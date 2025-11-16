50 Times People Made Such Festive Christmas Meals, They Just Had To Share The Ideas With Everyone

The holidays are about many things. Spreading peace and joy, spending lots of time with our loved ones, and arguably the most important thing: eating delicious food. From cookies to cakes to kringles to cheese balls, Christmas is a wonderful time to indulge in all of your favorite festive sweets and scrumptious savory dishes. But we don’t want just any cake or charcuterie board gracing our Christmas tables. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! So we should go all out with tree-shaped boards, reindeer-shaped cupcakes, cookies that could pass for snowmen and slices of fruit that look far too adorable to eat.
Down below, we’ve gathered some of the most beautiful and impressive holiday food selections that might inspire you to get a bit more creative with your culinary selection this week. While some of these items are best left for the experts, plenty of them can be recreated by an amateur chef with just a bit of patience and attention to detail.
Enjoy devouring this delicious list, and be sure to upvote all of the creations you’d like to feast your eyes (and your tummy) upon this weekend. Then let us know in the comments what whimsical, festive treats you plan on whipping up this holiday season! And if you’re interested in finding even more inspiration for your gorgeous Christmas table from Bored Panda, you can find jolly food ideas that Santa himself would approve of right here!
#1 My Mom Always Makes Christmas Cookies That Are (Almost!) Too Pretty To Eat
Image source: RonSwansonsChair
#2 Home-Made Christmas Cake My Dad Made
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Gingerbread House My Dad Made For Christmas
Image source: OccultDaddy
#4 First Christmas As A Single Dad. I Did My Best And She Enjoyed Herself I Think
Image source: tokyo_swan
#5 Christmas Mood Cake! Hand-Drawing On The Mirror Glaze
Image source: XeniyaSaviJones
#6 My Wife’s Chai Coconut Christmas Cake! She Says There’s “No Way The Internet Will Care About This,” But I Think It’s Really Well Done
Image source: Landon_Punches
#7 My Gingerbread House This Year. I Won First Place At My City’s Festival Of Gingerbread. This House Is Based Off Of An Old Long Gone Detroit House
Image source: viktor72
#8 My Wife Made This Beautiful Gingerbread House For Christmas
Image source: panache123
#9 Home-Made Knit Hat Cake For Christmas Eve
Image source: julianaschuyler
#10 I Made From Scratch A Gingerbread Semi Truck For A Friend. Though Y’all Would Like It. We Appreciate You! Merry Christmas And Stay Safe
Image source: sogingerly
#11 Gluten-Free Christmas Focaccia
Image source: erin324098
#12 My 16-Year-Old Daughter’s First Batch Of Christmas Cookies For The Year! She Wanted To Try Something Different And I Am Obsessed With These
Image source: SweetHeidiJo
#13 Home-Made Apple Pie For Christmas
Image source: SubMiscreant
#14 A Snowy Winter Landscape Composed In A Cake
Image source: a.bite.of.heaven
#15 Home-Made This Year’s Christmas Gingerbread Creation
Image source: MissTeacherFace
#16 The Christmas Cookies I Made This Year
Image source: cateamanda7
#17 Home-Made Cheese Stuffed Garlic Pull Apart Christmas Tree
Image source: amaikko
#18 I Am A Full-Time Cake Maker (From My Home) And Thought You Guys Might Be As Excited As I Am For My Christmas Selection This Year
Image source: littleredsquarecakes
#19 This Bread My Sister Made For Christmas
Image source: boneapptheteeth21
#20 My Little Buttercream Christmas Penguin Cake. I Just Think He’s The Cutest
Image source: therobynsnest
#21 Christmas Cookies Are The Best Cookies
Image source: Iusetoomuchtp
#22 Been Making Cookies For About A Year Now. I’m A Junior In College And Do This On The Side For Fun And Just Started Seriously Selling Them
Here are my 2019 Christmas cookies!
Image source: dippingsticks991
#23 Merry Christmas From Norway – Viking Boat Gingerbread We Made
Image source: korp8311
#24 Cookies I Made For Christmas
Image source: huyener
#25 Christmas Tree Snack Board
Image source: flybyknight665
#26 The Finished Product! 2 And A Half Hours And A Cramped Hand Later! I Think My Idea Of A Christmas Sweater Came Through
Image source: kwarburton14
#27 Home-Made Gingerbread Carousel I Made For Christmas
Image source: MissTeacherFace
#28 Made This Cake For My Sister-In-Law’s Christmas Party Tomorrow
Image source: fakeforfunsies
#29 First You Chose Dinosaurs, Then You Chose Robots… What Will My Christmas Cookie Theme Be This Year?
Image source: reddit.com
#30 My Friend Made The Charcuterie Board For A Christmas Event
Image source: Alone-For-Fun
#31 This Year’s Christmas Cookies
Image source: archdork
#32 Matcha Cookie Christmas Tree Stacks
I just stack up the matcha shortbread cookies, sprinkle them with powdered sugar, top with an almond, and wrap them up for inexpensive little Christmas gifts. One batch of dough makes 10 Christmas tree stacks.
Image source: morganeisenberg
#33 Home-Made Christmas Chocolate Bonbons, Cookies And Cream And Gingerbread And Speculaas
Image source: Ctrl_Alt_3lite
#34 This Past Christmas Was A Blur And Didn’t Feel Christmassy Enough, So I Tried To Evoke The Spirit Of The Season In Cake Form
Chocolate cake with Nutella ganache filling and vanilla buttercream decor.
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Made An Apple Pie For Christmas, Wanted Someone To See It
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Made A Christmas Pizza At Work, And The Boss Actually Approved
Image source: areyouseriousno
#37 I Made The Cutest Darn Cookies
Image source: tjsetze
#38 Home-Made Reindeer Christmas Cake
Image source: lordcik
#39 Christmas Cake I Made For A Holiday Baking Competition At My Office
Image source: DolphinGirlLJ
#40 Home-Made Christmas Tree Macarons
Image source: Gibby5683
#41 Ugly But Cute Sweaters
Image source: Aggressive-Ordinary6
#42 Such A Nice Christmas Twist On One Of My Favorite Fruits
Image source: ericasweettooth.com
#43 Christmas Village Cake
Image source: Thefreiguy
#44 Pesto Puff Pastry Tree
Image source: boothys_sw_insta19
#45 All About The Details
Image source: Cyabro, reddit.com
#46 So You Guys Like Gingerbread Structures?
Image source: dasguud
#47 Home-Made Christmas Cupcakes
Image source: xspidermonkey
#48 Home-Made Sea Salt Caramels For Christmas
Image source: Maxmitchell3000
#49 Home-Made The United States Of Christmas Cookies
Image source: hawkypunk
#50 Christmas Tree Focaccia
Second time making Samin Nosrat’s Ligurian Focaccia but my first time decorating it. Subbed agave for the honey in the recipe and decorated with flat-leaf parsley, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and a banana pepper star. Very pleased with the result!
Image source: Herculicia
