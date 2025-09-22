80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

The happiness levels of a parent fluctuate as they age. Research shows that parents are the happiest in the first year of their child’s life and the unhappiest when their kids are teenagers. It’s understandable when you consider the amount of stress and energy that it takes to deal with an adolescent.
But some parents never lose their sense of humor, no matter how hard life gets. We’re dedicating this list to those parents: parents who can still make dad jokes and see the funny side of things even years after their children are born. Laughing brings us close together, and laughing with family makes family relationships stronger!
#1 Our Baby Announcement Photo. My Wife Looked So Obnoxiously Thin 24 Hours After Delivery That I Joked I Looked Like The One Who Had Just Delivered. So We Decided To Swap For A Funny Photo
Image source: tyleryoungblood
#2 That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture
He was the daytime custodian for 30 years at an elementary school
Image source: uncleseeth
#3 My Dad’s Gang Meeting In The Streets
Image source: WebExciting3860
#4 My Mom’s Hat For A “Funny Hat Party”, She Calls It: “I Can’t Find My Glasses”
Image source: Salty_Invite_757
#5 Cooper Leveled Up On Dog Ability
Image source: imgur.com
#6 A Dad Being A Dad At A Supermarket
Image source: StardustPrime
#7 My Dad Has Always Been A Master Of Disguising Gifts, And This Year Drilled A Hole In A Piece Of Wood To Hide A Ring Box For My Mom
The look of “too many years of this” is strong with this one.
Image source: westrox11
#8 My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said “It Finally Happened”
Image source: ThadCastlePhD
#9 After My Family Refused To Help Me Convince My Dad To Wear A Pickle Costume For Halloween, I Bought One And Sent It To Him Anyway. Meet My Dad, Rick
Image source: Purple_Drank
#10 Motherly Bookmark
Image source: Bellsofjoy55
#11 My Dad Thought He Was Home Alone. I Had To See Why He Was Laughing So Hard
Image source: j_piper
#12 My Dad Was The Only One At The Office Today, So He Made This Picture And Sent It To My Family
Image source: an_intellectuaI
#13 My Mom Didn’t Want A Birthday Cake So My Dad Had To Improvise
Image source: Rathbane12
#14 My Mother Was On A Tight Schedule And Was Going Straight To Her Clown Gig After Sending Us Off To Prom
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#15 Can’t Stop Laughing
Image source: 100Climbs
#16 They Don’t Make Costumes Like They Used To Anymore
Image source: x.com
#17 My Dad Apparently Sneaks His Remote Into A Local Bar So He Can Change The Channel When He Doesn’t Like What’s On. I’m Equally Embarrassed And Impressed
Image source: BandoLou
#18 Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It
Image source: JestarAuthor
#19 My Dad Who Doesn’t Feed The Dogs
Image source: TryNorth8139
#20 My Parents Won The Costume Contest
Image source: Zacharyyyyy
#21 My Dad Sent Me A Picture Of My Mom And The “Nice Young Man” At Their Table At A Charity Dinner Last Night
Image source: Lawsonstruck
#22 Took My Older Mom To Comic-Con. She Said She Saw A Wall Outlet Cosplay. Curious, We Went Back And
Image source: PresentMongoose
#23 My Dad, A Retired Carpenter, Wearing His Dad-Liest Shirt
Image source: adventuresinnonsense
#24 This Dad Tweeted His Son’s Fake ID On The Liquor Store’s Wall Of Shame
Image source: coachswaz
#25 Not Even McDonald’s Could Fix This Betrayal
Image source: brint
#26 Pursuit
Image source: MothersMiIk
#27 That Smile
Image source: babysageee
#28 My Short Mom Sends Our Family Photos Of Her With Really Tall People
Image source: gusmom
#29 This Note My Dad Wrote Me To Get Me Out Of PE
Image source: BlueWolf7695
#30 Parents Used To Tell My Brother And I That We Had Another Brother Who Turned Into A Mushroom From Not Taking A Bath. Even Added Him To The Family Albums
Image source: imgur.com
#31 I Need This
Image source: wroetoshaw
#32 My Dad Likes To Get Up To Hijinks When Left Alone
Image source: HeliumTankAW
#33 Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible
Image source: MrNoodleIncident
#34 Tired Of The Kids Losing One Remote
Image source: Goodgardo
#35 Caught The Perfect Shot Of My Mom Trying To Get The Cat Out Of The Tomato Garden
Image source: kaasett
#36 Me And My Dad At The Fire Pit We Just Built
Image source: PhantomRoyce
#37 I’m A Dad Who Was Charged $39.35 To Hold My Son At The Hospital. Here’s My Kid In His New Favorite Shirt
Image source: halfthrottle
#38 My Dad And I As The Dude And Walter
Image source: highvolkage
#39 First “Body In A Suitcase” Story With A Happy Ending
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#40 Look At This Giant Blanket Mom Crocheted
Image source: setoxxx
#41 My Friend Spotted This At Walmart
Image source: Chondrichthyes-19
#42 Year 1 Of The Halloween Family Costume. I Somehow Convinced The Girls That Being A Princess Was Not Cool And Dressing Up With Mom And Dad As Oompa Loompa Would Be Fun
Image source: unsponsor
#43 My Dad Goes To A Bar With His Friends Every Friday And He Makes A List Of Discussion Topics
Image source: nohobbiesoridentity
#44 Kitestar
That’s me in the background unsuccessfully trying to get a kite to stay airborne.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#45 My Husband Made My Son A “Happy Birthday Egg” For His First Birthday
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#46 My Son Has A Fake Baby For His Child Development Class. It Started Crying During His Soccer Game This Morning. So I Had To Pretend To Feed My Fake Grandchild On The Sidelines While He Played
Robo-baby is doing much better now with a full belly.
Image source: Therealfern1
#47 This Is Pretty Funny
Image source: brooklyn__g
#48 I Was Out Of Town And Asked My Dad If He Could Pick Up Some Toilet Paper For Me. Came Home To This At The Bathroom Door
Image source: JustAnotherAviatrix
#49 My Mum And Dad Are Going To A Eurovision Evening Tonight Where You Randomly Pick A Country And Have To Dress Up As That Country. They Picked Greece
Image source: charliemismyname
#50 Mom Lets Her 3-Year-Old Boy Dress Her For A Week
Image source: LauriHoo
#51 Found This In My Friend’s Basement, Yes That’s His Mom
Image source: bootscrilla
#52 “I Can’t Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes” – The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning
Image source: cturn3r
#53 My Father In Law Was Shopping And Found This Costume That Looks Exactly Like Him
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#54 Hilarious
Image source: bailee_xox
#55 This Dad Who Had The Most “Dad” Ever Response To His Kid’s Good News
Image source: xdShish
#56 Your Mom Clearly Picked Her Favorite Grandchild
Image source: mahaaaay
#57 That’s Love
Image source: imraycheljay
#58 My Mom Sends Me Pictures Of My Cats While Im At College. But She Is Not The Best At Pictures. They Still Absolutely Make My Day And Are Honestly Funny
Image source: Prestigious-Goose-30
#59 Interesting Approach
Image source: natsfert
#60 My Parents Don’t Have Weighing Scales So They Weigh Our Gas Canister With The Wii Fit
Image source: thewhippasnappa
#61 Madlad Parents
Image source: basshead541
#62 My Dad Told Me There Were Brownies In The Pan
Image source: WontEverUseThis
#63 I Recently Became A Dad And Put My “Uniform” On While Still At The Hospital. I’ve Been Planning This For A While
Image source: snailfarmer420
#64 Whole Family Visiting For Christmas, And Mom Got Mad About People Touching The Thermostat
Image source: peach_penguin
#65 Mermaid And Her Mer-Dad At Disneyland
Image source: taratorial
#66 How My Dad Wears His AirPods
Image source: stephenweinberg
#67 My Dad’s Going To Vegas Today And This Is What He Decided To Wear
Image source: mmooremadi
#68 POV: Your Dad Is Immortal
Image source: wingsoverpyrrhia
#69 You’re So Real For That
Image source: P4SCALexe
#70 Why He Looking Like “Now Why She Got This Thing On Me?”
Image source: MsNewYorkTimes
#71 My Mom Just Learned To Screenshot & Zoom. So When I Send Her A Pic Of My Dog, She Sends Me Back The Exact Same Photo, Slightly Zoomed
Image source: alkorchia
#72 Wife’s Friend Was Convinced There Was Ghost Baby In Her Daughter’s Crib. Turns Out Dad Forgot To Remove The Mattress Sticker
Image source: sean_the_head
#73 My Brother Punched A Hole In The Wall So My Mum Framed It
Image source: garbagecannot8
#74 My Dad Thought This Was The Funniest Thing
Image source: Fountaingeyser
#75 Dad Put This Up For My Younger Sister
Image source: gcz1214
#76 Being A Mom Isn’t Easy So While You Try To Get One Kid To Sleep You’re Also Playing With Another
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com
#77 My Mom Used To Put The Toilet Seat Like That Each Time It Was In Cleaning
Image source: xXxSrgCharlesxXx
#78 My Dad Makes My Step Mom Take Pictures Of Him Doing Weird Things When We Have Record Breaking Low Temperatures
Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_BEARDD
#79 My Dad Wrapped My Gift With Tinfoil And A Post It
Image source: ParttimePeepingTom
#80 I Asked My Dad For A Cordless Drill And This Is What He Gave Me
Image source: ElectricNed
