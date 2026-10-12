Chris Wallace: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Chris Wallace
October 12, 1947
Chicago, Illinois, US
79 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Chris Wallace?
Chris Wallace is an American broadcast journalist recognized for his sharp and uncompromising interviewing style. His relentless questioning of political leaders earned him national acclaim throughout a network broadcast career spanning five decades.
He first gained widespread prominence as a White House correspondent for NBC News during the 1980s. That landmark assignment led to hosting Meet the Press, establishing his enduring legacy as a premier Sunday political anchor.
Early Life and Education
Chris Wallace grew up in Chicago surrounded by broadcast media figures. His mother, Norma Kaphan, and stepfather, former CBS News president Bill Leonard, encouraged his early curiosity about journalism and current events.
He later attended Harvard University to study history. While reporting for the student radio station WHRB, he covered political events and developed a passion for reporting that launched his journalism career.
Notable Relationships
Over the decades, Chris Wallace has maintained a low-profile personal life. He was previously married to Elizabeth Jane Farrell before marrying his current wife, Lorraine Martin Smothers, in 1997.
He shares four children with his former spouse, Elizabeth Jane Farrell. The couple continues to enjoy a quiet family life together while staying actively involved in civic and community events.
Career Highlights
Chris Wallace spent nearly two decades anchoring Fox News Sunday. He moderated historic presidential debates in 2016 and 2020, becoming the first Fox News journalist selected for a general election debate.
He later expanded his career into streaming and interview broadcasting with CNN. Wallace hosted Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? and The Chris Wallace Show, conducting long-form interviews with prominent figures across politics and entertainment.
His broad body of work has earned major broadcast journalism accolades. To date, he has collected three Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and a DuPont-Columbia Silver Baton, solidifying his impact on television news.
Signature Quote
“My job is to be as fair as I can, to ask hard questions of everybody, and to let the audience make up its own mind.”
Follow Us