Doctor Reveals Christa Pike’s Memories Of Botched Lethal Injection After She Spoke From Her Hospital Bed

Christa Pike spent nearly a week unconscious after Tennessee’s attempt at capital punishment ended with her still alive in the chamber.
Then, on Tuesday, October 6, the 50-year-old inmate woke up and spoke from her hospital bed.
Doctors have now revealed Pike’s condition, as well as her first words after waking up from the ordeal.
For now, her condition remains critical as doctors continue to assess the effects of the failed procedure.
Christa Pike’s doctors have revealed what her first words were after waking up
Dr. Joel Zivot, an anesthesiologist advising Pike’s legal team, told the BBC that she had been taken off a ventilator and could communicate in a basic way.
“She has some memories of being in the hospital but no memory, I believe, of the e*ecution attempt,” Dr. Zivot said.
Pike also remembered her name. However, when doctors asked her what date it was, she guessed incorrectly and thought it was still September.
She had been scheduled for capital punishment on September 30, but survived after prison staff administered two doses of pentobarbital.
Her lawyers said her “recovery is medically unprecedented.”
“Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery.”
Pike was sentenced to d*ath for the 1995 slaying of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, whom she attacked with her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp.
Both of them were convicted of first-degree homicide. Pike received capital punishment, while Shipp received a life sentence with the possibility of parole.
Slemmer’s mother, May Martinez, also reacted after learning that Pike had survived. She said she had always believed Pike would not d*e and did not think the state would necessarily try to execute her again.
“It doesn’t matter what I think,” Martinez told NBC affiliate WBIR when asked what outcome she wanted.
“They’re going to do what they’re going to do.”
After a week of attempts, doctors still do not know how much of the dose entered Pike’s body
RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Pike’s lawyers said prison staff used at least seven needles while trying to establish an IV line, as reported by Bored Panda.
According to their court filing, staff removed one needle bent at a 90-degree angle. Pike also reportedly suggested places where staff might find a vein.
During the procedure, Pike cried and whimpered and complained about severe pain in her arm.
“My arm feels like it’s about to burst open,” she told the team.
She also asked, “Does this happen like that?”
Her lawyers said both arms were swollen, burned, and blistered when she reached the hospital.
They believed the IV line may have failed or been misplaced, allowing some or all of the pentobarbital dose to enter the tissue rather than her bloodstream.
Tennessee’s Department of Correction, however, said it had followed its established protocol, while the lawyers’ account remained an allegation under review.
Pike’s case stunned medical experts as they called her survival unprecedented
Deborah Denno, a criminologist and Fordham Law School professor, told the BBC that she was “absolutely astonished” that Pike had regained consciousness and was speaking.
She explained that other prisoners had survived lethal injections, but those cases involved the team failing to inject anything into the inmates’ veins.
Pike’s case was different.
“She is the only person for whom some kind of toxin has been injected,” Denno said.
“They did everything they were supposed to do as part of the ex*cution process, and it simply didn’t work,” she added. “This has never happened before.”
Dr. Zivot also warned that Pike’s recovery was far from complete.
“I would not, in any way, say at this point that all the big risks are behind her,” he said.
Witnesses heard Pike breathing before the procedure was stopped
Witnesses said Pike could be heard making noises that sounded like snoring or choking.
Journalist Will Puckett, one of the media witnesses, described the sound as rhythmic and said it appeared labored at times.
“It was rhythmic. It sounded maybe labored at points,” Puckett told The US Sun.
After the second dose failed to end her life, prison officials closed the curtain, switched off the microphone and removed the witnesses from the room.
Catherine Sweeney, a journalist with a local public radio station, later said, “When they told us to leave at 8:53, Christa Pike was still breathing.”
Pike was then taken to the hospital, where she remained unconscious.
As doctors continue to treat Pike, her lawyers asked for her sentence to be commuted
Sandy Torchon/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Her attorneys asked Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to commute her capital punishment to life in prison without parole.
Lee had already suspended ex*cutions in the state for the rest of 2026 while the failed capital punishment was reviewed.
The state’s prison commissioner, Frank Strada, also announced his resignation days after the failed attempt. He maintained that the department had followed protocol but said stepping aside was in the state’s best interest while an independent review continued.
Tennessee Department of Corrections
Authorities had not yet announced whether they would attempt to execute Pike again.
Dr. Zivot said that decision could depend partly on how much she recovered. If her health could not be restored enough for another capital punishment attempt, she might not face one.
“But if, on the other hand, her health is able to be recovered to a certain degree, then it may very well be that she will face ex*cution by either lethal injection or another method in the future,” he told The US Sun.
“She will be putting in a compensation claim now,” wrote one commenter
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