People Are Posting Hilarious Photos Of Their Irish Wolfhounds, And It’s Crazy How Large They Are (50 Pics)

by

The Irish Wolfhounds got their name not for their appearance. They got it for their purpose—wolf hunting with dogs. Some people think that all we have of the earliest times of this old breed are more myth and legend than fact. It is mentioned, as cú (variously translated as hound, Irish hound, war dog, wolf dog, etc.) in Irish laws, which predate Christianity, and in Irish literature going back as far as the 5th century or, in the case of the Sagas, from the old Irish period—AD600-900. Whatever the truth, it doesn’t take away the fact that these creatures are incredibly delightful and beautiful. And big. According to the official the World Canine Federation standards, their desired height is 32 inches (81cm) to 34 inches (86cm). And although the Irish Wolfhound can be a frightening sight for those who aren’t familiar with them, their all-around friendliness can’t be any higher. To give these pups the attention they deserve, Bored Panda has compiled a list of their funniest photos, so scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorite entries.

#1 Our Anti-Burglar System

Image source: majodian

#2 17 Days After My Mom Passed From Ovarian Cancer, Her Old Irish Wolfhound Followed In Tow To Be With Her. I Miss Them Both So Much. Dogs Know

Image source: Kaldea

#3 My Dog’s Facial Expressions When I Didn’t Turn Towards The Dog Park

Image source: TJNel

#4 I Guess I’ll Sleep Over Here…

Image source: jsep

#5 Owner And Her Dog Dressed Like Wayne’s World Characters For Halloween

Image source: katebanaszak

#6 These Two

One of these dogs has a clearly larger than life presence, whose mere physicality, elevated by an extreme amount of self confidence, intimidates any would be intruders and provides a sense of security for the entire household. The other one is an Irish Wolfhound.

Image source: wolfgang2242

#7 Janine Fell Apart. We Put The Pieces In This Chair

Image source: mexi_coke

#8 My Grandma And Her Irish Wolfhound From 1974

Image source: -Rin

#9 Dachshunds For Balance

#10 Our New Whippet Puppy Sitting With His Friend, An Irish Wolfhound Puppy

Image source: danmfc1

#11 That’s A Gorgeous Trio Right Here

Image source: ToniJabroni

#12 Hunter Of Wolves. Needs Teddy To Feel Safe

Image source: thewolfiechronicles

#13 The Tallest Boi

Image source: imgur.com

#14 What A Big Mouth You Have

Image source: storyofohno

#15 Is It Comfy?

#16 He Didn’t Know What To Do

Image source: 50NosAndAYesMeansYes

#17 As Big As A Donkey

Image source: DragoNika

#18 He Has Eaten Breakfast, Romped Around In The Rain And Played With His Toys. Now It’s Time To Rest Up Until Afternoon Playtime

Image source: deadmuleranch

#19 Irish Wolfhounds Love Peanut Butter

Image source: snixon67

#20 Still A Lap Dog

#21 He Heard Some Thunder

Image source: justsomeinspiration

#22 The Irish Wolfhoud, A Perfect Bed Buddy

Image source: kakianyx

#23 Our 3lb Kitten’s Favorite Place To Nap Is In Between Her Two 180lb Irish Wolfhound Brothers

Image source: z0a87

#24 Jazza And Gandalf

Image source: Torben Ager

#25 Smallest Horse In Britain With Fergus The Irish Wolfhound

Image source: Allan Hutchings

#26 That Tail

#27 An Irish Wolfhound In A Mazda Miata

Image source: boethius27

#28 When A Chair At The Vet Is Too Small For You

Image source: murphyirishwolfhound

#29 This Big Boy

#30 Turned Around To This. Janine Thinks She Is A People

Image source: mexi_coke

#31 I Think If We Stare Really Hard And Don’t Move They Will Let Us Back In

Image source: winterthewolfhound

#32 Sleeping Beauty

#33 This Is My Dad, Who Is 6′ 1”, Standing With My 2-Year-Old Irish Wolfhound, Conagon

Image source: littlemonky

#34 When You Realize That You Can Touch Your Feet

#35 My Irish Wolfhound Meeting His New Roommate!

Image source: CircleCityIrish

#36 Who Is Walking Who?

#37 Driller, Coco And Chanel Are Best Friends Always…

Image source: midwest_irishwolfhounds_ranch

#38 Why To Even Bother With Bowls When There Are Two Sinks In The House

#39 My Friend’s 4’11” Mother And His 120lb Irish Wolfhound

Image source: snixon67

#40 Irish Wolfhound, 4,6,8 And 10 Months Old. Meet Hobbes

Image source: scareraven

#41 I Have A Clown Car- I Really Need Something Bigger!

Image source: nancyssouthwestplace.com

#42 Brody The Irish Wolfhound (Baby For Scale)

Image source: kitkatscuba

#43 Hugeboye Is A Heckin Big Woofer

Image source: Crandog

#44 Three Wolfies Worked Together To Kick Me Out Of My Seat

Image source: theseanmanning356

#45 My Parent’s Golden Retriever Next To My Uncle’s Huge Irish Wolfhound

Image source: ratcandies

#46 Apparently, When You Turn 9 Months Old, You Have To Get Weighed. Checkinh In At 113 Lbs And 34 Inches Tall Today – Happy 9 Months To Me!

Image source: layla.the.wolfie

#47 My Cousin Met An Irish Wolfhound

Image source: ashikoman23

#48 Two Dogs And A Horsey

Image source: georgethesausage

#49 Here’s My 6 Week Shiba Inu Puppy With My Mom’s Irish Wolfhound

Image source: Kaldea

Patrick Penrose
