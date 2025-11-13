Artist Turns Real Seashells Into Decorative Jewelry Dishes That Look Like Long Lost Treasure

Nowadays, many contemporary artists are looking for new ways to express their unique art in a different manner to others. They are abandoning the traditional art mediums and instead of using sometimes smaller but unexpected things. One artist who is actually famous for this is crafter Mary Kenyon from California.
She uses real seashells and transforms them into beautiful decorative jewelry dishes. Her works of art are very detailed and look like pieces of an ancient treasure that can be found on sunken ships. She is a self-taught artist and her creative ideas come from her father, who was a very talented oil painter.
Curious how her beautiful artwork is made? Kenyon’s detailed art is made by decoupaging an image onto the real seashell’s surface. Then, she carefully paints small decorative details in brass or Swarovski rhinestones. In this way, her art projects look like from the Victorian era, perhaps belonging to an aristocrat.
So scroll down the page and check out her amazingly creative artwork that looks like an ancient treasure you might find at the bottom of the sea!
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
