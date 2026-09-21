Chilling 911 Dispatch Audio About Presley Gerber’s Tragic Passing Emerges As Reports Reveal Heartbreaking Final Days

Presley Gerber, model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber’s son, passed away in a rehab facility on September 20 at the age of 27.
Authorities from the Santa Monica Police Department and the Fire Department responded to a 911 call Sunday morning.
Although the Medical Examiner’s office has yet to announce an official cause of demise, the dispatch call and police updates have shed some light on what may have taken Presley’s life.
“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a spokesperson told the media on behalf of his parents, sister, and extended relations.
Presley Gerber succumbed to a substance-fueled cardiac arrest, as per dispatch call recordings
According to the 911 dispatch audio recording, authorities were called to a location in the 1000 Block of Berkeley Street at 9:35 a.m. on September 20.
On September 21, the Santa Monica Police Department revealed that they were investigating Presley’s demise as a suspected case of fatal substance intoxication. However, they found no signs of foul play.
According to Page Six, an automated voice saying “cardiac arrest” and “ove**ose” can be heard on the dispatch call. An operator is then heard apparently upgrading the call.
According to a source, police, ambulance, and EMTs responded to the scene and were there for three hours, but could not resuscitate Presley.
The authorities found him lifeless upon arrival and pronounced him deceased at 9:45 a.m.
The coroner’s office has completed an initial autopsy and told the media that “additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination” on the cause of demise.
A struggling Presley Gerber was desperate to recover from his substance issues before his passing, a source said
The address mentioned in the dispatch call recordings matches the Santa Monica rehab facility where Presley reportedly checked himself in over the weekend, because “he knew he needed help,” a source told Page Six.
“He was struggling with a lot of things, but he wanted so, so badly to be free of his a**ictions,” the source lamented. “He was such a good kid.”
“He had not been doing well. He’s always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem and had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person.”
Some netizens found it suspicious that Presley managed to get his hands on narcotics while in a rehab facility, and urged his family to “investigate” or “sue” the establishment.
Presley, who followed his mother and sister into the world of modeling, previously admitted to misusing liquor, narcotics, painkillers, anti-anxiety prescription medications, and general anesthetics. He also battled mental health issues.
“He was such a kind person, but he grew up in that strange Malibu world where it’s very easy to fall into dr**s and drinking as you are growing up,” the source explained.
“It can be brutal out there. Yes, it’s a lovely lifestyle, but it’s also very isolated in a way, and that can be hard and make substances an easy temptation to turn to. It’s a very carefree way of life, but with that comes other temptations.”
Viewers pay heartfelt tributes to Presley Gerber and his mental health advocacy attempts
Presley Gerber’s passing has left fans heartbroken, especially because of how much he attempted to advocate for mental health and wanted to recover from his situation.
“So brave to share your struggle to help others. Thank you. Rest in peace, soldier,” one said under a November 2025 post where he talked about inspiring others to move towards “openness and healing.”
“Sorry you couldn’t get through this,” one commented under one of his “Mental Health Monday” videos from October 2024.
“Heartbroken. Praying you are at peace. You didn’t deserve this fate. Sending love and light. I’m so sorry the world failed you,” said another under his last post from August 2026.
In March, Presley shared a video of undergoing an “Ibogaine Flood Dose,” a treatment for substance issues, which drew supportive comments from his mother and sister at the time.
“You are a warrior! Walked through the fire to find yourself! So proud!” Cindy Crawford wrote. Kaia Gerber said, “That’s my brother. I am so d**n proud.”
A month before Presley passed, Kaia opened up about how her brother’s struggles impacted her over the years.
“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” Kaia told Vogue. “I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”
“They need to investigate these so-called rehab centers,” one user said
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