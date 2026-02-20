Chelsea Peretti: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Chelsea Peretti: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chelsea Peretti

February 20, 1978

Oakland, California, US

48 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Chelsea Peretti?

Chelsea Vanessa Peretti is an American comedian, actress, and writer, known for her sharp wit and distinctive comedic voice. She has cultivated a career across stand-up, television, and film, often infusing her work with sardonic humor.

Her breakout moment arrived with her portrayal of Gina Linetti in the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Her confident and eccentric performance on the show quickly made the character a fan favorite.

Early Life and Education

Chelsea Peretti was born in Oakland, California, to Amanda Cherkin, a schoolteacher, and Gene Peretti, a criminal defense lawyer and painter. Her father is of Italian and English descent, and her mother is Jewish.

She attended The College Preparatory School in Oakland before moving to New York City to attend Barnard College, graduating in 2000. During her junior year, she studied abroad at Royal Holloway, University of London.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele, Chelsea Peretti began dating him in 2013, with their engagement announced in November 2015 and their elopement taking place in April 2016.

The couple shares one child, a son named Beaumont Gino Peele, who was born in July 2017.

Career Highlights

Chelsea Peretti gained widespread recognition for portraying Gina Linetti in the acclaimed comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a role that showcased her unique comedic timing over many seasons. Her early stand-up special, “One of the Greats,” debuted on Netflix, further cementing her status.

Beyond acting, Peretti has a notable writing background, contributing to shows like Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, and Kroll Show. She also made her directorial debut with the film First Time Female Director and has released music EPs.

Peretti has also lent her voice to animated hits such as Big Mouth and Sing 2, expanding her creative reach into various media.

Signature Quote

“If you text ‘I love you’ and the person writes back an emoji – no matter what that emoji is, they don’t love you back.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photograph The Weirdest Posters I Find In NYC
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
People Are Sharing Examples Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Look Like A Dystopian Movie But Are Sadly Real (45 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Nike Comes Out With A Powerful Covid-Themed Split-Screen Ad Showing How Much People Are United During The Pandemic
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman’s Cash Grab Backfires When She Insults A Man Who Lost Everything To Be Rich
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 16-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2025
NASA Organizes ‘Story Time From Space’ Where Astronauts Read Bedtime Stories To Kids From The Space Station
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025