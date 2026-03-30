65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

by

What you want and what you think you’ll get won’t always neatly match up with reality. Many of us instinctively understand this. However, our expectations are sometimes dashed in such an epic fashion that we can’t help but be disappointed, somewhat impressed, and want to share that experience with others.

We’ve collected some of the biggest, funniest, and most dramatic expectation vs. reality fails to show you just how ridiculously bad things can get. Keep scrolling for Bored Panda’s curated list of comparison pics.

#1 What Was Advertised vs. What I Got

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: ParallelogramOfVenom

#2 This Polish Hotel’s Picture On Trivago vs. In Real Life

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: 0SafeBit

#3 My Wife’s Cinnamon Rolls vs. My Cinnamon Rolls [homemade]

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: LILLYENTITY

Getting your expectations ‘right’ is tougher than it sounds. If your expectations are too unrealistic, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment, no matter how good the results (objectively) are.

On the flip side, if you set your expectations too low, then you won’t be as disappointed when things go wrong, but you’ll end up settling for less than you’re worth.

It’s good and healthy to dream and hope, but you have to balance it all out with a big dollop of realism.

Ideally, you want to be a realistic optimist. That’s someone who is resilient and proactive. You accept the challenges and risks you face while also being confident in your ability to overcome them for the sake of a better, brighter, more positive future. It’s much more practical than being an over-the-top optimist and more enjoyable than being a pure pessimist.

#4 The Great American Sugar Horse Moves On To Greener Pastures, In Search Of The Last Box Of Twinkies

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: monsterman3000

#5 Expectation vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: bumblemom0503

#6 Tattoo Stencil vs. Reality. No They Didn’t Own Up

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: peterm1598

If your expectations are what you think will happen, reality is the truth of what actually occurs. The fact is that these two things often don’t match up, and this can lead to you feeling unhappy, frustrated, angry, or discontent.

According to Verywell Mind, social media can make your expectations more unrealistic than they would otherwise be. That’s because you’re bombarded with seemingly ‘perfect,’ filtered, highly curated moments from strangers’ lives. So, you end up comparing some of your worst moments in life with other people’s staged ‘best’ moments.

#7 My Kid Cried

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: SlugCatt

#8 Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: weryou91

#9 What I Asked For – And How It Turned Out

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: carli_snyder

“It’s fine to have hopes – in fact, optimism in the face of challenges or changes can be a good thing. But having a very fixed idea of exactly what should happen or what needs to happen in order for you to be happy can lead to even more disappointment than if you faced the situation with an open mind and the understanding that things might not work out the precise way you wanted,” Hannah Owens, LMSW, explains.

#10 The Phone Case I Ordered vs. The One I Got

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Party-Personality919

#11 I Fell For It

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Major-Willingness996

#12 Growing Hydrangeas Expectations vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Krookedshmoo

The danger is that, in some situations, we’re so attached to our expectations of what reality should be like that we ignore what’s happening right in front of us.

This can, unfortunately, have negative consequences in our lives. It can prevent us from making decisions or taking actions that would serve our best interests.

#13 What I Ordered vs. What I Got

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Bradzu

#14 Expectations vs. Reality

First time growing zinnias—here’s what I planted, and here’s what I grew. Am I doing something wrong? This is one of the first few just now coming in, so maybe the others will be fluffier.

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: latinpotatoes

#15 Sunflower Expectations vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: 377stratocruiser

Broadly speaking, people are inaccurate when it comes to predicting how they will feel and how (un)happy they will be in various situations.

“This means that our expectations might cause us to think that achieving certain goals will bring joy and contentment, but because these predictions are often wrong, we might pursue the wrong goals.”

#16 I Followed A Complete Recipe Guide To A Perfect Burger And This Is The Outcome vs. Expectation

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: jayduhaus

#17 Expectation Versus Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: danthoms

#18 Guess I Won’t Be Reaping That Norway Scenery Karma

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: kkday218

One way to stay grounded and realistic and keep our expectations in check is to slow down and focus on gratitude. When you start appreciating what you do have, instead of expecting more or thinking about what you don’t have, you enjoy life more, leading to greater well-being and more happiness.

Moreover, when you keep your expectations more grounded instead of letting them outpace reality, you avoid considerable stress.

#19 My Wife’s Felting Project

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: MDIT80

#20 $60 “Professional” Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: enukez

#21 I Way Over-Estimated My Abilities

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: kazarooni

Managing your expectations is impossible without first becoming aware of them. Try to think about where your expectations come from and to what extent they line up with objective reality.

Meanwhile, whenever you feel disappointed that things didn’t pan out quite like you wanted them to, think about whether your hopes were realistic in the first place. Then, make a plan on how to set more realistic expectations for the future.

#22 Girlfriend Tried To Recreate A Photo She Saw Online With Our Cat

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: MxttDxlton

#23 Mirror Cake. Tried Baking This Cake For The First Time

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Demonicstar80

#24 Mega Starmie Cosplay Disappointment. Was Hoping To Join The Starmie Army But I Don’t Know About This One

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: peri_dot

Moreover, you have to consider the fact that you may be vastly overestimating how happy you will be once you have the things you want. No, it’s not ‘wrong’ to want more. But you can enjoy life much more if you savor the things, opportunities, and relationships that you already have.

Meanwhile, actively avoid comparing yourself to others. And don’t repress your disappointment whenever you feel it. It’s healthier to accept your emotions as they arise, even if they’re not always accurate representations of reality.

#25 This Sustainable Paper Bottle Is In Fact A Plastic Bottle

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Heart_Shaped_Pickle

#26 My Worst Press-On Expectation vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: rivchamp

#27 Expectations vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Due_Literature_4465

Which of these expectation vs. reality comparison pics made you laugh or got you fuming the most?

When was the last time that you felt seriously disappointed by something you ordered or made?

How do you manage your expectations so that you stay grounded but hopeful?

We’d love to hear your perspectives! Share them in the comments.

#28 Instagram vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: ladybirdeva

#29 The Two Sides Of Traveling. A Serene Sunrise At Angkor Wat

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Lifemacker

#30 100$ Cake I Paid For

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: QueenOfVioletDreams

#31 Dried Watermelon. Tasty, But Looks Awful Compared To Packaging

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: SingForMaya

#32 The View I Booked vs. The One I Got. Same Place, New Neighbour

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: shadythrowaway9

#33 Airbnb Pool Listing vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: juicedatom

#34 Expectation vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: SacreDionysuS

#35 Expectations vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: FranzWienerschnitzel

#36 Expectation vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: AndreasLa

#37 Surely Eggspectation

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: ug3n3

#38 Expectation vs. Reality, Lake Louise

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: kreativ31

#39 You Lost The Second You Didn’t Eat It Straight Away

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: 6ixbuzztv

#40 Haha This Is Very True That’s Why I Don’t Do Online Shopping

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Mishi_2210

#41 Guard Dog

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Colar

#42 The Colour I Asked For vs. The Colour I Got

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: IjustwantaMartini

#43 My Nails

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: bethandknee

#44 The Qualities Of Sweethearts Has Gone Downhill

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: RicZepeda25

#45 What I Thought I Ordered vs. What We Got. Ordered 21 Stems Got 10. 1 Smashed 1 Broken

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Parking_Insurance_32

#46 The Cake We Asked For vs. The Masterpiece We Got

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source:  g3nx4

#47 The Tombstone We Ordered For Mum vs. The One We Got

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: SorryIAmNew2002

#48 What I Ordered vs. What I Got

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Beautiful-Nightmaree

#49 Advertised vs. Actual Chrome Paint

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: cetateanulimplicat

#50 Expectations vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: spikyness27

#51 Expectation vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: NealGijsbertse

#52 Expectation vs. Reality At Aquarium.. My 600 Gram Life

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: DrSanwich

#53 So Majestic

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Wildwife

#54 Decorating Easter Eggs For My Niece, Totoro Expectation vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: darksidequeen

#55 My Daughter Asked Me To Draw The Girl On The Book Cover And This Was My Result

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Putkai

#56 Looks Like A Before And After Of A Horror Movie…

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: theawkwardpumpkin

#57 My Sister’s Nails For A Wedding

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: escargoxpress

#58 Picture I Showed Nail Tech And What I Got

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Deep-Permission7845

#59 What? I Mean Yeah, But I Was Expecting More Than The D

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: _KansasCity_

#60 Wanted Large Soup Bowls. Tricked Myself By Not Checking The Measurements

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Exotic-Tree-9689

#61 What I Ordered, vs. What I Got

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Plenty-Entertainer-9

#62 When A Hairdresser Messed Up My Hair In 2018

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: Otherwise_Break_3258

#63 This Is What We Get For Ordering Around Midnight

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: withelle

#64 Airbnb Listing vs. Reality

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: KamenCo

#65 Expectation vs. Reality. I Give Up

65 Side-By-Side Pics Making Showing How Disappointing Reality Is

Image source: joeydynamo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I’m Twelve, And Here’s Some Of My Photography
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Layered 3D Sculpture Came To Life Using Customized Facebook 3D Photo
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 10-March-2026
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2026
Chelsea Handler: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Feb, 25, 2026
80 Times People Expressed A Level Of Stupidity You Just Can’t Make Up
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2026
CBS Aired Two Salvation Episodes and Really Put the Show Into Orbit!
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2017