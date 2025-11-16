50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

The ‘90s were a decade of great changes, innovations, and challenges. From the fall of the Berlin Wall to the rise of the Internet, from the Gulf War to the Spice Girls, the ‘90s shaped the world we live in today. But what about the children’s books from the ‘90s that entertained, educated, and inspired millions of young readers?
We will take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and revisit some of the ‘90s children’s books that were super popular. Whether you grew up reading them yourself or shared them with your kids, you will surely recognize some of these classic titles. These ‘90s kids’ books reflect their time’s culture, values, and trends and definitely differ from today’s books.
From fantasy to realism, humor to horror, adventure to romance, these children’s books from the ‘80s and ‘90s cover various genres and themes. Some are still widely read and loved, while others have faded into obscurity. Some are considered the best children’s books of all time, while others have sparked controversy and debate.
So, without further ado, let’s dive into the list of 50 kids’ books from the ‘90s that were famous back then. Prepare to be amazed, amused, and maybe even slightly shocked by these nostalgic ‘90s design book covers and stories. And don’t forget to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Which of these books did you read and enjoy? Which of them did you hate or avoid? And which of these books your parents didn’t want you to read? Let’s find out!
#1 The Very Hungry Caterpillar By Eric Carle
#2 I Spy Series By Walter Wick And Jean Marzollo
#3 If You Give A Mouse A Cookie By Laura Joffe Numeroff
#4 Goosebumps Series By R.L. Stine
#5 The Berenstain Bears Series By Stan And Jan Berenstain
#6 The Rainbow Fish By Marcus Pfister
#7 Matilda By Roald Dahl
#8 Where The Wild Things Are By Maurice Sendak
#9 Little Critter Stories By Mercer Mayer
#10 Chicka Chicka Boom Boom By Bill Martin Jr And John Archambault
#11 The Adventures Of Captain Underpants By Dav Pilkey
#12 Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day By Judith Viorst
#13 Arthur Series By Marc Brown
#14 The Magic School Bus Series By Joanna Cole And Bruce Degen
#15 Stellaluna By Janell Cannon
#16 The Stinky Cheese Man And Other Fairly Stupid Tales By Jon Scieszka And Lane Smith
#17 Guess How Much I Love By Sam McBratney
#18 The Black Lagoon Series By Mike Thaler
#19 Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets By J. K. Rowling
#20 Junie B. Jones Series By Barbara Park
#21 Amelia’s Notebook Series By Marissa Moss
#22 Sideways Stories From Wayside School By Louis Sachar
#23 The Voyage of the Dawn Treader By C. S. Lewis
#24 Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors By Terry Deary
#25 The Giving Tree By Shel Silverstein
#26 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone By J. K. Rowling
#27 The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe By C. S. Lewis
#28 The True Story Of The Three Little Pigs By Jon Scieszka
#29 Where The Sidewalk Ends By Shel Silverstein
#30 The Gruffalo By Julia Donaldson And Alex Scheffler
#31 Maisy’s Bedtime By Lucy Cousins
#32 Owl Babies By Martin Waddell
#33 Bridge To Terabithia By Katherine Paterson
#34 Oh, The Places You’ll Go By Dr. Seuss
#35 The Very Quiet Cricket By Eric Carle
#36 James And The Giant Peach By Roald Dahl
#37 The Magician’s Nephew By C. S. Lewis
#38 Prince Caspian By C. S. Lewis
#39 We’re Going On A Bear Hunt By Michael Rosen
#40 Horrible Histories: Slimy Stuarts By Terry Deary
#41 Horrible Histories: Cut-Throat Celts By Terry Deary
#42 The Very Lonely Firefly By Eric Carle
#43 The Baby-Sitters Club By Ann M. Martin
#44 Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban By J. K. Rowling
#45 Franklin Goes To School By Paulette Bourgeois
#46 The Berenstain Bears And The Bully Stan And Jan Berenstain
#47 Hatchet By Gary Paulsen
#48 The Silver Chair By C. S. Lewis
#49 Possum Magic By Mem Fox
#50 Purple, Green And Yellow By Robert Munsch
