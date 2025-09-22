80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

by

The happiness levels of a parent fluctuate as they age. Research shows that parents are the happiest in the first year of their child’s life and the unhappiest when their kids are teenagers. It’s understandable when you consider the amount of stress and energy that it takes to deal with an adolescent.

But some parents never lose their sense of humor, no matter how hard life gets. We’re dedicating this list to those parents: parents who can still make dad jokes and see the funny side of things even years after their children are born. Laughing brings us close together, and laughing with family makes family relationships stronger!

#1 Our Baby Announcement Photo. My Wife Looked So Obnoxiously Thin 24 Hours After Delivery That I Joked I Looked Like The One Who Had Just Delivered. So We Decided To Swap For A Funny Photo

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: tyleryoungblood

#2 That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture

He was the daytime custodian for 30 years at an elementary school

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: uncleseeth

#3 My Dad’s Gang Meeting In The Streets

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: WebExciting3860

#4 My Mom’s Hat For A “Funny Hat Party”, She Calls It: “I Can’t Find My Glasses”

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: Salty_Invite_757

#5 Cooper Leveled Up On Dog Ability

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: imgur.com

#6 A Dad Being A Dad At A Supermarket

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: StardustPrime

#7 My Dad Has Always Been A Master Of Disguising Gifts, And This Year Drilled A Hole In A Piece Of Wood To Hide A Ring Box For My Mom

The look of “too many years of this” is strong with this one.

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: westrox11

#8 My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said “It Finally Happened”

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: ThadCastlePhD

#9 After My Family Refused To Help Me Convince My Dad To Wear A Pickle Costume For Halloween, I Bought One And Sent It To Him Anyway. Meet My Dad, Rick

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: Purple_Drank

#10 Motherly Bookmark

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: Bellsofjoy55

#11 My Dad Thought He Was Home Alone. I Had To See Why He Was Laughing So Hard

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: j_piper

#12 My Dad Was The Only One At The Office Today, So He Made This Picture And Sent It To My Family

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: an_intellectuaI

#13 My Mom Didn’t Want A Birthday Cake So My Dad Had To Improvise

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: Rathbane12

#14 My Mother Was On A Tight Schedule And Was Going Straight To Her Clown Gig After Sending Us Off To Prom

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#15 Can’t Stop Laughing

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: 100Climbs

#16 They Don’t Make Costumes Like They Used To Anymore

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: x.com

#17 My Dad Apparently Sneaks His Remote Into A Local Bar So He Can Change The Channel When He Doesn’t Like What’s On. I’m Equally Embarrassed And Impressed

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: BandoLou

#18 Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: JestarAuthor

#19 My Dad Who Doesn’t Feed The Dogs

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: TryNorth8139

#20 My Parents Won The Costume Contest

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: Zacharyyyyy

#21 My Dad Sent Me A Picture Of My Mom And The “Nice Young Man” At Their Table At A Charity Dinner Last Night

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: Lawsonstruck

#22 Took My Older Mom To Comic-Con. She Said She Saw A Wall Outlet Cosplay. Curious, We Went Back And

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: PresentMongoose

#23 My Dad, A Retired Carpenter, Wearing His Dad-Liest Shirt

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: adventuresinnonsense

#24 This Dad Tweeted His Son’s Fake ID On The Liquor Store’s Wall Of Shame

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: coachswaz

#25 Not Even McDonald’s Could Fix This Betrayal

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: brint

#26 Pursuit

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: MothersMiIk

#27 That Smile

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: babysageee

#28 My Short Mom Sends Our Family Photos Of Her With Really Tall People

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: gusmom

#29 This Note My Dad Wrote Me To Get Me Out Of PE

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: BlueWolf7695

#30 Parents Used To Tell My Brother And I That We Had Another Brother Who Turned Into A Mushroom From Not Taking A Bath. Even Added Him To The Family Albums

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: imgur.com

#31 I Need This

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: wroetoshaw

#32 My Dad Likes To Get Up To Hijinks When Left Alone

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: HeliumTankAW

#33 Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: MrNoodleIncident

#34 Tired Of The Kids Losing One Remote

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: Goodgardo

#35 Caught The Perfect Shot Of My Mom Trying To Get The Cat Out Of The Tomato Garden

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: kaasett

#36 Me And My Dad At The Fire Pit We Just Built

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: PhantomRoyce

#37 I’m A Dad Who Was Charged $39.35 To Hold My Son At The Hospital. Here’s My Kid In His New Favorite Shirt

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: halfthrottle

#38 My Dad And I As The Dude And Walter

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: highvolkage

#39 First “Body In A Suitcase” Story With A Happy Ending

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: HenpeckedHal

#40 Look At This Giant Blanket Mom Crocheted

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: setoxxx

#41 My Friend Spotted This At Walmart

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: Chondrichthyes-19

#42 Year 1 Of The Halloween Family Costume. I Somehow Convinced The Girls That Being A Princess Was Not Cool And Dressing Up With Mom And Dad As Oompa Loompa Would Be Fun

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: unsponsor

#43 My Dad Goes To A Bar With His Friends Every Friday And He Makes A List Of Discussion Topics

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: nohobbiesoridentity

#44 Kitestar

That’s me in the background unsuccessfully trying to get a kite to stay airborne.

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#45 My Husband Made My Son A “Happy Birthday Egg” For His First Birthday

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#46 My Son Has A Fake Baby For His Child Development Class. It Started Crying During His Soccer Game This Morning. So I Had To Pretend To Feed My Fake Grandchild On The Sidelines While He Played

Robo-baby is doing much better now with a full belly.

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: Therealfern1

#47 This Is Pretty Funny

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: brooklyn__g

#48 I Was Out Of Town And Asked My Dad If He Could Pick Up Some Toilet Paper For Me. Came Home To This At The Bathroom Door

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: JustAnotherAviatrix

#49 My Mum And Dad Are Going To A Eurovision Evening Tonight Where You Randomly Pick A Country And Have To Dress Up As That Country. They Picked Greece

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: charliemismyname

#50 Mom Lets Her 3-Year-Old Boy Dress Her For A Week

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: LauriHoo

#51 Found This In My Friend’s Basement, Yes That’s His Mom

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: bootscrilla

#52 “I Can’t Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes” – The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: cturn3r

#53 My Father In Law Was Shopping And Found This Costume That Looks Exactly Like Him

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#54 Hilarious

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: bailee_xox

#55 This Dad Who Had The Most “Dad” Ever Response To His Kid’s Good News

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: xdShish

#56 Your Mom Clearly Picked Her Favorite Grandchild

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: mahaaaay

#57 That’s Love

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: imraycheljay

#58 My Mom Sends Me Pictures Of My Cats While Im At College. But She Is Not The Best At Pictures. They Still Absolutely Make My Day And Are Honestly Funny

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: Prestigious-Goose-30

#59 Interesting Approach

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: natsfert

#60 My Parents Don’t Have Weighing Scales So They Weigh Our Gas Canister With The Wii Fit

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: thewhippasnappa

#61 Madlad Parents

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: basshead541

#62 My Dad Told Me There Were Brownies In The Pan

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: WontEverUseThis

#63 I Recently Became A Dad And Put My “Uniform” On While Still At The Hospital. I’ve Been Planning This For A While

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: snailfarmer420

#64 Whole Family Visiting For Christmas, And Mom Got Mad About People Touching The Thermostat

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: peach_penguin

#65 Mermaid And Her Mer-Dad At Disneyland

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: taratorial

#66 How My Dad Wears His AirPods

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: stephenweinberg

#67 My Dad’s Going To Vegas Today And This Is What He Decided To Wear

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: mmooremadi

#68 POV: Your Dad Is Immortal

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: wingsoverpyrrhia

#69 You’re So Real For That

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: P4SCALexe

#70 Why He Looking Like “Now Why She Got This Thing On Me?”

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: MsNewYorkTimes

#71 My Mom Just Learned To Screenshot & Zoom. So When I Send Her A Pic Of My Dog, She Sends Me Back The Exact Same Photo, Slightly Zoomed

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: alkorchia

#72 Wife’s Friend Was Convinced There Was Ghost Baby In Her Daughter’s Crib. Turns Out Dad Forgot To Remove The Mattress Sticker

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: sean_the_head

#73 My Brother Punched A Hole In The Wall So My Mum Framed It

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: garbagecannot8

#74 My Dad Thought This Was The Funniest Thing

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: Fountaingeyser

#75 Dad Put This Up For My Younger Sister

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: gcz1214

#76 Being A Mom Isn’t Easy So While You Try To Get One Kid To Sleep You’re Also Playing With Another

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#77 My Mom Used To Put The Toilet Seat Like That Each Time It Was In Cleaning

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: xXxSrgCharlesxXx

#78 My Dad Makes My Step Mom Take Pictures Of Him Doing Weird Things When We Have Record Breaking Low Temperatures

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_BEARDD

#79 My Dad Wrapped My Gift With Tinfoil And A Post It

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: ParttimePeepingTom

#80 I Asked My Dad For A Cordless Drill And This Is What He Gave Me

80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)

Image source: ElectricNed

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Alex Trebek interview
Alex Trebek Appears to Be Miraculously Beating Pancreatic Cancer
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2019
Kate Winslet: A Journey Through Her Television Roles
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2024
30 Red Carpet Looks That Got It Wrong In 2024
3 min read
May, 13, 2025
Five TV Stars We Wish Didn’t Leave After One Season
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2020
Five Things You Didn’t Know about The IT Crowd’s Douglas Reynholm
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2017
Five Things You Didn’t Know About BET’s “50 Central”
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.