a certain way.”
“As six-time world karate champion and then a movie star, I put too much trust in who I was, what I could do, and what I acquired. I forgot how much I needed others and especially God.”
“Despite what Washington thinks or does on this 15th anniversary, we the people will never forget those who perished and the lessons learned on Sept. 11, 2001.”
“If your child is starting a new school, walk around your block and get to know the neighborhood children.”
“There is one thing on which most athletes and experts seem to agree. If you want to be an elite athlete, good nutrition at a young age is an important place to start.”
“The fact that doctors tend to treat people as individuals, guided by the need to ensure patient confidentiality, can reinforce this pattern of seeing the changes and challenges aging brings on through our heads and our bodies, rather than as a shared experience.”
“Veterans are generally reluctant to seek mental health care.”
“In times of conflict, our citizens have always been able to rise to the challenge.”
“The fact that anyone lives in America is the single reason poverty is never a death sentence, and transforms it instead into – at worst – an obstacle on the path to a better life and road to freedom and success.”
“Let’s face it: so much of what we consume is not driven by knowledge but by basic craving and impulse. The process of what we eat starts in our heads. And no one is more in our heads than a food industry that spends billions of dollars in marketing its message in every means possible.”
“When I have the beard on I have people behind me in traffic honking their horn. I’m thinking “how in the world?” But it’s the beard – it’s kind of the stand out thing.”
“If you come back in here, I’m gonna hit you with so many rights, you’re gonna beg for a left.”
“I have a lot of guns on my ranch. I don’t use them for hunting. I’m not a hunter. It’s for protection. The Second Amendment was designed for tyranny.”
“Moral Injury is differentiated from PTSD in that it directly relates to guilt and shame veterans experience as a result of committing actions that go against their moral codes. Therapists who study and treat moral injury have found that no amount of medication can relieve the pain of trying to live with these moral burdens.”
“In 2007, I was given the humbling privilege of being made an honorary member of the United States Marine Corps in recognition of my visits to troops during the Iraq War.”
“If some thug breaks into my home I can use my roundhouse kick, but I prefer he look down the barrel of my gun.”
“The fact is that everyone has ki, which is really little more than a technique of visualization allowing one to utilize the internal energy that we all have and letting it flow through the body.”
“One night you’ll close your eyes, and when they open I’ll be there. It’ll be time to die.”
“Exercise, prayer, and meditation are examples of calming rituals. They have been shown to induce a happier mood and provide a positive pathway through life’s daily frustrations.”
“Every day, we are bombarded with a multitude of toxins in the environment. We know that the negative health impacts from this constant exposure can add up.”
“An athlete’s diet is a complicated thing.”
“While I filmed the ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ series for eight and a half years, I had never had much time to read, except for screenplays of the episodes.”
“I think I can achieve more outside the political arena.”
“Unfortunately, in the entertainment field, sometimes you start believing your celebrity. You have a strong tendency to drift from the Lord, which I did. I did drift for a number of years.”
“In 1968, I fought and won the world middleweight karate championship by defeating the world’s top fighters. I then held that title until 1974, when I retired undefeated.”
“In ‘Expendables 2,’ there was a lot of vulgar dialogue in the screenplay. For this reason, many young people wouldn’t be able to watch this. But I don’t play in movies like this. Due to that, I said, ‘I won’t be a part of that if the hardcore language is not erased.'”
“Our forefathers increased and decreased the influx of peoples, because America was building a melting pot and because certain ethnicities often brought with them certain securities and degrees of productivity.”
“Taking in too much added sugar from highly marketed sugary foods and drinks displaces healthier foods in the diet.”
“Many things influence a person’s eating habits. Knowledge of what is considered healthy and what is not would be one, but I doubt it would make it to the top of the list.”
“If America’s Founding Fathers espoused openness to religion, creationism, and the Bible being taught in schools, then it beckons the question, Why don’t we?”
“It’s important to remember that because these athletes exercise so beyond what even a normal active person would, they generally must also supplement their diet.”
“Commonly, athletes will bolster their dietary intake with everyday vitamins such as magnesium and iron as well as more exotic products such as whey protein, creatine, carnitine and branched-chain amino acids specifically aimed at improving performance and recovery time.”
“Nutritionists have known for some time now that in order to get people to change what they eat, we need to provide them with more access to affordable, healthy food as well as information on how to cook and prepare it.”
“Getting kids into the kitchen preparing the food they and their families will eat results in them viewing food in an entirely new way. If given the right ingredients, that act alone can raise the standards of the quality of the food both they and their family eat.”
“It makes good sense for planners everywhere to provide more facilities in general that are aimed at older folks.”
“As we look at the many problems we face in treating our veterans in a manner befitting their service and sacrifice, it’s time we commit ourselves as a nation to applying the kind of resources and military precision necessary to finally make things right.”
“In the many roles I have played in my acting career as military figures, I have simply drawn upon the acts of courage, large and small, I have seen in the men and women with whom I served, and the countless others I met or have come to know through the years.”
“I wasn’t offered a role in ‘Expendables 1,’ and I’m a guest star in ‘Expendables 2.”
“People have a hard time believing that, but not having a father around, being shy, I just never participated in sports much.”
“The misfortunes of war!”
“When we drink a cup of coffee or spoon heated chicken noodle soup or chili out of a Styrofoam cup, we are also taking in small doses of chemicals that leach from the container. Heat activates this transfer, as does oil, acids and alcohol.”
“The final line in the Second Amendment says, ‘The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.’ That means not by the president, not by Congress.”
“GOP leaders need to let go of their ego factions and come together with one primary goal in mind: keeping ‘Billary’ from getting back into the Oval Office.”
“What was Bruce Lee like? How did you meet? What was it like to choreograph the fight scene in Rome with him? Did you spend much time together off-screen? Those are a small sampling of the inquiries I’m asked often, wherever I go around the world.”
“It’s important to concede that modern pesticides have helped to make farming more productive and to increase yields.”
“I’m not a hunter.”
“Let’s face it: so much of what we consume is not driven by knowledge but by basic craving and impulse. The process of what we eat starts in our heads. And no one is more in our heads than a food industry that spends billions of dollars in marketing its message by every means possible.”
“Unfortunately, people are re-interpreting the Constitution as a living document, and it’s not. It’s a solid-based document and it shouldn’t be played with.”
“I’m a very religious person.”
“In America the schools have become too permissive, the kids now are controlling the schools, the tail is wagging the dog. We’ve got to make a change there and get it back to where the teachers have control of the classrooms.”
“Well, I grew up as a democrat.”
“Ads sway kids’ preferences. Star athletes spokespeople sway kids’ preference.”
“What Olympians eat can vary tremendously depending not only on the events they’re competing in but also their body type and lifestyle outside the Olympic arena. Their diets are affected not only by the demands of their sports but by everything else in their lives, things that are almost impossible to accurately measure and factor in.”
“I truly believe that the people who have a negative view of Trump will be pleasantly surprised when he becomes the leader of our country. I also believe he will make positive changes that will benefit the people who need it most.”
“Cross Country: no half times, no time outs, no substitutions. It must be the only true sport.”
“I gave my life to the Lord at 12. I was baptized at 12.”
