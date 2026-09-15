Chelsea Kane: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Chelsea Kane
September 15, 1988
Phoenix, Arizona, US
38 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Chelsea Kane?
American actress Chelsea Kane is recognized for her engaging roles and vibrant on-screen presence. Her natural charm effortlessly brings characters to life.
She rose to public attention as Stella Malone in the Disney Channel sitcom Jonas, securing her place as a beloved teen star. This success quickly led to other prominent television roles.
Early Life and Education
Born on September 15, 1988, in Phoenix, Arizona, Chelsea Kane Staub was the only child of John and Becky Staub. She developed an early interest in performing at the Valley Youth Theatre.
Kane attended Mohave Middle School and later Saguaro High School, honing her acting skills through local theater productions. Her passion for entertainment blossomed during these formative years.
Notable Relationships
Chelsea Kane recently married Miguel Marques in July 2025, a surprise announcement to her fans. Prior to this, she was linked to actor Derek Theler.
Kane and Marques welcomed their son, Alonzo Lua, later in 2025. Her relationships have often generated considerable media interest.
Career Highlights
Chelsea Kane found widespread recognition portraying Riley Perrin on the Freeform sitcom Baby Daddy, a role she held for six seasons. She also starred as Stella Malone in the popular Disney Channel series Jonas.
Her versatility extended to voice acting as Bea Goldfishberg in the animated series Fish Hooks and a memorable third-place finish on Dancing with the Stars Season 12.
Beyond acting, Kane performed two songs for the soundtrack of her first theatrical film, Bratz: The Movie, showcasing her musical talent.
Signature Quote
“I think my only advice would be you just have to – you just can’t give up. As cliché as it sounds, you just never give up.”
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