Man Jumps Into Hero Mode For Pregnant Ex And Offers To Raise Her Baby, GF Walks Away From The Mess

A friend of mine, a longtime Star Wars fan, always said that the Jedi lost to Emperor Palpatine (I hope I haven’t given anyone any spoilers right now…) because they were too noble. And that no matter how much of a knight of light you consider yourself, you should always think about your own well-being, too.
Well, here’s a story from the user u/Least_Celery_4593, which will probably make you believe in my friend’s theory, even if you don’t know the difference between a Wookiee and an Ewok or don’t know all the intricacies of the Skywalker family. So, a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…
In case you ever wondered what it’s like dating a Jedi knight in real life, here’s the story that could give you a clue
The author of the post dated a really sweet and nice guy before the pandemic, but they parted ways with him one day
However, recently they both found themselves in one city, and reconciled soon after
The man was a true white knight, and he once did a true noble deed, taking parental responsibility for a baby his ex had delivered
The deed was even more noble because, in fact, the baby wasn’t his biological kid, but the man became her parent officially
However, he found out soon that combining parenting and personal life isn’t actually easy, especially when you date someone who is not the baby’s mom
The man literally spent much time at his ex’s place, taking care of the baby
No, there was nothing romantic between them, the author is quite sure, but the man got almost exhausted from work and babysitting
So the woman made a harsh but firm decision to part ways with him once more, unwilling to stand between him and the baby
The author asked the boyfriend for a talk in the evening, but he left for his ex’s place again, as the baby was allegedly sick
This situation once more made the author sure she was doing the right thing
When the woman finally told him this, the man was devastated and started crying
The man tried to vow he’ll find a way to devote more time to her, but our heroine was now adamant in her decision
Actually, the story of the Original poster (OP) and her now-ex-boyfriend began around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, when they dated for a while and then broke up. However, our heroine says this guy always remained a great person, and she sincerely regretted the breakup. So, when, years later, they found themselves in the same city, their love rekindled.
However, at one point, a child came between the lovers. No, this newborn girl wasn’t the OP’s boyfriend’s biological daughter, although her mother, his ex, first said so. However, after the baby was born, the new mom admitted that she lied to him, allegedly to protect the baby from her real biological father, a rather rude and toxic guy.
And now the author’s boyfriend has taken on all the paternal responsibilities and is essentially living in two homes – he’s taking care of the baby (they have 50/50 custody) while also living with his girlfriend. But, as almost any experienced parent will tell you, this combination is practically impossible, because childcare will inevitably take up all of your free time.
And so it happened, and our heroine suddenly realized that, despite her love for this true paladin of light in shining armor, she was not ready to stand between him and his kid any longer. She decided to firmly tell him that she intended to part ways with him, and only before doing so did she take this story online, seeking support and advice from netizens.
“Certainly, this man performed a truly chivalrous act towards the child and her mother – but, as one of the characters in the series ‘The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ said, ‘All men are simultaneously knights and fools when it comes to women,'” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “So here, excessive nobility truly borders on naivety.”
According to the expert, the child’s mother most likely skillfully played on his feelings, manipulating his nobility. It’s entirely possible she genuinely retains some feelings for him and wants to stay with him, and is now using the child as a lever of influence. So the original poster’s decision, while harsh, is the right one.
“The most unfortunate thing is that this could very well cause emotional trauma in the future, both for the man, who will inevitably get tired of sacrificing his personal life, and for the child, on whom his frustration could spill. However, they are all adults, and they act as they see fit,” Irina Matveeva sums up.
By the way, in an update to the post, the OP noted that she and her boyfriend weren’t even able to break up properly because the baby’s mom invited him to the evening she planned to talk to him. Now the man is desperately trying to find ways to combine parenthood and his personal life, but the OP is quite certain she needs to move on. So what do you, our readers, think about this story?
Most commenters sided with the author, and she admitted in the update that this decision was, in fact, tough but right
