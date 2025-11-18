“Has Done Wonders For My Mental Health”: 45 Small Life Changes That Made People Happier

According to the 2023 Global Happiness Survey by Ipsos, on average, two in three people are happy. That’s quite good, wouldn’t you say? Ongoing wars, the current political climate, doom scrolling, and dystopian-esque economic situation might get anyone down. It can be hard to find things to be happy about. Especially everyday.
That’s why we’ve got some inspiration for you. One Redditor under the username 05tn3021 asked other netizens what small things they gather inspiration and energy from to get through the day. The people did not disappoint – there’s almost five thousand comments under that post as of today! So scroll down to see some little steps we could all take in order to feel a little bit better every day.
Bored Panda contacted the person who asked this question, and she was kind enough to have a quick chat with us. She told us more about her inspiration behind the query and had some really inspiring insights about putting our mental health first. Read our conversation with her below!
#1
I finally at 78 years of age admitted that I was gay and got a very nice FWB my age and we get together once or twice a week have great sex for a couple of hours then go to lunch and talk to I am immensely happy.
Image source: Difficult-Session775, Alena Darmel / Pexels
#2
I found a friend who is interested in the same things I am who is intelligent and open-minded at my age this is quite an accomplishment. We go to lunch once a week usually spend about two to two and a half hours just talking about the things we love sharing ideas no politics no gossip. I am immensely better a different person you could say.
Image source: WolfThick, ELEVATE / Pexels
#3
I’m trying to stop judging folks, and instead, I say to myself, ‘I don’t know their story.’ Trying to be more understanding and empathetic has taken a huge burden off my heart.
Image source: MRSRN65
#4
Not working until I am on the clock and stopping work when I’m off the clock. My time is my time.
Image source: el_monstruo, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels
#5
Wipe my counters and put away the dishes every night no matter how tired I am.
The energy boost from getting up to see a neat kitchen is not to be underestimated.
Image source: AdaraRoseOmnibus, cottonbro studio / Pexels
#6
I brought my son a dog when he was struggling post lockdown. It helped him almost instantly but I didn’t realise how much having him helped me too.. Being around animals and nature are so underestimated as a cure for the modern world’s detachment or rather it’s attachment to meaninglessness.
Image source: –lll-era-lll–, Alena Darmel / Pexels
#7
Reading books before going to sleep instead of watching TV.
Image source: Numerous_Sugar_7055, August de Richelieu / Pexels
#8
Doing one chore or errand every work-day so I can actually enjoy a day off, rather than having to catch up on all the cleaning and errands no one wants to do on off-days.
Image source: Grownfetus, Towfiqu barbhuiya / Unsplash
#9
Slowing down at work. I don’t need to respond to every email right away, or make sure everything is up to date constantly. Some things can just wait.
Image source: Rollthembones1989, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels
#10
I stopped reading the comments on social media. I thought it didn’t effect me and was just entertaining, but man did it make me depressed with the state of humanity.
Image source: tifsport88, cottonbro studio / Pexels
#11
Stopping caring what others think of me.
Image source: BrawndoTTM, Karolina Grabowska /pexels
#12
Bedtime routine. I worked on it and now its solid and I can fall asleep in less than 20 minutes. For an insomniac worry wart , its been life changing getting solid sleep and made me so less c**ty.
Image source: bellabbr, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels
#13
Started incorporating daily walks into my routine. It might sound small, but the fresh air and movement have done wonders for my mood. Highly recommend listening to your favorite podcast or playlist too.
Image source: CulturedBoldne, Clem Onojeghuo / Pexels
#14
Whenever there’s a BOGO for any cat or dog food in my local grocery store I buy some. When I have a few collected, I deliver to a local shelter. They are always so grateful and I feel wonderful.
Image source: Greenis67, Fernando Jorge / Unsplash
#15
Undressing the moment I get home from work, swaping that piece of s**t uniform to comfy soft clothes legit makes me chill out and smile just to think about it.
Image source: Tsundere_Revy, cottonbro studio / Pexels
#16
Cut out toxic people!
Image source: Il_Magn1f1c0, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#17
Realizing the difference between when I actually screwed up and when someone is taking their frustrations out on me, and then asking what’s actually wrong bc this isn’t a proportional response to the issue.
Image source: SUGARDUNKERTON956, August de Richelieu / Pexels
#18
Solo travel. I never used to travel because it was hard to coordinate with others, and when I did, I had to plan something everyone going would enjoy, often sacrificing what I wanted to do. Now, I try once a year to go on a trip that I want just for myself, with no one else to please. Last year, I went to a farm and hung out with some awesome animals and painted. This year, I’m going to a concert and staying in a nice hotel downtown.
Image source: ima_little_stitious, Athena / Pexels
#19
Deleted social media. Stopped thinking about the past. Those two things have been huge in increasing my well-being.
Image source: DragonElephantCat, Tracy Le Blanc / Pexels
#20
Started learning the names of the plants and birds I see every day.
Sounds dumb but I live in a metro area and was treating the nature around me like visual white noise. Once I started learning the names of what’s around me, I started really seeing it, and then I suddenly saw it everywhere. That kind of noticing has really enriched my life. I love walking past a bush and thinking “forsythia!” like it’s a friend I recognize. It makes me feel like I’m part of my environment rather than just existing inside it.
Image source: euphonicbliss
#21
I’m only allowed to insult myself with G-rated ‘curse words.’ If I realize I forgot an errand or missed an email, I’ll think, ‘Good job, you goose,’ or, ‘Aw, you’ve messed this up, dillweed’. Then, instead of dwelling on berating myself, I’m smiling because ‘goober’ is just a funny insult.
Image source: Kyoukon, Engin Akyurt / Pexels
#22
Forcing myself to do more arts and crafts. I’ve been in such a creative slump for so long. It’s still difficult at times to be creative, but when I am doing it, it makes me so happy.
Image source: SaveusJebus
#23
Cleaning up as I cook. I often felt very overwhelmed with a dirty kitchen and a ton of dishes to do once I was done with cooking a meal. I started to make it a habit to clean up as I cook, and it instantly became more manageable when I’m done and can enjoy my meal instead of stressing out about the mess.
Image source: AcidNeonDreams, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels
#24
I decided to answer every spam call with my best pirate impression. Now, telemarketers probably think they’ve dialed the wrong century, and I’ve found my inner pirate swagger. Cheers!
Image source: pic_magician
#25
I wouldn’t say that it has made me drastically happier, but feeding my birds and watching them brings a peaceful joy each day.
Image source: DustyBubble656
#26
Stretching every day has helped a great deal. Doesn’t always have to be a lot.
Image source: tumchie, Valeria Ushakova / Pexels
#27
Stopped commenting on political articles online. Too many pointless arguments really ruin the day.
Image source: Glozboy, Ivan / Pexels
#28
Started declining invitations I didn’t feel like attending such as going out with people I don’t like that much, big social events with a lot of expectations, activities with friends that I wouldn’t like to do if they weren’t going… And all of that with a simple “no thanks, I don’t actually feel like it because X”. No excuses, no easy lies such as “that day’s my grandma’s birthday”, no fake feelings like “awww I wish I could BUT”. Being the owner of my free time and learning to say no without needing to give further explanations has done wonders for my mental health.
Image source: rock-mommy, Monstera Production / Pexels
#29
Coming to terms with clothes I no longer wear (for whatever reason) and donating them to shelters.
Image source: MARRIEDT0THEOIL, RF._.studio / Pexels
#30
Realizing that I can choose what I think about. If I catch myself thinking about something that’s making me anxious, I simply choose to think about something else (unless it’s immediately necessary). If it’s something that’s making me sad, I sit with the emotion rather than trying to intellectualize it.
Image source: EZEZEYEY, Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas / Pexels
#31
I quit my religion/cult and my anxiety walked out the door. It was life-changing! I quit putting my happiness and decisions in ‘god’s hands’ and started just focusing on what I wanted and I got so much better. I feel in total control of my life.
Image source: Different-Director26
#32
Taking depression medication.
Image source: BottleTemple
#33
Baking with my daughter a couple times per week. Pies, cookies, different kinds of breads, etc. We have so much fun doing it together and then we get to enjoy eating what we make too!
Image source: dk-niles, cottonbro studio / Pexels
#34
Rescuing a kitten.
Image source: beerbrained
#35
Volunteering. Find out what kind of volunteering activity interests you and do it. It can drastically change your happiness level. I drive a shuttle van for seniors and volunteer at a community kitchen. I’m so happy doing them and I look forward to doing them.
Image source: EEXC, Marta Ortigosa / Pexels
#36
Audiobooks. I get them free from my library app and listen to them to and from work, and when I do chores like dishes and laundry. Suddenly, I don’t mind taking the time to fold my clothes perfectly because I’m being entertained while doing so. I also never had time to sit and dedicate time to reading, but this way I can consume books on the go. I read four books in 2021. I read two books in 2022. I read four books in the first six months of 2023. Then I got into audiobooks and read 17 books in the last six months of 2023. This year’s looking even better. I’m already on my fourth book since New Year’s!
Image source: PrecariousThings, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels
#37
Realizing I don’t have to always go places with friends. It’s okay to do things solo.
Image source: Careful_Control9246
#38
I set my iPhone to only accept calls from people in my contacts.
Do I miss an occasional call that I need to take? Yep. They leave a message, and I call them back. If it is a business or organization that I deal with semiregularly, I add them to my contacts.
The important thing, for me, is that I get ZERO spam/scam calls anymore. Well, ones that ring through, anyways.
On average, I was getting over 30 of them every day.
I am much happier with this setup.
Image source: froebull, Anna Shvets / Pexels
#39
A few months ago, I picked up one of those cheap floral bouquets while on a grocery run. I really enjoyed arranging them, smelling them, watching them bloom over the next ten days.
So next grocery run I bought another.
Now every grocery run I buy myself a $7-12 bouquet. I trim them, i rearrange including last week’s blooms that are still in great shape. I envision having my own sunroom or greenhouse to grow my own flowers sometime in the future.
It brings an inordinate amount of joy. 💐
Image source: ErinMcLaren
#40
Also when I walk my dog I’ve started listening to sound baths and practicing mindfulness. I try to notice everything… different colours, how the ground feels beneath my feet, the breeze in my hair, the way the sunlight filters through the trees. I pick up interesting leaves and rocks to look at up close and see how they feel in my hand. I probably look nuts, but I always come back feeling so relaxed having given my brain a break from anxieties and stresses.
Image source: XLittleMagpieX
#41
Choosing to focus on positive aspects of my marriage.
Learning to communicate without getting angry or overwhelmed.
Cutting out toxic family from my life.
Hanging out with my dad once a month to reconnect and strengthen our bond.
Forgiving myself for abusing my body with food so I can become healthier.
Learning that I can improve my life daily with small habits.
Image source: GuaranteeComfortable
#42
Drinking enough water – I didn’t realize how much of my body discomfort daily was just dehydration.
Image source: Foodiebride
#43
I started doing 10 push-ups when I got really stressed out or couldn’t solve a problem. It was something I could do quickly, and it makes me feel like I accomplished something. Also, it gets the blood pumping and gives a small rush of endorphins. It makes a world of difference when I remember to stop and do push-ups when I get overwhelmed.
Image source: etsprout
#44
Going to bed early.
Image source: No-Commission007
#45
Weaned off of caffeine. When I was a teenager it was energy drinks + coffee. 18-20ish hears it was a lot of coffee since I worked at a coffee shop. After quitting my job, I was too cheap to buy the yummy coffee so I’d just have a black coffee at home. Then I started drinking black tea. I’m currently pregnant and just ran out of my black tea but I’m moving so I didn’t buy more. Therefore I switched to what I had of my green tea, and then decided to switch to just ginger tea altogether or any other caffeine-free tea. I feel so much more stable and plain water is the best thing you can drink for reliable energy.
Image source: justblippingby
