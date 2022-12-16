Netflix Officially Cancels Warrior Nun After Two Seasons

It’s official, Warrior Nun is no longer a thing on Netflix.
As reported by Deadline, Netflix has opted not to renew the show for a third season. Created by Simon Barry, Warrior Nun is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala (who debuted in 1993’s Ninja High School #37) by Ben Dunn; The show made its debut on Netflix in July 2020, and it was quickly renewed in August 2020. The second season made its return on November 10, 2022, and all seemed to be going well as the creator thanked fans for the intense opening week:
“Thanks to everyone around the world for an amazing first week!” Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry wrote on Twitter, sharing a cast and crew photo. “[Warrior Nun] has been the #3 global show on [Netflix] with $0 spent on promotion. (Hopefully, those savings are factored into the renewal decision) We are trending because of YOU, and I am truly grateful.”
Warrior Nun’s viewerships were solid as it managed to get a high ranking within the top 10; however, this wasn’t a Sandman situation where the show was consistently at No. 1 for weeks on end as the Netflix series dropped out of the Top Ten entirely very quickly. Despite the rallying cry from fans, the show never sparked much conversation outside of its core fan base. The series was about an orphan named Ava Silva, played by Alba Baptista, who joins an ancient order of warrior nuns; this gives her incredible supernatural powers, which she must learn to control as she navigates throughout life.
There’s no word on when the streaming service made the decision, though it’s clear that it was relatively quick, given that we’re barely over a month after the second season premiere. Now, it could be the fact that the costs of the show outweighed the overall viewership. A credible source has never confirmed the total production budget, but rumors exist that the first season was around $70 million and the second season was $50 million. Going back to Sandman, the DC comics show had over 128 million hours watched, which is pretty strong for any series. However, each episode cost $15 million, totaling $165 million for the entire first season. This show was on the verge of being canceled regardless, and since Netflix is trying to cut costs these days, Warrior Nun didn’t have enough juice in terms of viewerships to warrant a second season.
“I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series and for the love you showed me, the cast, and the whole production,” showrunner Simon Barry wrote on Twitter. Thus far, the cast hasn’t addressed the cancellation as of this writing. Kristine Tonteru-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Tristan Ulloa, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti, and William Miller rounded out the entire series.
It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the cast and crew felt that the show wasn’t meant to last long, as Warrior Nun had a small but vocal fanbase. As you imagine, that fanbase wasn’t particularly happy with Netflix scrapping the beloved series and are currently expressing disappointment and anger over the cancellation on social media. Unfortunately, there’s no telling the future of the comic series is, though if Netflix brought the full rights of the character and manga, then it’s highly doubtful that it’ll be revived elsewhere. Barry executive produced the series with Stephen Hegyes and David Hayter. Amy Berg was consulting producer. Terri Hughes was a co-executive producer.