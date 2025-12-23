Finn Wolfhard: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Finn Wolfhard

December 23, 2002

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

22 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Finn Wolfhard?

Finn Michael Wolfhard is a Canadian actor, musician, and director known for his distinctive roles in genre-bending projects. His authentic performances bring depth to complex characters.

He first gained widespread attention as Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things, a role that quickly made him a Gen Z icon. The show’s global success catapulted him into the spotlight.

Early Life and Education

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Finn Wolfhard grew up in a family with strong creative influences; his father, Eric Wolfhard, is a researcher and screenwriter, and his older brother, Nick Wolfhard, is also an actor.

He attended Catholic school, including St. Patrick Regional Secondary School, where his early interest in acting solidified, leading him to pursue roles from a young age.

Notable Relationships

Over the past few years, Finn Wolfhard’s private life has drawn media interest, most notably his relationship with actress Elsie Richter, which began in 2021.

The couple maintained a low profile, and as of 2025, Wolfhard has publicly stated he is single, choosing to focus on his career development.

Career Highlights

Finn Wolfhard’s career launched with the Netflix series Stranger Things, where his portrayal of Mike Wheeler earned critical acclaim and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Beyond acting, Wolfhard has expanded into music, as the lead vocalist for the band Calpurnia and later The Aubreys, and made his directorial debut with the short film Night Shifts.

More recently, he co-directed the feature film Hell of a Summer, showcasing his multifaceted talents in filmmaking.

Signature Quote

“I don’t have to be anything else other than Finn Wolfhard.”

