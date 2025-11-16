Woman Points Out That The Resemblance Between These 22 Celebrity Pairs Is Uncanny

Undoubtedly, humanity is full of wonders and surprises. Nearly 8 billion people on this planet, and despite us all being totally different, we’re all somewhat the same. Just think about it, how many times have you heard from your pals that they saw someone that looked exactly like you? The genes often play a fun game with us where people can be the spitting image of each other, even though they’re not related whatsoever.
Just imagining that there’s someone on the other end of the Earth looking ridiculously similar to you is exciting, at the very least. Well, this TikToker went viral for putting a fun twist on finding people’s doppelgängers. The woman focuses on comparing celebrities, and it’s genuinely incredible how people that we’re, to some extent, familiar with can look so alike!
#1 Javier Bardem And Jeffrey Morgan
Image source: bardemantarctic, jeffreydeanmorgan
#2 Dax Shepard And Zach Braff
Image source: David Shankbone, David Shankbone
#3 Tom Hardy And Logan Marshall-Green
Image source: Gage Skidmore, elemgy
#4 Chad Smith And Will Ferrell
Image source: Fermatta Escuela de Música, Guillermo Quezada
#5 Margot Robbie And Jaime Pressly
Image source: Patrick L., Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group
#6 Katy Perry And Zooey Deschanel
Image source: GillyBerlin, diginmag
#7 Timothy Olyphant And Josh Duhamel
Image source: Peabody Awards, Daniel Ogren
#8 Jessica Chastain And Bryce Dallas Howard
Image source: jessicachastain, brycedhoward
#9 Amy Adams And Isla Fisher
Image source: aphrodite-in-nyc, islafisher
#10 Michael B. Jordan And Nick Cannon
Image source: Greg Hernandez, David Shankbone
#11 Maia Mitchell And Bailee Madison
Image source: Toglenn, Walt Disney Television
#12 Leighton Meester And Minka Kelly
Image source: David Shankbone, Eva Rinaldi
#13 Skeet Ulrich And Johnny Depp
Image source: Paramount Pictures Studios, Georges Biard
#14 Natalie Portman And Keira Knightley
Image source: Gordon Correll, The Standard
#15 Timothée Chalamet And Natalia Dyer
Image source: Maximilian Bühn, Gage Skidmore
#16 Carrie Fisher And Stevie Nicks
Image source: Alan Light, Awil916
#17 Lili Reinhart And Brittany Murphy
Image source: Gage Skidmore, Luisa Pisani
#18 Joey Bragg And Brendon Urie
Image source: joeybragg, brendonurie
#19 Steve Carell And Alice Cooper
Image source: Eva Rinaldi , Super Festivals
#20 Joe Anderson And Kurt Cobain
Image source: Gage Skidmore, Julie Kramer
#21 Angus Cloud And Mac Miller
Image source: anguscloud, macmiller
#22 Selena Gomez And Lucy Hale
Image source: Rogue Artists, Renan Katayama
