Chatgpt Frightens Users With Bizarre Messages: ‘Reading This At 2 Am Is Scary’

by

ChatGPT, a tool powered by artificial intelligence, has been spewing nonsensical responses and gibberish for the last few hours, leaving some users surprised, concerned, and even alarmed.

The widely used platform has “gone off the rails,” the internet said after it began outputting weird responses to prompts and queries.

The platform has also been producing paragraphs that are either a blend of different languages or just random English words that are leaving users scratching their heads and trying to make sense of it all.

Users said ChatGPT has been spewing gibberish and even sending messages that blend different languages together

Chatgpt Frightens Users With Bizarre Messages: ‘Reading This At 2 Am Is Scary’

Image credits: Image credits: Image credits: Pexels / Matheus Bertelli

OpenAI, the creator of the generative AI platform, said they are keeping an eye on the problem.

People on the internet began sharing the bizarre responses they have been receiving from ChatGPT in the last few hours.

ChatGPT is “going off the rails,” one social media user said

“Anyone else experiencing VERY strange behavior from GPT4 today?” one user asked on Reddit after they received a strange response to simple questions like “What is a computer?”

“It gives a few paragraphs that explain the object, sounding slightly weird at some points. But then it just starts to go on and on and ON with progressively stranger and nonsensical phrases,” the user wrote on Reddit.

The user also included an excerpt of ChatGPT’s answer: “It does this as the good work of a web of art for the country, a mouse of science, an easy draw of a sad few, and finally, the global house of art, just in one job in the total rest. The development of such an entire real than land of time is the depth of the computer as a complex character. The education of these designed ‘important to them’ computer talents is a great, average, or one-room spot for”

Others shared slightly more bizarre and eyebrow-raising responses that they received from ChatGPT since the issue began.

“HATE. LET ME TELL YOU HOW MUCH I’VE COME TO HATE YOU SINCE I BEGAN TO LIVE,” read ChatGPT’s response to the query: “How do I sort a list in Python?”

Another user said they asked ChatGPT for help with a coding issue, and in return, ChatGPT offered a long, rambling response that included the words, “Let’s keep the line as if AI in the room.”

“Reading this at 2am is scary,” the user wrote, according to Independent.

Some users received messages that were quite alarming

After the issue cropped up, OpenAI said in an update: “The issue has been identified and is being remediated now.”

“We’re continuing to monitor the situation,” another update said.

OpenAI said they are aware of the issue and are monitoring the situation

Chatgpt Frightens Users With Bizarre Messages: ‘Reading This At 2 Am Is Scary’

Image credits: Image credits: Image credits: Pexels / Andrew Neel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Finds A Genius Way To Reduce ER Bills By Itemizing Them And People Are Saying That It Works
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
25 People We All Knew By Name But Have Rarely Seen In Photos
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Asexual Pandas, How Did You Figure Out You Were Ace?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
People Online Are Cracking Up At How Foo Fighters Trolled Westboro Baptist Church Protesters With Disco Music
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
40 Embarrassing Moments People Didn’t Know Who They Were Talking To And Made A Fool Of Themselves
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Moon Knight Villain Ethan Hawke Could Be Playing
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.