Chewbacca Actor Tweets Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Original Star Wars Trilogy

Peter Mayhew, the actor behind (or inside of) Chewbacca the Wookie, recently revealed images on his Twitter from the creation of the original Star Wars trilogy, one of the greatest movie trilogies ever made.
Some of the images are fascinating because they reveal how movie magic was performed in a day when CGI effects were nowhere nearly as advanced as they are now. The Empire’s walkers were all miniature models, as was the Millenium Falcon. And the iconic scrolling text that opens each film was actually filmed off of a scrolling screen.
Other pictures, accompanied by Mayhew’s hilarious captions, capture heart-warming interactions between the cast. My personal favorite? C-3PO chilling all alone in the desert holding a fancy shade umbrella. Check them out for yourself!
Source: @TheWookieeRoars
Yup, this is how it was done a long time ago, in…
