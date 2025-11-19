Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

by

You are in the wild, and you come across a wild animal!

But here’s the good news: You can choose the animal you run into. Whatever animal you choose, it will be a dangerous encounter. The choice between a koala and a bear might be easy, but what about a bear vs. a gorilla? A tiger vs. 10 monkeys? A lion vs. countless spiders?

Make the impossible choice and face the wild.

Let’s begin! 🙌

#1 Here Comes The Question That Has Taken The Internet By Storm. Which One Would You Prefer Running Into In A Forest?

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Janko Ferlic, Rakicevic Nenad

#2 Both Are Cute, But One Must Be Picked

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Pixabay, Pixabay

#3 Both Seem Quite Scary. This Is A Difficult Decision For Sure

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Pixabay, Casey Allen

#4 Which One Would You Rather Run Into?

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Connor McManus, Simon Rizzi

#5 They Are Smol. They Are Wild. But They Are Cute. Choose One

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Pixabay, David Selbert

#6 This Decision Might Be Hard, But It’s Because Of Their Cuteness

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Joel Alencar, Sam Forson

#7 The Answers To This One Might Divide People

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Petr Ganaj, Joseph Kessler

#8 Which One Would You Rather Come Across In A Forest?

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Pixabay, Magda Ehlers

#9 A Weird Combo, But One Must Be Picked

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Victor Miyata, Pixabay

#10 Sloths Might Not Win This One Easily

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Ludvig Hedenborg, Shuvalova Natalia

#11 Both Might Seem Like A Nightmare. Which One Is Your Pick?

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Jimmy Chan, Egor Kamelev

#12 Which One Would You Prefer To Run Into In The Wild?

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Jasper Kortmann, Bryan Smith

#13 If You’ve Ever Seen Muscular Kangaroos, This Question Might Not Be As Easy As It Seems

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Ethan Brooke, Frans Van Heerden

#14 They Are Both Dangerous, Even Though They Differ In Size. Which One Would You Prefer To Run Into?

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Magda Ehlers, Pixabay

#15 A Deer May Seem Innocent Because They Remind Us Of Bambi, But 8 Of Them All Together Might Create A Scary Scene

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Pixabay, Brett Sayles

#16 This Is An Impossible Choice. Which One Would You Prefer To Run Into In The Wild?

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Pixabay, Chris Carter

#17 The Differences In Numbers Might Make This Choice Difficult. Which One Would You Prefer To Run Into?

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Pixabay, Bugrahan Haksever

#18 They Might Seem Innocent Compared To Lions And Tigers, But They Really Aren’t. Which One Would You Prefer To Come Across In The Wild?

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Magda Ehlers, Magda Ehlers

#19 Cuteness Overload. Which One Is Your Pick?

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Mirko Ott, Suki Lee

#20 This Might Be Tricky For Those Who Are Afraid Of Spiders

Pick Your Poison: Vote On The Wild Animal You’d Rather Come Across In A Forest

Image source: Marcus Lange, Pixabay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“More Sky” Window Turns Into Balcony To Give Small Apartments Outdoor Experience
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Gary Marshall
Goodbye Gary Marshall: The Hollywood Star Is Dead At 81
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2016
50 Times Grandpas Were Being Their Cool And Wholesome Selves
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
People Who Survived Something Due To Another’s Sacrifice Share What Happened (22 Posts)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Shouldn’t Be As Acceptable And Normalized As It Is? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Over the Garden Wall
An Interesting Theory About the Beast from Over the Garden Wall
3 min read
May, 19, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.