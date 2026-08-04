Major Update In Christina Applegate’s Health Battle After She Was Hospitalized Months Ago

Months after Christina Applegate quietly disappeared from the public eye during a lengthy hospitalization, a major update has finally emerged about the actress’ condition.
The Emmy winner’s prolonged absence sparked intense speculation, with fans wondering what had led to her extended stay as details of her treatment remained private.
According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge have now shared a significant update on her recovery.
Christina Applegate is reportedly back home after a nearly four-month hospitalization amid her ongoing health battle
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The Dead to Me star was discharged from a Los Angeles medical facility on Monday, August 3, after being hospitalized since late March 2026.
Citing sources with direct knowledge, TMZ reported that the 54-year-old actress is now “home and doing well” as she focuses on recovering from the lengthy medical stay.
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The actress was first admitted to the hospital in late March, around the same time she and fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler announced a temporary hiatus for their podcast, MeSsy.
During her hospitalization, Christina’s representative declined to discuss the specific reason for her treatment.
However, the spokesperson told Page Six, “She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about.”
Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Despite her recent release from the hospital, the exact reason for her hospitalization has never been publicly disclosed.
News of the actress’s hospitalization first surfaced publicly in April, prompting widespread concern among fans.
Days later, the actress addressed the reports herself in an Instagram post, thanking supporters and acknowledging that illness had become a constant part of her life.
Addressing her health battle, Christina previously reassured fans she was “getting stronger and better every day”
Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
She wrote, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick, and I’m getting stronger and better every day.”
Applegate added, “I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”
The post marked one of the few public updates Christina shared during her lengthy hospitalization.
Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021 while filming the final season of Dead to Me, later revealing that she had likely been experiencing symptoms years before receiving an official diagnosis.
The autoimmune disease attacks the central nervous system and can cause chronic pain, fatigue, mobility issues, muscle weakness, vision problems, and coordination difficulties.
The 54-year-old has spent years openly documenting the painful reality of living with multiple sclerosis
Image credits: Good Morning America
Since sharing her diagnosis, the actress has spoken candidly about the physical and emotional toll of the condition through interviews, her memoir You With the Sad Eyes, and her MeSsy podcast.
She previously revealed that she has been hospitalized dozens of times due to severe pain, vomiting, infections, and exhaustion, even describing some episodes as “unimaginable.”
During one podcast appearance, Christina admitted that her daily pain often sits at “an eight” on a scale of ten, while telling Good Morning America earlier this year that she still finds herself grieving the life she had before MS.
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Speaking on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, she admitted, “If people saw what my life was like on the daily… they wouldn’t be able to do it. Because I can sometimes not do it.”
Despite those setbacks, she has continued to reassure fans that she remains determined to keep fighting, repeatedly emphasizing that she refuses to let the disease define her.
Because Christina remained hospitalized for months, many fans speculated online that she may have been undergoing an intensive treatment such as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT), a procedure sometimes used for severe cases of multiple sclerosis.
Fans speculated Applegate was undergoing a stem cell transplant, but her treatment was never confirmed
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Others wondered whether the lengthy stay was related to complications from her illness, as Applegate has previously spoken about being vulnerable to serious infections while receiving treatments to slow the progression of MS.
One person wrote, “I have MS and I’ve been in and out of the hospital almost every week since the end of May. She has my condolences.”
Another added, “I hate that she is so ill. Hurts my heart to know that someone who made SO many of us have fits of laughter, is struggling so.”
“I hear bone marrow transplants/Stem cells replacement can sometimes help with MS,” remarked a third user.
Another comment read, “Not many people go into hospital that long for a flair up of ms. I have had many and never went to hospital. Maybe it was stem cell…”
As of this writing, neither the actress nor her team has publicly disclosed why she remained hospitalized or commented on her return home.
“MS is a horrible thing, my brother has been fighting it for years. Sending many blessings to you,” one user wrote
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