Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No

by

Christmas is the time of gingerbread houses, awkward family cards, and a**holes bullying people into getting free stuff. This high school teacher, for example, wanted to get his 120 students custom vinyl decals each, so he demanded an artist make them. For free. Scroll down to check out what freelancers have to deal with during the holidays and let us know what you think about the whole ordeal in the comments. (Facebook cover image: shutterstock / Alexandru Logel)

Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No

Image credits: (Martin Novak / shutterstock)

Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No

People couldn’t believe the nerve of this teacher

Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No
Teacher Demands 120 Free Vinyl Decals In Time For Christmas, Goes Crazy When The Woman Says No

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Artist Reimagined 101 Pokémon Characters As Monsters, And They’re Terrifying
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
44 Of The Funniest Entries From The 2016 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Top Five Moments Of The Second Season Of The Bear (Episodes 1 – 5)
3 min read
Jul, 7, 2023
The Top 20 Theme Songs of 90s Television Shows
3 min read
May, 17, 2018
Pixar’s New Short Film ‘Piper’ Is The Most Adorable Thing Ever And You Can Watch It For FREE
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Expose The Cheaters”: Woman Finds Out BF Has Wife And 6 Kids, Sends Wife Receipts But Feels Guilty
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.