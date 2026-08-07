48 Cheap Friends Whose Choosing Beggar Antics Ended In A Well-Deserved Reality Check

There’s a big difference between being frugal and being cheap. Frugal folks are smart with their money. They budget carefully and look for good deals, making sure they get the most out of every dollar they spend.
Cheap people, on the other hand, go to ridiculous lengths to avoid spending a single penny of their own, often at the expense of everyone around them. And honestly, they can be pretty exhausting to deal with.
So it’s no wonder plenty of Redditors have taken to r/ChoosingBeggars to call out their cheap buddies. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the wildest requests and most entitled moments they shared. Scroll down to check them out for yourself.
#1 Guy Gets A Fine As A Consequence Of His Own Actions. Asks Friend To Split The Fine Because They Happened To Be There Too.. (Also, Not My Messages)
Image source: tirofog1
#2 My Friends Recent Exposure To The World Of Asking Stuff For Free
Image source: theleafy1
#3 Old Friend Think I’m Clout Chasing And Demands More Money For His Kickstarter
Image source: [deleted]
#4 My Friend Got Shorted By A Pretty Major Influencer
Image source: The_amazingluke
#5 A Friend Of Mine Just Sent Me This. Why Is It That “Cash Ready” Means You Should Get An Incredible Deal?
Image source: Spuffdozer
#6 A Friend Got This Today…wth!
Image source: Ewich13
#7 The Sheer Audacity Of Someone Who Stopped Associating With Our Friend Circle “To Pursue A Richer Life”
Image source: danielmarkwright
#8 A Fb Friend Said They Couldn’t Afford To Eat After Their Boyfriend Moved Out, I Offered To Send Them Food
Image source: [deleted]
#9 Asked A “Friend” For A Coffee When Visiting The City He’s Living In A While Back And Was Amazed By His Response
Image source: zbot_881
#10 My Friend Accidentally Sent Money To The Wrong Number; Apparently It Wasn’t Enough
Image source: thedoorman121
#11 When The Swag Your Friends Bought For You Just Isn’t Cutting It Anymore
Image source: xen0m0rpheus
#12 Anyone Want To Help Me Respond To This “Friend” I Haven’t Spoken To In Several Years?
I am a full time professional photographer
I charge between £350-2k per shoot. Depending on the editing / work involved.
I’ve had no income for a YEAR as we where forced to close due to covid restrictions.
This girl works in the creative sector. She should know better.
Image source: captainrosalita
#13 Bit Of A Meta Post From A Friend Who’s A Photographer
Image source: Alexispaige1124
#14 “Friend” Asks Me To Vote For Her In A Beauty Pageant, Where I Pay $1 For 1 Vote. Proceeds To Ask For 1600 Votes
Image source: popcorn_shmopcorn
#15 My Friend Was Trying To Give Away His Couch And Got This Lovely “Offer”
Image source: zap12341
#16 This Is My Friend Who Started A Small T Shirt Business A Few Months Aho
Image source: Madyyoo
#17 Not Me, But An Experience My Friend Had While Trying To Sell A Couch
Image source: 45shley
#18 “Good Friend” Wants Free Custom Sneakers
Image source: Flightxx
#19 I Paint And Do Calligraphy And Hand Lettering. Conversation I Had Last Night With My Cousins “Friend”
Image source: siriuslestrange
#20 Guy On My Friends Bachelor Group… Don’t Even Know Him That Well
Image source: [deleted]
#21 Sounds Like Their Friend Didn’t Want To Give Them Their Netflix Password
Image source: [deleted]
#22 Free Brand New Clothes Only Please. (Not Mine, Friends Post)
Image source: COVID19Quarantine
#23 My Artist Friend Have Dealt With Choosing Beggars Before
Image source: ElectriconRdQn2718
#24 My Friend Encountered The Worst Cb Tonight When Trying To Find Homes For Puppies That Her Dog Had
My friend sent these to me in a panic tonight, she rescued a very pregnant husky a little while ago and now she’s adopting out the puppies. Her coworker gave her phone number out to this crazy CB without my friend’s permission. Coworker isn’t even friends with my friend, she took her number off the work schedule and gave it to CB.
Image source: thisisathrowaway6394
#25 Friend Is Trying To Sell Her iPhone On Gumtree
Image source: disapointingnaps
#26 Are Baby Crocodiles Worth Over A Grand? Asking For A Friend. Also Not My Messages 🤣
Image source: ASnoutAndASoop
#27 Choosing Beggar Wants To Know Why Her Friend, Who Is Being Ruined By A Divorce, Doesn’t Have The Cash To Splash Out On A Spa Day For The Two Of Them
Image source: Im_DeadInside
#28 An Old Friend From College Asked For “Help” With A Paper
Image source: sunset_texan
#29 “Customer” Wants To Buy My Friend’s Art, But First He Needs To Borrow $40
Image source: Tara_is_a_Potato
#30 A Friend From High School
Image source: Lts_Braxton
#31 “It’s For My Wedding”
Image source: Frequent-Pause1331
#32 When Your Friend Blocks You Because You Didn’t Give Her Money After Your Mom Passed Away
Image source: Withthealiens
#33 Taken From A Friend On Facebook
Image source: FinnRazzel
#34 What An Amazing Opportunity!
Image source: MrBowls
#35 An Old Friend Of Mine, Posted This On The Sitter Page We’re Both On. Fails To Mention She Lives 20 Minutes Away From Town And Her It’s 4 Kids Under The Age Of 3. Someone Did The Math In The Comments And It’s A $1 An Hour Per Kid
Image source: Mn-wolf95
#36 Jobless, Pregnant Friend Dreaming Big For Her Birthday
Image source: queenaunaslace
#37 My Friend Ran Into One In The Wild!
Image source: natuutan
#38 My Friend Adopted A Cat So I Want One Free And I Don’t Care If He’s Already Rehomed
Image source: gundowncat
#39 Facebook Friend Made The Mistake Of Giving Someone Money. Got To Love The Spirit Of The Holidays
Image source: Pawgilicious
#40 Facebook Friend On What/What Not To Buy Her For Birthday
Image source: [deleted]
#41 This Cb Apparently *needs* A New Skirt For A Party…but Can’t Afford It. Facebook Friends’ Wallets To The Rescue! After All, This Request Is Entirely Reasonable Considering They *could* Be Asking For A Lot More, Right?
Image source: HeavenGaze
#42 Tl;dr: “You’re My Friend/Partner So Give Me Money”
Image source: kylethesmartguy
#43 This Happened To One Of My Friends On Twitter (She Does Art Commissions)
Image source: Squarmptin
#44 My Friends Son Is Selling Their Pokemon Cards And This Happened
Image source: MrFavorable
#45 Bride Wants My Photographer Friend To Learn Another Photographer’s “Style” And Basically Give Her A Discount For A Wedding That’s In A Couple Of Weeks
Image source: moonage-day-dream-6
#46 This Google Review For A Friendly Australian Skate Shop
Image source: PressingAddiction
#47 Photographer Friend Of Mine Got These Off A Hardcore Band Wanting A Shoot Done!
Image source: mherby99
#48 Did A Couple Of Free Album Designs For A Friend And Now An Entitled Beggar Things He Gets Them For Free Too Even Though I Don’t Know Him
Image source: [deleted]
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