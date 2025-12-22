Christian Wilkins: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Christian Wilkins
April 25, 1995
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
30 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Christian Wilkins?
Australian model and actor Christian Wilkins is known for his distinctive fashion, openly challenging gender stereotypes. His vibrant style and confident public persona have made him a prominent voice.
Wilkins first gained widespread attention for his appearance on the SBS series Filthy Rich and Homeless, offering insights into social issues. He later became a fan favorite on Dancing with the Stars, reaching the grand final.
Early Life and Education
Born in Sydney, Australia, Christian Wilkins is the son of television personality Richard Wilkins and Michelle Burke. His parents divorced when he was one, but he maintains a close relationship with both.
He attended the Anglican Church secondary school, Redlands, in Cremorne. Wilkins developed an early interest in fashion and media, which later influenced his public career.
Notable Relationships
Christian Wilkins is openly gay, a fact he has always embraced without a formal public declaration. His relationships are largely kept out of the public eye.
He has no children and, to date, has not publicly confirmed a current partner, focusing instead on his burgeoning career in media and fashion.
Career Highlights
Christian Wilkins made his mark as a model and television personality, notably for his fearless approach to fashion that openly defies traditional gender norms. He has served as an ambassador for various brands and fashion festivals.
His television presence includes competing on Dancing with the Stars, where he was a runner-up, and appearing in the Stan series Eden. Wilkins also co-hosts red carpet events and podcasts.
Signature Quote
“I’ve never had to ‘come out’ to either of my parents, because I never felt like I needed to.”
