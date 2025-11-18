Chelsea Handler Celebrates Birthday Skiing In A Bikini: ‘Multi-Tasking On My 49th!’

Chelsea Handler took birthday celebrations to new heights with some bikini-skiing down snowy slopes while her furry pals were her trusted sidekicks.
The comedian showed her trademark blend of warmth and audacity as she celebrated her 49th birthday by “multi-tasking” with a drink in her hand and hitting the ski trails in nothing but a bikini. She also added an adorable twist by carrying not one but two beloved dogs down the slopes with her.
“Multi-tasking on my 49th!” she wrote on Instagram as she shared the video of herself and her canine companions.
Wishes poured in from celebrities and fans for Chelsea, who celebrated another year around the sun on Feb. 25.
“Happy birthday!!! Miss you,” wrote Demi Lovato, while Avril Lavigne commented, “haha ur amazing. Happy birthday.”
Chelsea Handler’s birthday celebration was made up of bikinis, boots, and barks
“I will be copying this, exactly. Where’s your suit from?” commented photographer Mike Rosenthal.
“this is hot,” Diplo added.
“This is the most iconic thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” one Instagram user said, while another added, “Spiritually I am the dog strapped to your back. Happy birthday!!!”
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST!” one fan wrote
Chelsea has long been a maverick, poking fun at societal norms and often challenging the expectations placed on a woman. She recently spoke about how she spends three months of the year skiing her “heart out” as she lives her best life.
“I’m living my best life,” she told Kind magazine. “I’m not married. I don’t have children. I spend three months of the year skiing my heart out in whistler.”
She has also previously said she wished people were not defined by their relationship status or whether or not they have children.
“It’s important to know when you don’t have the skills to raise a baby. You know, instead of shaming people we should say, ‘Oh good, good for you for knowing that you shouldn’t have a baby!'” the TV host told Today last year as she spoke about her Netflix special, Revolution.
“(There are) some overtures to women and men out there, and anyone who doesn’t identify as either, that you are not defined by the children that you bring into the world (and) that you’re not defined by your relationships or being married,” Handler said.
Chelsea Handler said it makes her “sick” when she’s repeatedly asked about having children
She specifically mentioned how it makes her “sick” when she’s repeatedly asked about having children.
“As a woman, I’m so sick — and have been so sick — of being asked that question repeatedly when I’ve made my views so clear to people,” she added.
“I think that a lot of people just think, ‘Oh, I have to do that. That’s the next step,'” she continued. “And it’s so annoying because it’s not what you have to do.”
On another occasion, Chelsea vehemently proclaimed that motherhood is not the central purpose of a woman’s life. While appearing as a guest host on “The Daily Show,” the comedian said she has “infinite respect” for mothers but noted that motherhood can be “hard.”
“In America, and honestly, everywhere, motherhood is treated as a woman’s central purpose in life, as if our destiny is to let a tiny stranger rip a hole through our Pikachu from the inside out. And then as soon as we turn 18, we’re just supposed to sit back and wait for Nick Cannon to impregnate us,” she said, making a reference to Nick being a father to 12 children.
“Embrace your shortcomings” is a piece of wisdom from Chelsea Handler
During her recent interview with Kind magazine, she offered some words of advice about shortcomings and how they can be turned into confidence.
“Embrace your shortcomings. The minute you turn insecurity into confidence, it becomes an attraction rather than a subtraction,” Chelsea said.
While some fans agreed that she’s living her best life, others questioned how she could whizz down the snowy slope clad only in a bikini
