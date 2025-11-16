I Promised Myself To Photograph My Daughter With Every Possible Flower, And Here Are 17 Of The Photos That I Took

Me and my daughter would always find ourselves with flowers in our hands. So, this inspired me to take photographs with as many flowers as I could find and in every season possible. We did not have to go far, mostly just a walk around our neighbourhood. The camera allows me to look closely and in looking closely, I see the beauty everywhere, even if it’s only a small patch of flower field.
True beauty is usually unnoticed and it’s much more than we see with our eyes. I think flowers are like people, they both go through blooming process. And once they reach it, they all have the power to bloom into something beautiful.
Happy Spring!
