Woman Points Out That The Resemblance Between These 22 Celebrity Pairs Is Uncanny

Undoubtedly, humanity is full of wonders and surprises. Nearly 8 billion people on this planet, and despite us all being totally different, we’re all somewhat the same. Just think about it, how many times have you heard from your pals that they saw someone that looked exactly like you? The genes often play a fun game with us where people can be the spitting image of each other, even though they’re not related whatsoever. 

Just imagining that there’s someone on the other end of the Earth looking ridiculously similar to you is exciting, at the very least. Well, this TikToker went viral for putting a fun twist on finding people’s doppelgängers. The woman focuses on comparing celebrities, and it’s genuinely incredible how people that we’re, to some extent, familiar with can look so alike! 

More info: TikTok

#1 Javier Bardem And Jeffrey Morgan

Image source: bardemantarctic, jeffreydeanmorgan

#2 Dax Shepard And Zach Braff

Image source: David Shankbone, David Shankbone

#3 Tom Hardy And Logan Marshall-Green

Image source: Gage Skidmore, elemgy

#4 Chad Smith And Will Ferrell

Image source: Fermatta Escuela de Música, Guillermo Quezada

#5 Margot Robbie And Jaime Pressly

Image source: Patrick L., Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

#6 Katy Perry And Zooey Deschanel

Image source: GillyBerlin, diginmag

#7 Timothy Olyphant And Josh Duhamel

Image source: Peabody Awards, Daniel Ogren

#8 Jessica Chastain And Bryce Dallas Howard

Image source:  jessicachastain, brycedhoward

#9 Amy Adams And Isla Fisher

Image source: aphrodite-in-nyc, islafisher

#10 Michael B. Jordan And Nick Cannon

Image source: Greg Hernandez, David Shankbone

#11 Maia Mitchell And Bailee Madison

Image source: Toglenn, Walt Disney Television

#12 Leighton Meester And Minka Kelly

Image source: David Shankbone, Eva Rinaldi

#13 Skeet Ulrich And Johnny Depp

Image source: Paramount Pictures Studios, Georges Biard

#14 Natalie Portman And Keira Knightley

Image source: Gordon Correll, The Standard

#15 Timothée Chalamet And Natalia Dyer

Image source: Maximilian Bühn, Gage Skidmore

#16 Carrie Fisher And Stevie Nicks

Image source: Alan Light, Awil916

#17 Lili Reinhart And Brittany Murphy

Image source: Gage Skidmore, Luisa Pisani

#18 Joey Bragg And Brendon Urie

Image source: joeybragg, brendonurie

#19 Steve Carell And Alice Cooper

Image source:  Eva Rinaldi , Super Festivals

#20 Joe Anderson And Kurt Cobain

Image source: Gage Skidmore, Julie Kramer

#21 Angus Cloud And Mac Miller

Image source: anguscloud, macmiller

#22 Selena Gomez And Lucy Hale

Image source: Rogue Artists, Renan Katayama

Patrick Penrose
