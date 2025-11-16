Folks In This Online Group Shared 30 Stories Of Kids Showing Signs They Might Have Lived A Life Before Their Current One

There is such a philosophical or religious concept of reincarnation. It suggests that a person’s soul is immortal and when the body perishes the soul moves on to be reborn in a new body. There is no way to prove it as nobody found out what happens to a person’s consciousness when they die but there are indications that lead some people to believe it is actually real.
Most of those cases are related to children. Sometimes they say just nonsensical things but occasionally they might say or do something that is out of character to them or requires specific knowledge. Like remembering names of real people they have never met or heard being mentioned or remembering specific places.
The unexplainable source of such knowledge might creep parents out and make them believe their children are actually confusing their lives with their past ones. There are so many of these stories that even further prove the theory. We collected the best ones from a Reddit thread started by poopcornkernels when they asked “Parents of Reddit, what has your child done to make you think they lived a past life?” Let us know if you have any similar stories in the comments!
#1
My mom loves to tell this story:
When I was young, I really wanted to learn Russian, so they got me into a class. In general, Russian was very easy to pick-up and use. It sort of “made sense” and I could construct complex sentences. The teacher told my mother that it was spooky, because I could speak it in a way that they hadn’t been teaching me (I could figure-out colloquial phrases). To this day, I still have it and haven’t lost my Russian.
#2
My friend had a miscarriage before she had her first daughter. A few years ago when her daughter was about 4 a group of us were at a party and her daughter was sitting on her lap and said something along the lines of “I’m sorry I left you before mommy. I was hurting really bad and I wasn’t ready.” My friend asked her was she meant and her daughter said she left her before she was born but came back. Super creepy. Daughter doesn’t remember this conversation and still doesn’t know about the miscarriage.
#3
I asked my son once who he was before he was my son. He was small, maybe 3
He looked at me sadly and said, ‘It was dark and cold and I wasn’t anything. Just all by myself..’
And then be perked up and said ‘And before that I had black wings and I flew! And I’d take shiny stuff because all shiny things are MINE!’
And that is how I realized my son was magpie in his past life. And gave me a clue where to find my missing earrings. (He had a hidden cache of jewelry in his room, the little imp.).
#4
When I was 3 I told my dad I used to live in Ohio before living with him.
All these interesting stories and I’m just that guy from Ohio.
#5
When my sister was 3 she would go on and on about her brother, Brian. We’re all girls, and we don’t know where she would have heard the name. But it was all, Brian does this Brian and me used to do that, on and on. Thinking Brian was an imaginary friend I asked her where Brian was now. She said “he’s passed away, I am, too. The bomb got us and our house is gone.” Very weird.
#6
My 3y/o niece, in a hotel near her home “I’ve been here. I used to sit in this chair and knit.” Wouldn’t say anything else when pressed further.
Another time in an antiques shop, we looked at an old school desk with a flip-top lid when she, bemused, said “Where’s the inkwell??” It just seemed strange that she’d expect there to be one.
#7
My daughter would freak out and start crying and screaming while repeating. “Why! Why! I got married, I just got married, I got married.” Over and over again with this tone filled with grief that I never heard come out of a child so small. 2 and 1/2 is pretty young to be sobbing you’re heart out. It was a cry that I had only ever heard from adults who have lost the love of their life.
#8
So I am raised Roman Catholic. My son is raised Roman Catholic. But I was dating this muslim guy who would play prayers constantly (that were on YouTube). This particular day my boyfriend was playing a prayer that’s supposed to protect you from jinn. My three year old son looked up from his colouring book said clear as day “now they will be gone for 1000 days” my boyfriend looked him dead in the eye and was like “how do you know that?” My son smiled shrugged and continued to colour.
I don’t know if this is true but my boyfriend explained that if you recited that specific prayer it was supposed to banish evil spirits for 1000 days. To this day I still get chills when I think about it.
#9
When my oldest son was three, he used to wake up crying and saying that he wanted to “go home”. Over and over he would repeat it. I would reassure him that everything was okay, he was at home. Happens for many months. We had a huge map of the world in the hallway and one night when he was upset, I took him to the map and showed him where we lived and asked, where his other home was. He pointed out a small town in Mexico. Day after day he pointed to the same exact place. So, we took him there. It was a beautiful little area and we had a great time. There was nothing profound in any of his reactions. When we got home he started sleeping through the night and never mentioned it again. We live in California and my husband and and I are both white. However, our son is adopted and although his bio father is technically “unknown”, we were told it is probable that he was Hispanic.
#10
When my then 2-1/2 yr old daughter heard a loud boom, then jumped into a small low spot in our yard and yelled “Foxhole!” with a terrified look on her face. She had never seen any movies about wars or anything. Definitely had me curious.
#11
When my son was about 3 1/2 we where watching price is right. Something I very very rarely do. He looked at me and said “When I was as old as you this was bob barkers show.” Drew has been the host since before he was born.
#12
When I was about 3, I used to tell my mum stories of being a little Chinese girl. Apparently I lived at the bottom of a hill with my grandmother, and I passed away in a flood. When I was 6 or 7, I came home from school upset that I’d been surrounded by a group of boys, and I cried to my mum that it was like when the soldiers on horses came to take us away.
#13
When my son was about 3 he told me he was flying around then decided to choose me to be his mum. Very sweet
#14
When my daughter was little (younger than 4,) not only did she never get mad once, she loved to put on bathrobes and sit Indian style and close her eyes and meditate, with no knowledge of the practice that we were aware of.
#15
When my middle son was 3 he used to tell me about his family he used to have before he came to me. They all passed away because they had no food, they also lived in a forest and he passed laying next to his brother and sister. This story stayed consistent until he was around 4 and never spoke about it again. He’s a earthy kid and I believe this definitely isn’t his first time here!
#16
My sister accurately told our grandmother what had been in some building before she was born. She was a toddler.
#17
When my daughter was 4 she looked at me and said “we’ve been together as long as you’ve been on this earth….but I’ve been here a lot longer than you.” Also, just after my Mom passed away, I was having a rough day. She came over to me and said something to the likes of “time moves differently in the afterlife. What is a lifetime for you is only the blink of an eye for your Mom.” She had just turned 7 when she said this.
#18
When our 9 year old was 3, he happily playing in his sandbox, looked at his mother and said, “I was old I got sick and I passed away, but now I’m new again!” When my wife asked him more about it, he said he remembered being an old woman. He doesn’t remember saying it anymore.
#19
Have posted this before, but my Mom loves to tell the story when little me was with her driving past the cemetery, and I announced loudly “That’s where they put you when you commit treason against the king!”
#20
We live in Ohio, took our 4 year old to Cape Cod for a long weekend, first day there we kayak with her down an inlet to a beach. She gets out looks at the ocean and says “oh it is the ocean, where I used to come before I knew Mommy and Daddy.” My wife and I just looked at each other, we were creeped out.
#21
Not as a parents, but My niece drew a picture “of a man in her room” that she kept telling her parents about. He had two different colored eyes, and one was gray. When asked why it was gray, she responded “because he can see the storm coming.”
#22
When my sister was about five she told me “You used to be a music producer in Finland, but I can’t tell you your real name cause it will hurt you really really bad”.
How she even knew what a producer was kinda weirded me out.
#23
When my daughter was younger, she often talked about her “other family”. She went into great detail, but she hasn’t mentioned them in a long time. She also described what it was like being inside of me when I was pregnant.
#24
Our 4 year old told my wife that he used to have numbers tattooed on his arm.
#25
I was walking down the street with my daughter who was about 4 yrs at the time and she pointed to a random house and told me about how she had lived there with her sister but they had to leave when the house went on fire and her sister went to heaven.
#26
When my son was very small, 3-4, whenever he would get tired or cranky he would say “I want to go home.” Which was way weird because we were already home. But maybe he was remembering a previous life/home?
It kinda freaked me out, and I would always hug him and say “This is your home now, please stay here, we love you.”
#27
The first time my 6 year old step-daughter got to handle my practice broadsword she knelt in front of it like a Templar praying to the cross of the crossguard. It was weirdly solemn too.
#28
My grandmother reluctantly told me how my uncle, who was around 2 or 3 at the time, described to her in great detail “skinning the white men”
We are white
#29
My daughter at the age of 4 or 5 had a friend (imaginary) she called Lucy whose father was a wildlife guide at an animal sanctuary.She would give very detailed information about them. I always wondered where the heck she got all this information from. Such a vivid imagination.
#30
My younger brother cried one time because he thought he was losing control of his stuffed animals “again”. When prompted, he said they used to hurt him in “another time”.
