Chris Cuomo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Chris Cuomo
August 9, 1970
New York City, US
56 Years Old
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Who Is Chris Cuomo?
Christopher Charles Cuomo is an American news broadcaster recognized for his direct interviewing style and insightful political commentary. His work often translates complex legal and political topics for a broad audience.
He first gained widespread public attention when he launched Cuomo Prime Time on CNN, where his nightly analysis drew a significant viewership. This prime-time role established his reputation as a formidable anchor.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Queens, New York, Christopher Charles Cuomo was immersed in a family deeply rooted in public service. His father, Mario Cuomo, served as New York’s governor, shaping a household focused on civic engagement.
His academic path led him through The Albany Academy, before he pursued higher education at Yale University. Cuomo later earned a Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law in 1995, becoming a licensed attorney.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Cristina Greeven, Chris Cuomo exchanged vows with the Gotham magazine editor in a Roman Catholic ceremony in Southampton, New York, in 2001.
The couple resides in Manhattan and shares three children: Bella, Mario, and Carolina.
Career Highlights
Chris Cuomo anchored a series of prominent news programs throughout his career, including Cuomo Prime Time on CNN, which became a top-rated show. Earlier, he was a co-anchor for ABC’s 20/20, covering major social issues such as heroin addiction.
Beyond his television presence, Cuomo expanded his reach into digital media, launching The Chris Cuomo Project podcast and hosting a show on NewsNation. He also received a News Emmy Award for his profile on the poet Mattie Stepanek.
Signature Quote
“It’s wrong to never learn what’s right; we’ve confused volume with veracity, and that’s a mistake.”
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