48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

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There’s a big difference between being frugal and being cheap. Frugal folks are smart with their money. They budget carefully and look for good deals, making sure they get the most out of every dollar they spend.

Cheap people, on the other hand, go to ridiculous lengths to avoid spending a single penny of their own, often at the expense of everyone around them. And honestly, they can be pretty exhausting to deal with.

So it’s no wonder plenty of Redditors have taken to r/ChoosingBeggars to call out their cheap buddies. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the wildest requests and most entitled moments they shared. Scroll down to check them out for yourself.

#1 Guy Gets A Fine As A Consequence Of His Own Actions. Asks Friend To Split The Fine Because They Happened To Be There Too.. (Also, Not My Messages)

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: tirofog1

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

#2 My Friends Recent Exposure To The World Of Asking Stuff For Free

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: theleafy1

#3 Old Friend Think I’m Clout Chasing And Demands More Money For His Kickstarter

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: [deleted]

#4 My Friend Got Shorted By A Pretty Major Influencer

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: The_amazingluke

#5 A Friend Of Mine Just Sent Me This. Why Is It That “Cash Ready” Means You Should Get An Incredible Deal?

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Spuffdozer

#6 A Friend Got This Today…wth!

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Ewich13

#7 The Sheer Audacity Of Someone Who Stopped Associating With Our Friend Circle “To Pursue A Richer Life”

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: danielmarkwright

#8 A Fb Friend Said They Couldn’t Afford To Eat After Their Boyfriend Moved Out, I Offered To Send Them Food

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: [deleted]

#9 Asked A “Friend” For A Coffee When Visiting The City He’s Living In A While Back And Was Amazed By His Response

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: zbot_881

#10 My Friend Accidentally Sent Money To The Wrong Number; Apparently It Wasn’t Enough

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: thedoorman121

#11 When The Swag Your Friends Bought For You Just Isn’t Cutting It Anymore

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: xen0m0rpheus

#12 Anyone Want To Help Me Respond To This “Friend” I Haven’t Spoken To In Several Years?

I am a full time professional photographer

I charge between £350-2k per shoot. Depending on the editing / work involved.

I’ve had no income for a YEAR as we where forced to close due to covid restrictions.

This girl works in the creative sector. She should know better.

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: captainrosalita

#13 Bit Of A Meta Post From A Friend Who’s A Photographer

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Alexispaige1124

#14 “Friend” Asks Me To Vote For Her In A Beauty Pageant, Where I Pay $1 For 1 Vote. Proceeds To Ask For 1600 Votes

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: popcorn_shmopcorn

#15 My Friend Was Trying To Give Away His Couch And Got This Lovely “Offer”

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: zap12341

#16 This Is My Friend Who Started A Small T Shirt Business A Few Months Aho

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Madyyoo

#17 Not Me, But An Experience My Friend Had While Trying To Sell A Couch

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: 45shley

#18 “Good Friend” Wants Free Custom Sneakers

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Flightxx

#19 I Paint And Do Calligraphy And Hand Lettering. Conversation I Had Last Night With My Cousins “Friend”

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: siriuslestrange

#20 Guy On My Friends Bachelor Group… Don’t Even Know Him That Well

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: [deleted]

#21 Sounds Like Their Friend Didn’t Want To Give Them Their Netflix Password

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: [deleted]

#22 Free Brand New Clothes Only Please. (Not Mine, Friends Post)

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: COVID19Quarantine

#23 My Artist Friend Have Dealt With Choosing Beggars Before

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: ElectriconRdQn2718

#24 My Friend Encountered The Worst Cb Tonight When Trying To Find Homes For Puppies That Her Dog Had

My friend sent these to me in a panic tonight, she rescued a very pregnant husky a little while ago and now she’s adopting out the puppies. Her coworker gave her phone number out to this crazy CB without my friend’s permission. Coworker isn’t even friends with my friend, she took her number off the work schedule and gave it to CB.

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: thisisathrowaway6394

#25 Friend Is Trying To Sell Her iPhone On Gumtree

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: disapointingnaps

#26 Are Baby Crocodiles Worth Over A Grand? Asking For A Friend. Also Not My Messages 🤣

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: ASnoutAndASoop

#27 Choosing Beggar Wants To Know Why Her Friend, Who Is Being Ruined By A Divorce, Doesn’t Have The Cash To Splash Out On A Spa Day For The Two Of Them

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Im_DeadInside

#28 An Old Friend From College Asked For “Help” With A Paper

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: sunset_texan

#29 “Customer” Wants To Buy My Friend’s Art, But First He Needs To Borrow $40

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Tara_is_a_Potato

#30 A Friend From High School

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Lts_Braxton

#31 “It’s For My Wedding”

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Frequent-Pause1331

#32 When Your Friend Blocks You Because You Didn’t Give Her Money After Your Mom Passed Away

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Withthealiens

#33 Taken From A Friend On Facebook

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: FinnRazzel

#34 What An Amazing Opportunity!

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: MrBowls

#35 An Old Friend Of Mine, Posted This On The Sitter Page We’re Both On. Fails To Mention She Lives 20 Minutes Away From Town And Her It’s 4 Kids Under The Age Of 3. Someone Did The Math In The Comments And It’s A $1 An Hour Per Kid

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Mn-wolf95

#36 Jobless, Pregnant Friend Dreaming Big For Her Birthday

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: queenaunaslace

#37 My Friend Ran Into One In The Wild!

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: natuutan

#38 My Friend Adopted A Cat So I Want One Free And I Don’t Care If He’s Already Rehomed

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: gundowncat

#39 Facebook Friend Made The Mistake Of Giving Someone Money. Got To Love The Spirit Of The Holidays

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Pawgilicious

#40 Facebook Friend On What/What Not To Buy Her For Birthday

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: [deleted]

#41 This Cb Apparently *needs* A New Skirt For A Party…but Can’t Afford It. Facebook Friends’ Wallets To The Rescue! After All, This Request Is Entirely Reasonable Considering They *could* Be Asking For A Lot More, Right?

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: HeavenGaze

#42 Tl;dr: “You’re My Friend/Partner So Give Me Money”

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: kylethesmartguy

#43 This Happened To One Of My Friends On Twitter (She Does Art Commissions)

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: Squarmptin

#44 My Friends Son Is Selling Their Pokemon Cards And This Happened

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: MrFavorable

#45 Bride Wants My Photographer Friend To Learn Another Photographer’s “Style” And Basically Give Her A Discount For A Wedding That’s In A Couple Of Weeks

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: moonage-day-dream-6

#46 This Google Review For A Friendly Australian Skate Shop

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: PressingAddiction

#47 Photographer Friend Of Mine Got These Off A Hardcore Band Wanting A Shoot Done!

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: mherby99

#48 Did A Couple Of Free Album Designs For A Friend And Now An Entitled Beggar Things He Gets Them For Free Too Even Though I Don’t Know Him

48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

Image source: [deleted]

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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