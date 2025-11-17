40 Interesting ‘Then And Now’ Photos That Show How Time Affects Everything (New Pics)

History has a lot to tell us, and photography offers a fascinating way to peek into the past. A single old pic, captured half a century ago, placed side by side with a contemporary one, can show big differences.

The subreddit r/OldPhotosInRealLife does just that. It uses rephotography to show us old pictures of places, people, and moments from the past, combined with how they look today. Whether you’re a history lover or a person captivated by the art of visual storytelling, you’ll definitely want to explore our fresh compilation of these pictures from the online community.

#1 Usually It’s The Other Way Around, But This Is So Nice! 1980s vs. 2022

Image source: WhiskeyAndGingerAle

#2 Rio De Janeiro’s Reforestation

Image source: GabrielLGN

#3 Sitting On Their 1947 Chevrolet In Front Of A Diner, And Then 63 Years Later

Image source: alanboston

#4 1887 Queen Anne Victorian Brought Back In Remarkable Restoration (Photos)

Image source: mrl33602

#5 The Same Whale Photographed 35 Years Apart! Both Photos Taken Off The Coast Of Mexico.⁣ The Recent Image Is From 2020, While The Old Photo Dates From 1985

Image source: thehimalayanviews

#6 Opening Up The Original River Through Gent, Belgium. 2009 vs. 2022

Image source: jumbo04

#7 Haarlemmerdijk Street In Amsterdam, Netherlands (1971 And 2020)

Image source: Mackelowsky

#8 My Hometown Kharkov In Ukraine 2022-2022

Image source: DmitriyBragin

#9 Oxford

Image source: clusterlove

#10 So Refreshing. No Skyscrapers Or Parking Lots In Sight!!

Image source: carmensax

#11 An Abandoned Victorian Home Has Been Dramatically Restored In Rarden, Ohio, USA

Image source: SteveSmithz

#12 Boston – Elevated Highway Moved Underground, Replaced With Green Space. (1990s V. 2010s)

Image source: rrsafety

#13 Tried My Best To Find The Same Location. Satiam Wagon Road, Oregon. 2022 vs. Date Unknown. Road Was Used 1860-1930s

Image source: llaawwll

#14 Point Dume, Malibu, California. Ad 2023 And Ad 3978

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#15 Environmental Changes

Image source: MrMacBro

#16 Saw This Post On R/Battlepaintings And Did Some Poking Around. Battle Of Vimeiro (Portugal) 1808 By Patrice Courcelle… And Today

Image source: stumpjungle

#17 1878 – 2022. Tetons. Not Much Has Really Changed In This Photo. But I Still Think It’s Neat

Image source: andeo1996

#18 Unlucky House In San Francisco, 1936 And 2022

Image source: Pandalism

#19 Woodstock

Image source: Throwway-support

#20 The World’s Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street, England. 157 Years Apart

Image source: JesusPrice31

#21 Abandoned Subway, New York City. Built In 1904

Image source: yongwin304

#22 Route 66 Between Barstow And Oro Grande, Ca. 1917 And 2023

Image source: cappycorn1974

#23 Naples, Italy

Image source: Mahammad_Mammadli

#24 Acropolis Of Athens (Greece) 1851 vs. 2021

Image source: dctroll_

#25 The Curecanti Needle, Black Canyon, Colorado, 1880s vs. 2023

Image source: kredditork

#26 Bran Castle/Dracula’s Castle, Romania (1920s And 2022)

Image source: Mackelowsky

#27 The Oldest Surviving Camera Negative – Lacock Abbey, England, 1835 And 2022

Image source: miiyouandmii2

#28 Hoover Dam Water Level July 1983 vs. December 2022

Image source: HD_Adventure

#29 The Ancient Theatre Of Delphi, Greece

Image source: sunyatayo

#30 Van Gogh In Arles 1888 And Locations Now

Image source: stumpjungle

#31 The Same View Of Hong Kong In 1964 And 2016

Image source: biwook

#32 Warsaw City Centre, 1944/2022

Image source: mieszkogs

#33 The Cultural As Well As Human Cost Of A 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake; Gaziantep Castle, Turkey, At The Start Of The Month vs. The End

Image source: Brooklyn_University

#34 Sydney, Australia – 1932 vs. 2022

Image source: theferrolgamer

#35 Intersection Of Beaufait And Darby Avenues, Porter Ranch, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles – From A Scene In “E.t.” In 1982 And In 2022

Image source: theemmyk

#36 Acropolis Of Athens (Greece) 1670-1860s-2021

Image source: dctroll_

#37 A Whole City Submersed In Itá – Brazil (1985 – 2020)

Image source: ozobguy

#38 Süreyya Beach In 1940s And Nowadays, Istanbul

Image source: Mahammad_Mammadli

#39 Statue Of Liberty Under Construction In Paris, Circa 1882. Photo Composite By Julian Knez

Image source: Dave-1066

#40 Pripyat – Ukraine – 1986 2016

Image source: soupytimeesoup

