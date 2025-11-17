Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Advice For The Future? (Closed)

I’m a Gen Z kid and I was wondering if any of you guys might be willing to offer some advice. I know I have a lot to learn in life, and this is a chance to get started.
#1
Vote!
#2
Enjoying the simplest beauties of life makes you stronger and happier and costs nothing. For instance, seeing a child smile, a beautiful sunset, whatever, just look out for it and enjoy :).
#3
Look after your knees. Brush your teeth more often. Habits are infinitely easier to acquire than get rid of, so be VERY careful before trying out anything with the potential to be addictive. Vote; I know it seems pointless (they’re all the same) but they aren’t, and they rely upon the masses thinking they’re all the same to keep getting into power. If you can ‘afford to pay back the loan’, you can afford to save the money up. Only borrow for cars and houses. Lastly upvote BP content you like and downvote the stuff you don’t. Only that way can you stop them flooding us with adverticles and TMZ-levels of celeb-baiting.
#4
Don’t have kids. The future for them looks bleak 😳
#5
Millennial here. Take care of your body. You will want it to serve you well as long as possible, so treat it accordingly. Exercise regularly, eat healthy, drink sufficient water, get enough sleep. Avoid becoming overweight or developing addictions.
Get regular medical checks; if something seems off, go immediately to the doctor. That small lump might be harmless… or not.
#6
There is, realistically, a finite amount of difference that you can make. Further, most of that finite difference is in the lives of those closest to you. Focus of that and not so much on the things you can do nothing about. Easier said than done, however.
#7
Wear sunscreen. Start using a daily moisturizer with an SPF NOW. Your older self will thank you.
#8
Buckle up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.
#9
Trust your guts, question things before making a decision and have a healthy amount of pessimism.
Sounds a bit negative, I know, but your gut feeling is part of the subconscious and reacts to small things you may have missed. Questioning things doesn’t mean to see conspiracies everywhere, but it having a wider perspective on things never hurts. And lastly: If something goes as well as you might have thought it’s often times practical to have a plan B in hands, which requires to consider that things can go down the drain beforehand
#10
You will make desidions, that will take the course of your life where/ whome YOU whant to be. Do you need advices of somebody else’s schemes of living?
🙄Probably the one advice I can give is, don’t stick to the way that don’t feels like yours. If it’s the education, or the person, that don’t makes you feel wright, don’t waist your time. There are things, that are not changing, you will always feel the same way about it. (I don’t mean, to give up or betrade).
#11
Set boundaries in your life — especially at work, never overshare your personal matters to your employer or coworker. Goes vice versa, never involved yourself with the problems of your coworker.
It saves you from a lot of unnecessary drams and protects you from draining yourself.
#12
Don’t be in such a rush. Stop and think about things and how your decisions will be affected a decade from now. Enjoy the smallest things. And don’t quit when things get hard. The future IS your participation trophy.
#13
Its too late to stop climate change. Its now a matter of how fast. Don’t let those who will be gone in 20 years decide what your life will be like in 40. Start thinking how you will handle tough decisions in your future. The older generations (I’m a member of them) weren’t willing to skip haircuts to keep kids from dying from COVID. How do you think they will behave when there’s a 2 year drought and food starts running low? Will they voluntarily give up the loaf of bread to the 18 year woman who can still have kids, will they split it 5 ways so all 5 people still starve to death, or will the highest bidder get the bread? I’m not saying you have to come down on the side of the single mother, the socialist, or the capitalist but your choices already matter.
#14
Get good friends they help all the time
#15
Die early. Saves a TON in taxes and heartache…
#16
I’m Gen Z as well, but I have learned that the best thing you can do is be vulnerable. If you say you’ve never made a mistake, you’re lying to yourself and everyone else.
All in all, whether you like it or not, nobody’s perfect.
#17
Time goes by so fast..really enjoy your younger years..there will be a time you look back and wish that you were still young and outgoing and inquisitive about the world..a world that is at your fingertips and the possibilities seem endless..doors seem to close the older you get…and life just gets in the way..
#18
Get a job … then buy a robot to look after you.
#19
I haven’t read all answers, sorry if I’m repeating another one. My recommendation sounds kinda wishy-washy, but it’s pretty important: Build your moral compass.
Nowadays, there mostly are no easy answers to any question and relativising everything is the way to go for many. On top of that, framing and interpretation muddle the waters even more. It has become very easy to get caught up in all of this.
So whenever there’s a discussion about heavy stuff, people will try to get you on their side, no matter how – they’ll reframe all of your reservations and re-interpret everything to sound like theirs ist the only way to go.
At that point, it’s important to stop and think “Ok, but what are we talking about actually”. With the situation in Israel and Gaza for instance, there’s people that want one side erradicated and others want the other side eradicated. And they have thousands of reasons and jusitifications – Do not get caught up in that. They are talking murder, if they talk like that, no matter how they justify it.
This is the example of the extreme, but I hope you understand my point. Having a strong moral compass is your shield against being manipulated into a way of thinking, your vaccine against de-solidarisation. It will help you stay away from justifying attrocities or becoming a soulless corporate drone.
TL;DR: Get a moral compass that will warn you, when you’re about to get manipulated into or are about to be convinced of most forms of social degeneracy.
#20
Live in the present.
I could not stress this more. You won’t believe how much of my life I’ve wasted on worrying about the future or thinking back on past events with regret.
Holding onto regret isn’t going to change anything. You can’t change the past. It’s a truth that’s difficult to accept, but the truth nonetheless. And the sooner you realise that, the better. If you let regret control your mind, then it will control your body and eventually your entire life.
Another thing is, don’t stress about the future. As long as you’re doing the best you can, everything’s going to turn out okay. It all works out in the end, no matter how impossible that may seem.
#21
Spend as much time with your loved ones as possible.
Life is a beautiful thing, but it’s also fragile. You never know when a loved one will pass away. It may be tomorrow, or it may be in fifty years.
And when they’re gone, you’re going to miss the hell out of them. You’d be willing to did over and over again just to hear their voice one more time, even if they’re scolding you. You’d kill just to feel their touch once more, even if it’s only for a split second.
So make the most of ever single moment. Get off your screen right now and go hug your mum, your dad, your sibling, your pet, etc. Spend as much time with them as possible and cherish the small moments. Tell them you love them.
Because you never know when they’ll be gone.
#22
Sunscreen
#23
1. Get married younger, you can therefore develop your household management practices and habits together. Trying to do this as an older person (30s-40s) with a person in that same range is tough. You will have different habits and irritate the s**t out of each other. 2. If you get a good job with good pay and a good boss, try keep it for a decent number of years. Don’t job hop just because. Job hop if you have no pay increase prospects. 3. Invest money in high-interest ETFs or savings (6-9%), or maybe bigger cryptos. Not generic savings accounts, their interest is way low (2-3%). 4. Only have kids once you have a huge savings saved up OR a really good stable job with a good income. 5. If you live in a country with no medical support, save up for medical costs in advance, or emigrate. Or maybe vote for non-idiotic parties. 6. Avoid all drugs especially the legal ones. Consume in really low quantities. Alcoholism and lung cancer are no joke. 7. Always be professional, polite, and efficient. 8. Remember THINK. Do not say something unless it is True, Helpful, Inspiring, Necessary, and Kind. 9. Everyone is struggling, do not be judgmental. Homeless people etc., had something bad happen, like medical debt, job loss etc. 10. Travel, party and enjoy your life before you have kids. Once you have kids just accept that sex, travel, and fun, are on the backburner for at least 10 years.
