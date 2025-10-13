Cheater Tries To Trap Her Ex With A Baby Lie, He Calls Her Bluff And Finds Peace

Relationships can get messy, especially when there’s cheating involved. Throw in a positive pregnancy test and you have a recipe for complicated…
A guy has told how he was well on his way to getting over his ex-girlfriend, only to receive a text that she’s pregnant – with his baby. He says he had his doubts but was willing to step up IF he’s the dad. Naturally, the man offered to do a paternity test. But just moments before the appointment, the truth showed up uninvited. And things spiraled fast.
His GF of four years cheated and ended up falling pregnant
Instead of coming clean, she decided to tell him the baby is his…
A global DNA testing center has exposed alarming rates of paternity fraud in some countries
Paternity fraud is when a man is falsely led to believe he is the biological father of a child. And experts say it’s becoming a “significant” issue worldwide.
Advancements in DNA testing have helped to expose some cases but others go undetected. According to civil rights group Fathers 4 Justice (F4J), paternity fraud rates vary widely across the world. Countries like Canada and the UK report rates of around 2.8% and 1.6%. But in some Southern African nations and Jamaica, it’s becoming a major problem.
“In Botswana, the Global DNA Diagnostic Centre in Gaborone conducted over 2,500 paternity tests between 2022 and 2025, with 70% confirming that presumed fathers were not biologically related to the children in question,” reported APA News in May this year.
The rates were even higher in neighbouring Zimbabwe, with 72% of tested men receiving negative results.
“Misattributed paternity can have profound emotional, financial, and psychological effects,” warns F4J. It also raises concerns about child custody, maintenance and inheritance rights.
Earlier this year, the BBC reported that a British woman had been sentenced to 13 months in jail, after forging paternity test results, and leading her ex to believe he was the father of her child.
Ryan Hampson rekindled his relationship with Beth Fernley and was present at the child’s birth. “Hampson – whose name was on the child’s birth certificate – said his proudest moment was becoming a father, but when he found out it was a lie he was “left grieving over a child that was still alive,'” reads the BBC site.
The wave of paternity fraud cases has prompted some to call for mandatory DNA testing.
“DNA testing should be made compulsory at birth so that the rightful father, regardless of financial standing or capability, can take care of his child,” noted the DNA Diagnostic Centre, adding that “there is a tendency of giving paternal responsibility to men based on their financial capabilities.”
