65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

What you want and what you think you’ll get won’t always neatly match up with reality. Many of us instinctively understand this. However, our expectations are sometimes dashed in such an epic fashion that we can’t help but be disappointed, somewhat impressed, and want to share that experience with others.
We’ve collected some of the biggest, funniest, and most dramatic expectation vs. reality fails to show you just how ridiculously bad things can get. Keep scrolling for Bored Panda’s curated list of comparison pics.
#1 What Was Advertised vs. What I Got
Image source: ParallelogramOfVenom
#2 This Polish Hotel’s Picture On Trivago vs. In Real Life
Image source: 0SafeBit
#3 My Wife’s Cinnamon Rolls vs. My Cinnamon Rolls [homemade]
Image source: LILLYENTITY
Getting your expectations ‘right’ is tougher than it sounds. If your expectations are too unrealistic, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment, no matter how good the results (objectively) are.
On the flip side, if you set your expectations too low, then you won’t be as disappointed when things go wrong, but you’ll end up settling for less than you’re worth.
It’s good and healthy to dream and hope, but you have to balance it all out with a big dollop of realism.
Ideally, you want to be a realistic optimist. That’s someone who is resilient and proactive. You accept the challenges and risks you face while also being confident in your ability to overcome them for the sake of a better, brighter, more positive future. It’s much more practical than being an over-the-top optimist and more enjoyable than being a pure pessimist.
#4 The Great American Sugar Horse Moves On To Greener Pastures, In Search Of The Last Box Of Twinkies
Image source: monsterman3000
#5 Expectation vs. Reality
Image source: bumblemom0503
#6 Tattoo Stencil vs. Reality. No They Didn’t Own Up
Image source: peterm1598
If your expectations are what you think will happen, reality is the truth of what actually occurs. The fact is that these two things often don’t match up, and this can lead to you feeling unhappy, frustrated, angry, or discontent.
According to Verywell Mind, social media can make your expectations more unrealistic than they would otherwise be. That’s because you’re bombarded with seemingly ‘perfect,’ filtered, highly curated moments from strangers’ lives. So, you end up comparing some of your worst moments in life with other people’s staged ‘best’ moments.
#7 My Kid Cried
Image source: SlugCatt
#8 Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday
Image source: weryou91
#9 What I Asked For – And How It Turned Out
Image source: carli_snyder
“It’s fine to have hopes – in fact, optimism in the face of challenges or changes can be a good thing. But having a very fixed idea of exactly what should happen or what needs to happen in order for you to be happy can lead to even more disappointment than if you faced the situation with an open mind and the understanding that things might not work out the precise way you wanted,” Hannah Owens, LMSW, explains.
#10 The Phone Case I Ordered vs. The One I Got
Image source: Party-Personality919
#11 I Fell For It
Image source: Major-Willingness996
#12 Growing Hydrangeas Expectations vs. Reality
Image source: Krookedshmoo
The danger is that, in some situations, we’re so attached to our expectations of what reality should be like that we ignore what’s happening right in front of us.
This can, unfortunately, have negative consequences in our lives. It can prevent us from making decisions or taking actions that would serve our best interests.
#13 What I Ordered vs. What I Got
Image source: Bradzu
#14 Expectations vs. Reality
First time growing zinnias—here’s what I planted, and here’s what I grew. Am I doing something wrong? This is one of the first few just now coming in, so maybe the others will be fluffier.
Image source: latinpotatoes
#15 Sunflower Expectations vs. Reality
Image source: 377stratocruiser
Broadly speaking, people are inaccurate when it comes to predicting how they will feel and how (un)happy they will be in various situations.
“This means that our expectations might cause us to think that achieving certain goals will bring joy and contentment, but because these predictions are often wrong, we might pursue the wrong goals.”
#16 I Followed A Complete Recipe Guide To A Perfect Burger And This Is The Outcome vs. Expectation
Image source: jayduhaus
#17 Expectation Versus Reality
Image source: danthoms
#18 Guess I Won’t Be Reaping That Norway Scenery Karma
Image source: kkday218
One way to stay grounded and realistic and keep our expectations in check is to slow down and focus on gratitude. When you start appreciating what you do have, instead of expecting more or thinking about what you don’t have, you enjoy life more, leading to greater well-being and more happiness.
Moreover, when you keep your expectations more grounded instead of letting them outpace reality, you avoid considerable stress.
#19 My Wife’s Felting Project
Image source: MDIT80
#20 $60 “Professional” Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me
Image source: enukez
#21 I Way Over-Estimated My Abilities
Image source: kazarooni
Managing your expectations is impossible without first becoming aware of them. Try to think about where your expectations come from and to what extent they line up with objective reality.
Meanwhile, whenever you feel disappointed that things didn’t pan out quite like you wanted them to, think about whether your hopes were realistic in the first place. Then, make a plan on how to set more realistic expectations for the future.
#22 Girlfriend Tried To Recreate A Photo She Saw Online With Our Cat
Image source: MxttDxlton
#23 Mirror Cake. Tried Baking This Cake For The First Time
Image source: Demonicstar80
#24 Mega Starmie Cosplay Disappointment. Was Hoping To Join The Starmie Army But I Don’t Know About This One
Image source: peri_dot
Moreover, you have to consider the fact that you may be vastly overestimating how happy you will be once you have the things you want. No, it’s not ‘wrong’ to want more. But you can enjoy life much more if you savor the things, opportunities, and relationships that you already have.
Meanwhile, actively avoid comparing yourself to others. And don’t repress your disappointment whenever you feel it. It’s healthier to accept your emotions as they arise, even if they’re not always accurate representations of reality.
#25 This Sustainable Paper Bottle Is In Fact A Plastic Bottle
Image source: Heart_Shaped_Pickle
#26 My Worst Press-On Expectation vs. Reality
Image source: rivchamp
#27 Expectations vs. Reality
Image source: Due_Literature_4465
Which of these expectation vs. reality comparison pics made you laugh or got you fuming the most?
When was the last time that you felt seriously disappointed by something you ordered or made?
How do you manage your expectations so that you stay grounded but hopeful?
We’d love to hear your perspectives! Share them in the comments.
#28 Instagram vs. Reality
Image source: ladybirdeva
#29 The Two Sides Of Traveling. A Serene Sunrise At Angkor Wat
Image source: Lifemacker
#30 100$ Cake I Paid For
Image source: QueenOfVioletDreams
#31 Dried Watermelon. Tasty, But Looks Awful Compared To Packaging
Image source: SingForMaya
#32 The View I Booked vs. The One I Got. Same Place, New Neighbour
Image source: shadythrowaway9
#33 Airbnb Pool Listing vs. Reality
Image source: juicedatom
#34 Expectation vs. Reality
Image source: SacreDionysuS
#35 Expectations vs. Reality
Image source: FranzWienerschnitzel
#36 Expectation vs. Reality
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#37 Surely Eggspectation
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#38 Expectation vs. Reality, Lake Louise
Image source: kreativ31
#39 You Lost The Second You Didn’t Eat It Straight Away
Image source: 6ixbuzztv
#40 Haha This Is Very True That’s Why I Don’t Do Online Shopping
Image source: Mishi_2210
#41 Guard Dog
Image source: Colar
#42 The Colour I Asked For vs. The Colour I Got
Image source: IjustwantaMartini
#43 My Nails
Image source: bethandknee
#44 The Qualities Of Sweethearts Has Gone Downhill
Image source: RicZepeda25
#45 What I Thought I Ordered vs. What We Got. Ordered 21 Stems Got 10. 1 Smashed 1 Broken
Image source: Parking_Insurance_32
#46 The Cake We Asked For vs. The Masterpiece We Got
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#47 The Tombstone We Ordered For Mum vs. The One We Got
Image source: SorryIAmNew2002
#48 What I Ordered vs. What I Got
Image source: Beautiful-Nightmaree
#49 Advertised vs. Actual Chrome Paint
Image source: cetateanulimplicat
#50 Expectations vs. Reality
Image source: spikyness27
#51 Expectation vs. Reality
Image source: NealGijsbertse
#52 Expectation vs. Reality At Aquarium.. My 600 Gram Life
Image source: DrSanwich
#53 So Majestic
Image source: Wildwife
#54 Decorating Easter Eggs For My Niece, Totoro Expectation vs. Reality
Image source: darksidequeen
#55 My Daughter Asked Me To Draw The Girl On The Book Cover And This Was My Result
Image source: Putkai
#56 Looks Like A Before And After Of A Horror Movie…
Image source: theawkwardpumpkin
#57 My Sister’s Nails For A Wedding
Image source: escargoxpress
#58 Picture I Showed Nail Tech And What I Got
Image source: Deep-Permission7845
#59 What? I Mean Yeah, But I Was Expecting More Than The D
Image source: _KansasCity_
#60 Wanted Large Soup Bowls. Tricked Myself By Not Checking The Measurements
Image source: Exotic-Tree-9689
#61 What I Ordered, vs. What I Got
Image source: Plenty-Entertainer-9
#62 When A Hairdresser Messed Up My Hair In 2018
Image source: Otherwise_Break_3258
#63 This Is What We Get For Ordering Around Midnight
Image source: withelle
#64 Airbnb Listing vs. Reality
Image source: KamenCo
#65 Expectation vs. Reality. I Give Up
Image source: joeydynamo
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