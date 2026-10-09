Chris O’Dowd: Bio And Career Highlights

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Chris O&#8217;Dowd: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chris O’Dowd

October 9, 1979

Boyle, Ireland

47 Years Old

Libra

Chris O’Dowd: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Chris O’Dowd?

Chris O’Dowd is an Irish actor and comedian from County Roscommon with a warm screen presence. His relatable, self-deprecating humor and approachable charm quickly helped him connect with diverse, international television and film audiences.

He gained widespread notice playing the cynical tech professional Roy Trenneman in The IT Crowd. His breakout performance in the hit movie Bridesmaids soon followed. He is also widely recognized for his towering height and signature Irish drawl.

Early Life and Education

Seán and Denise O’Dowd raised their five children in the small town of Boyle. As the youngest sibling, Christopher spent his childhood playing sports and wallpapering his bedroom with colorful candy wrappers.

At University College Dublin, O’Dowd discovered his love for theater. He later relocated to England to attend the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art before starting his professional acting career.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, O’Dowd has been married to British television presenter and writer Dawn O’Porter. The couple met at her birthday party in Los Angeles after a series of ignored social media friend requests.

He shares two young sons, Art and Valentine, with whom he co-parents. The family recently relocated across the Atlantic to divide their time between London and their native Ireland.

Career Highlights

His comedic role in the film Bridesmaids earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. This performance opened doors in Hollywood, leading to significant parts in This Is 40 and the popular television series Girls.

He co-created and starred in the acclaimed comedy series Moone Boy. This semi-autobiographical Irish project earned him an International Emmy Award and successfully spawned a trilogy of children’s books.

Signature Quote

Being Irish has been nothing but an absolute gift.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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