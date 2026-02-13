23YO Shocked After Military BF Gets STI And Accuses Her Of Cheating, She Knows He Might Be Lying

The problem with some liars is that they are so great at it they can almost make the other person start doubting themselves. These deceivers spin crazy yarns with a lot of confidence, which is what helps them get away with their falsehoods more often than not.
This is what one woman faced after her boyfriend tested positive for chlamydia and tried to make her confess to cheating on him, even though she had never done so. She kept trying to catch him out in his lie, but he stuck to his story, which left her frazzled.
Even suspecting one’s partner of infidelity can affect the relationship by sowing seeds of distrust
The poster shared that, one day, her military boyfriend told her that he had tested positive for an STI and asked her whether she had slept with anyone else
The woman had not cheated on her partner, and she also ended up testing positive for the STI, so she began to suspect him of having an affair
The woman thought back to when her boyfriend had returned home from the military, and after being intimate, he had complained of swelling and pain in his private parts
The poster wanted to leave her boyfriend, but she also wanted to stay till he confessed to infidelity, which she wasn’t sure how to make him do
It seems like, before the poster received the bombshell revelation of her partner testing positive for Chlamydia, everything seemed to be going well in their 2-year relationship. She was also excited to welcome him back from the military service, but instead got blindsided by the news of his STI.
Although the man did the right thing by telling his girlfriend about his infection, he also put her at risk of getting infected by being intimate with her. Doctors explain that, in such cases, it’s essential that the other partner immediately go to a medical professional and get tested so they can figure out if treatment is needed.
The OP was shocked when her boyfriend told her the news, and she definitely didn’t expect him to accuse her of cheating immediately after that. She knew that she hadn’t slept with anyone else, so she felt suspicious of his nonchalant attitude and assumed that he had probably been the one to have an affair.
There can definitely be rare cases where a person gets Chlamydia without being intimate with anyone, but medical experts state that it can only happen if there is infected fluid on towels, undergarments, etc. Other ways that it can be spread are through direct intimate contact or by exchanging fluids, which is why the poster was so suspicious of her boyfriend’s denial.
The woman also got herself tested and was shocked when it came back positive, so she immediately began asking her doctor for advice and help. She also kept questioning her boyfriend about his story, but he wouldn’t stop proclaiming his innocence and turning the tables on her.
The OP analyzed all the time she had spent with her partner once he had returned from the military and wondered when she could have gotten infected. She realized that it was probably around the time her boyfriend had complained about swelling in his private parts, and that she had brushed off the situation at that time.
In difficult moments like this, apart from confronting one’s partner about their actions, it’s also important for people to look after their health. Usually, medical professionals prescribe antivirals for such conditions, and within a few days, folks might notice the symptoms clearing up.
The poster obviously wanted to heal from the situation, but emotionally, she felt that she couldn’t move on because her boyfriend hadn’t come clean about whether or not he had an affair. That’s why, instead of moving into her parents’ house, she felt like staying behind and confronting him again and again till he opened up.
What are your thoughts on this story, and do you think the man could actually be telling the truth? Let us know your honest opinions in the comments below.
People told the woman to stop waiting for closure and to move on from her partner, who clearly must have cheated
