Chris Evans Cheating Rumors Spread Like Fire As Scandalous ‘Blind Items’ Go Viral Amid First Childbirth

Chris Evans, one of Hollywood’s most beloved leading men, is facing a wave of cheating allegations just weeks after reportedly welcoming his first child with wife Alba Baptista.
The claims began circulating on TikTok earlier this month after a series of anonymous posts described a married A-list actor from Boston being spotted with a brunette at a local bar, betraying a wife who had “recently given birth.”
Within days, online sleuths had zeroed in on the Captain America star, whose clean-cut image and Massachusetts roots fit the description too closely for some to ignore.
Neither Evans nor Baptista has publicly addressed the allegations. Yet for many fans, the rumors, and their unfortunate timing, have already left a bitter aftertaste amid the couple’s first steps into parenthood.
Rumors about Chris Evans allegedly cheating on his wife a month after welcoming his first child
The controversy traces back to two posts published on November 2 and 5 by a TikTok account dedicated to spreading celebrity rumors.
The user broke down anonymous gossip posts that claimed the unnamed actor had been spotted at Back Bay Bar in Boston, a place where people are discouraged from taking photos or asking questions.
The first post alleged he was “spending a little too much time with someone who isn’t his wife.” The second claimed the meetings continued, now “timed to avoid attention,” with a wife who had “recently given birth.”
A third blind, later reposted on X, went in a darker direction.
“The neighbors say the actor’s been running on fumes. His younger wife is home with their new baby, and between ‘work commitments’ and ‘family life,’ he’s been stretching himself thin.
Friends call it stress; the people who pour his drinks call it something else entirely.”
The insinuations spread rapidly, generating millions of views and causing netizens to furiously debate.
Image credits: vanillabats
Image credits: alba.baptista
Within hours, Evans’ name was trending across platforms, with users dissecting every clue, timestamp, and supposed sighting.
“No, I refuse to believe this, they’re expecting a baby,” a fan wrote.
“Rumors hit harder than the shield sometimes,” another added.
Some netizens were all too keen to add fuel to the fire, claiming to have identified the third party
As the rumors spread, fans expressed disbelief that the actor, long hailed as one of Hollywood’s “good guys,” could betray his wife so soon after becoming a father.
Others, however, said they weren’t surprised at all.
Image credits: X/CrazyDaysPoster
“Everyone is talking about Chris Evans possibly cheating on his wife who just had his baby, and I’m here silent because I knew what that man was doing when he came to my job flirting with any lady that would give him the time of day,” one user wrote.
“Rumor that Chris Evans would cheat on his wife after the birth of their kid is not surprising. Alba, you’re too talented, please resume filming Warrior Nun,” another added.
Image credits: chrisevans
Others aimed their sights at a woman known as Tara Testa, who claims to have known the actor for almost three decades.
Image credits: 190811jungkook
Image credits: 190811jungkook
A few decided to ignore the outrage completely, directing their anger at those who spread the rumors instead.
“It’s disgusting how fast people turn on someone without proof,” a fan replied. “Blind items aren’t facts.”
It’s important to note that, at the time of writing, no credible publication has reported any evidence of infidelity. They remain unverified social media speculation.
Evans and Baptista are seen as one of the most healthy and stable relations in Hollywood by fans
Image credits: chrisevans
The couple’s love story had, until now, been one of Hollywood’s most admired.
They began dating quietly in 2021, confirmed their relationship publicly in early 2023, and married in a private Cape Cod ceremony that September.
Their first child, a daughter named Alma Grace, was reportedly born in early October 2025, according to People Magazine.
For years, Evans had spoken about wanting a family of his own.
Image credits: charlieclift
In a 2022 interview, he said his biggest goal was “a wife, kids, and building a family.” When he later told reporters while promoting Red One in 2024 that “the title of dad is an exciting one,” it was clear he was finally living the life he had always hoped for.
For many fans, this wholesome image, that of a devoted husband, and doting new father, made the rumors feel especially cruel. The allegations, they argued, risked overshadowing what should be a time of celebration.
“It can’t be true.” Evans fans stood firm, and refused to believe the rumors
