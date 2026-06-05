Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Chris Pratt has become the subject of intense scrutiny on social media after a comment by his ex-wife, Anna Faris, reignited public discussion about their divorce.

Faris walked the red carpet for Scary Movie 6 on Wednesday, June 3, where she spoke to the media and thanked fans for supporting her work over the years.

She said their support meant even more to her because she had not always felt that same backing from the industry, a remark some fans quickly read as a possible reference to her past with Pratt.

They saw the comment as a veiled admission that Pratt may not have stood by her during parts of her career.

“Very unfortunate because she is super talented and stood beside that man before he got famous and left her,” a fan said in response.

Anna Faris reflected on industry support at Scary Movie 6 premiere, but it sparked conversation about her past marriage

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Faris has starred in every installment of the Scary Movie series except for the fifth film, which came out in 2013.

“The gift of Scary Movie for me is I have a fan base like no other. And it’s across demographics,” Faris told Variety at the new movie’s premiere.

“I felt it for years but not from the industry, you know,” she went on to add.

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Faris and Pratt were married between 2008 and 2018.

They announced their divorce citing irreconcilable differences, though subsequent reports suggested Pratt’s insecurity was the cause for their separation.

“He never felt good enough for Anna Faris, and when their relationship started to go downward, he was angry and not liking who he was,” a source told Us Weekly in March 2020.

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: WuhanBat1995

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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While Faris had credits like Brokeback Mountain, Lost in Translation, The House Bunny, and more under her belt before her marriage with Pratt, he had started making a name for himself in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise only in 2014, with the Jurassic World trilogy landing in his bag in 2015.

Faris, in a March 2021 episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, opened up about the competition between her and Pratt, saying she believes they did not do a great job of “eliminating” that aspect of their relationship.

Hence, when Faris spoke about being abandoned by the industry recently, her fans linked it to Pratt.

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: Universal Pictures/IMDB

Blaming the actor and Hollywood collectively, a Faris fan wrote, “The industry went for the man. The one who left and had a better career ahead and married into a good family.”

The latter part of the comment referenced Pratt’s marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of renowned actor, producer, and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: xorunnerxo

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“I give her a ton of survivor’s credit for suffering Chris Pratt for 9 years,” a second remarked.

A third recounted Pratt’s 2021 birthday tribute for Katherine in which he thanked her for giving him a “healthy daughter.” 

The user reminded the masses how Faris “also got no support” from the industry when the statement was clearly meant as a dig.

Pratt and Faris’s son, Jack, 13, was born prematurely and suffered from a severe cerebral hemorrhage and visual impairment.

Chris Pratt criticism aside, Faris received significant messages of support from fans in the wake of her latest comment

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: SecondGizmo

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

“Anna doesn’t know the impact she has on millennials with House Bunny, Scream Movies, Overboard, Just Friends, the classic Waiting, etc.,” one wrote, while another added, “She is a true icon, and true icons never fade.”

“You can’t have Scary Movie without Cindy,” a third noted.

“Cindy lives rent-free in our heads 26 years later. Fans got your back forever. The industry can catch up,” a fourth echoed.

Faris was asked during her interview how she feels about starring in Scary Movie 6.

The actress said she did not expect the makers to include her. She had at most expected “a cameo,” she said.

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: 2016macbook

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: Johnny_Sabitage

A fan recommended Anna Faris focus on her “$30 million net worth” and not care about what the industry said.

A separate user praised her for her “humble and laid-back” approach, expressing a desire to “meet her” someday.

Anna Faris’s appearance at the Scary Movie premiere, however, left fans shocked

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: Variety/X

Faris wore a Mônot black sequin halter dress with side cutouts for the big night.

Her recent appearance sparked comparisons to Faris’s first Scary Movie premiere, with fans pointing out her slender frame.

“Every video of Anna Faris on the red carpet of Scary Movie 6 is kinda breaking my heart,” one worried fan said, while another added, “Yep, she must be added to the list of celebs we must protect.”

“This doesn’t look like her normal self at all. I really hope she is ok,” a third expressed.

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: unfilteredfhq

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram

Many attributed Faris’s lean look to “O**mpic,” the semaglutide injections that have gained popularity for their weight-loss benefits in recent months, with one asking her to “get off that bandwagon.”

Meanwhile, several claimed her frame should not be the only concern, as she also appears to have had a “grotesque” amount of cosmetic work.

Scary Movie 6 released in cinemas on Friday, June 5.

“She deserves the world,” a netizen said about Faris

Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Chris Pratt Under Fire After Anna Faris Statements Dredge Up Their Troubled Divorce

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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