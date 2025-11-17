40 Interesting ‘Then And Now’ Photos That Show How Time Affects Everything (New Pics)

History has a lot to tell us, and photography offers a fascinating way to peek into the past. A single old pic, captured half a century ago, placed side by side with a contemporary one, can show big differences.
The subreddit r/OldPhotosInRealLife does just that. It uses rephotography to show us old pictures of places, people, and moments from the past, combined with how they look today. Whether you’re a history lover or a person captivated by the art of visual storytelling, you’ll definitely want to explore our fresh compilation of these pictures from the online community.
#1 Usually It’s The Other Way Around, But This Is So Nice! 1980s vs. 2022
Image source: WhiskeyAndGingerAle
#2 Rio De Janeiro’s Reforestation
Image source: GabrielLGN
#3 Sitting On Their 1947 Chevrolet In Front Of A Diner, And Then 63 Years Later
Image source: alanboston
#4 1887 Queen Anne Victorian Brought Back In Remarkable Restoration (Photos)
Image source: mrl33602
#5 The Same Whale Photographed 35 Years Apart! Both Photos Taken Off The Coast Of Mexico. The Recent Image Is From 2020, While The Old Photo Dates From 1985
Image source: thehimalayanviews
#6 Opening Up The Original River Through Gent, Belgium. 2009 vs. 2022
Image source: jumbo04
#7 Haarlemmerdijk Street In Amsterdam, Netherlands (1971 And 2020)
Image source: Mackelowsky
#8 My Hometown Kharkov In Ukraine 2022-2022
Image source: DmitriyBragin
#9 Oxford
Image source: clusterlove
#10 So Refreshing. No Skyscrapers Or Parking Lots In Sight!!
Image source: carmensax
#11 An Abandoned Victorian Home Has Been Dramatically Restored In Rarden, Ohio, USA
Image source: SteveSmithz
#12 Boston – Elevated Highway Moved Underground, Replaced With Green Space. (1990s V. 2010s)
Image source: rrsafety
#13 Tried My Best To Find The Same Location. Satiam Wagon Road, Oregon. 2022 vs. Date Unknown. Road Was Used 1860-1930s
Image source: llaawwll
#14 Point Dume, Malibu, California. Ad 2023 And Ad 3978
Image source: Stotallytob3r
#15 Environmental Changes
Image source: MrMacBro
#16 Saw This Post On R/Battlepaintings And Did Some Poking Around. Battle Of Vimeiro (Portugal) 1808 By Patrice Courcelle… And Today
Image source: stumpjungle
#17 1878 – 2022. Tetons. Not Much Has Really Changed In This Photo. But I Still Think It’s Neat
Image source: andeo1996
#18 Unlucky House In San Francisco, 1936 And 2022
Image source: Pandalism
#19 Woodstock
Image source: Throwway-support
#20 The World’s Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street, England. 157 Years Apart
Image source: JesusPrice31
#21 Abandoned Subway, New York City. Built In 1904
Image source: yongwin304
#22 Route 66 Between Barstow And Oro Grande, Ca. 1917 And 2023
Image source: cappycorn1974
#23 Naples, Italy
Image source: Mahammad_Mammadli
#24 Acropolis Of Athens (Greece) 1851 vs. 2021
Image source: dctroll_
#25 The Curecanti Needle, Black Canyon, Colorado, 1880s vs. 2023
Image source: kredditork
#26 Bran Castle/Dracula’s Castle, Romania (1920s And 2022)
Image source: Mackelowsky
#27 The Oldest Surviving Camera Negative – Lacock Abbey, England, 1835 And 2022
Image source: miiyouandmii2
#28 Hoover Dam Water Level July 1983 vs. December 2022
Image source: HD_Adventure
#29 The Ancient Theatre Of Delphi, Greece
Image source: sunyatayo
#30 Van Gogh In Arles 1888 And Locations Now
Image source: stumpjungle
#31 The Same View Of Hong Kong In 1964 And 2016
Image source: biwook
#32 Warsaw City Centre, 1944/2022
Image source: mieszkogs
#33 The Cultural As Well As Human Cost Of A 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake; Gaziantep Castle, Turkey, At The Start Of The Month vs. The End
Image source: Brooklyn_University
#34 Sydney, Australia – 1932 vs. 2022
Image source: theferrolgamer
#35 Intersection Of Beaufait And Darby Avenues, Porter Ranch, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles – From A Scene In “E.t.” In 1982 And In 2022
Image source: theemmyk
#36 Acropolis Of Athens (Greece) 1670-1860s-2021
Image source: dctroll_
#37 A Whole City Submersed In Itá – Brazil (1985 – 2020)
Image source: ozobguy
#38 Süreyya Beach In 1940s And Nowadays, Istanbul
Image source: Mahammad_Mammadli
#39 Statue Of Liberty Under Construction In Paris, Circa 1882. Photo Composite By Julian Knez
Image source: Dave-1066
#40 Pripyat – Ukraine – 1986 2016
Image source: soupytimeesoup
