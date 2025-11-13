People Are Posting Hilarious Photos Of Their Irish Wolfhounds, And It’s Crazy How Large They Are (50 Pics)

The Irish Wolfhounds got their name not for their appearance. They got it for their purpose—wolf hunting with dogs. Some people think that all we have of the earliest times of this old breed are more myth and legend than fact. It is mentioned, as cú (variously translated as hound, Irish hound, war dog, wolf dog, etc.) in Irish laws, which predate Christianity, and in Irish literature going back as far as the 5th century or, in the case of the Sagas, from the old Irish period—AD600-900. Whatever the truth, it doesn’t take away the fact that these creatures are incredibly delightful and beautiful. And big. According to the official the World Canine Federation standards, their desired height is 32 inches (81cm) to 34 inches (86cm). And although the Irish Wolfhound can be a frightening sight for those who aren’t familiar with them, their all-around friendliness can’t be any higher. To give these pups the attention they deserve, Bored Panda has compiled a list of their funniest photos, so scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorite entries.
#1 Our Anti-Burglar System
#2 17 Days After My Mom Passed From Ovarian Cancer, Her Old Irish Wolfhound Followed In Tow To Be With Her. I Miss Them Both So Much. Dogs Know
#3 My Dog’s Facial Expressions When I Didn’t Turn Towards The Dog Park
#4 I Guess I’ll Sleep Over Here…
#5 Owner And Her Dog Dressed Like Wayne’s World Characters For Halloween
#6 These Two
One of these dogs has a clearly larger than life presence, whose mere physicality, elevated by an extreme amount of self confidence, intimidates any would be intruders and provides a sense of security for the entire household. The other one is an Irish Wolfhound.
#7 Janine Fell Apart. We Put The Pieces In This Chair
#8 My Grandma And Her Irish Wolfhound From 1974
#9 Dachshunds For Balance
#10 Our New Whippet Puppy Sitting With His Friend, An Irish Wolfhound Puppy
#11 That’s A Gorgeous Trio Right Here
#12 Hunter Of Wolves. Needs Teddy To Feel Safe
#13 The Tallest Boi
#14 What A Big Mouth You Have
#15 Is It Comfy?
#16 He Didn’t Know What To Do
#17 As Big As A Donkey
#18 He Has Eaten Breakfast, Romped Around In The Rain And Played With His Toys. Now It’s Time To Rest Up Until Afternoon Playtime
#19 Irish Wolfhounds Love Peanut Butter
#20 Still A Lap Dog
#21 He Heard Some Thunder
#22 The Irish Wolfhoud, A Perfect Bed Buddy
#23 Our 3lb Kitten’s Favorite Place To Nap Is In Between Her Two 180lb Irish Wolfhound Brothers
#24 Jazza And Gandalf
#25 Smallest Horse In Britain With Fergus The Irish Wolfhound
#26 That Tail
#27 An Irish Wolfhound In A Mazda Miata
#28 When A Chair At The Vet Is Too Small For You
#29 This Big Boy
#30 Turned Around To This. Janine Thinks She Is A People
#31 I Think If We Stare Really Hard And Don’t Move They Will Let Us Back In
#32 Sleeping Beauty
#33 This Is My Dad, Who Is 6′ 1”, Standing With My 2-Year-Old Irish Wolfhound, Conagon
#34 When You Realize That You Can Touch Your Feet
#35 My Irish Wolfhound Meeting His New Roommate!
#36 Who Is Walking Who?
#37 Driller, Coco And Chanel Are Best Friends Always…
#38 Why To Even Bother With Bowls When There Are Two Sinks In The House
#39 My Friend’s 4’11” Mother And His 120lb Irish Wolfhound
#40 Irish Wolfhound, 4,6,8 And 10 Months Old. Meet Hobbes
#41 I Have A Clown Car- I Really Need Something Bigger!
#42 Brody The Irish Wolfhound (Baby For Scale)
#43 Hugeboye Is A Heckin Big Woofer
#44 Three Wolfies Worked Together To Kick Me Out Of My Seat
#45 My Parent’s Golden Retriever Next To My Uncle’s Huge Irish Wolfhound
#46 Apparently, When You Turn 9 Months Old, You Have To Get Weighed. Checkinh In At 113 Lbs And 34 Inches Tall Today – Happy 9 Months To Me!
#47 My Cousin Met An Irish Wolfhound
#48 Two Dogs And A Horsey
#49 Here’s My 6 Week Shiba Inu Puppy With My Mom’s Irish Wolfhound
