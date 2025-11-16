50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

The ‘90s were a decade of great changes, innovations, and challenges. From the fall of the Berlin Wall to the rise of the Internet, from the Gulf War to the Spice Girls, the ‘90s shaped the world we live in today. But what about the children’s books from the ‘90s that entertained, educated, and inspired millions of young readers?

We will take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and revisit some of the ‘90s children’s books that were super popular. Whether you grew up reading them yourself or shared them with your kids, you will surely recognize some of these classic titles. These ‘90s kids’ books reflect their time’s culture, values, and trends and definitely differ from today’s books.

From fantasy to realism, humor to horror, adventure to romance, these children’s books from the ‘80s and ‘90s cover various genres and themes. Some are still widely read and loved, while others have faded into obscurity. Some are considered the best children’s books of all time, while others have sparked controversy and debate.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the list of 50 kids’ books from the ‘90s that were famous back then. Prepare to be amazed, amused, and maybe even slightly shocked by these nostalgic ‘90s design book covers and stories. And don’t forget to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Which of these books did you read and enjoy? Which of them did you hate or avoid? And which of these books your parents didn’t want you to read? Let’s find out!

#1 The Very Hungry Caterpillar By Eric Carle

#2 I Spy Series By Walter Wick And Jean Marzollo

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#3 If You Give A Mouse A Cookie By Laura Joffe Numeroff

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#4 Goosebumps Series By R.L. Stine

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#5 The Berenstain Bears Series By Stan And Jan Berenstain

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#6 The Rainbow Fish By Marcus Pfister

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#7 Matilda By Roald Dahl

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#8 Where The Wild Things Are By Maurice Sendak

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#9 Little Critter Stories By Mercer Mayer

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#10 Chicka Chicka Boom Boom By Bill Martin Jr And John Archambault

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#11 The Adventures Of Captain Underpants By Dav Pilkey

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#12 Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day By Judith Viorst

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#13 Arthur Series By Marc Brown

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#14 The Magic School Bus Series By Joanna Cole And Bruce Degen

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#15 Stellaluna By Janell Cannon

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#16 The Stinky Cheese Man And Other Fairly Stupid Tales By Jon Scieszka And Lane Smith

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#17 Guess How Much I Love By Sam McBratney

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#18 The Black Lagoon Series By Mike Thaler

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#19 Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets By J. K. Rowling

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#20 Junie B. Jones Series By Barbara Park

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#21 Amelia’s Notebook Series By Marissa Moss

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#22 Sideways Stories From Wayside School By Louis Sachar

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#23 The Voyage of the Dawn Treader By C. S. Lewis

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#24 Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors By Terry Deary

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#25 The Giving Tree By Shel Silverstein

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#26 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone By J. K. Rowling

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#27 The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe By C. S. Lewis

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#28 The True Story Of The Three Little Pigs By Jon Scieszka

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#29 Where The Sidewalk Ends By Shel Silverstein

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#30 The Gruffalo By Julia Donaldson And Alex Scheffler

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#31 Maisy’s Bedtime By Lucy Cousins

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#32 Owl Babies By Martin Waddell

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#33 Bridge To Terabithia By Katherine Paterson

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#34 Oh, The Places You’ll Go By Dr. Seuss

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#35 The Very Quiet Cricket By Eric Carle

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#36 James And The Giant Peach By Roald Dahl

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#37 The Magician’s Nephew By C. S. Lewis

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#38 Prince Caspian By C. S. Lewis

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#39 We’re Going On A Bear Hunt By Michael Rosen

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#40 Horrible Histories: Slimy Stuarts By Terry Deary

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#41 Horrible Histories: Cut-Throat Celts By Terry Deary

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#42 The Very Lonely Firefly By Eric Carle

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#43 The Baby-Sitters Club By Ann M. Martin

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#44 Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban By J. K. Rowling

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#45 Franklin Goes To School By Paulette Bourgeois

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#46 The Berenstain Bears And The Bully Stan And Jan Berenstain

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#47 Hatchet By Gary Paulsen

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#48 The Silver Chair By C. S. Lewis

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#49 Possum Magic By Mem Fox

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

#50 Purple, Green And Yellow By Robert Munsch

50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
