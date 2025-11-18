ChatGPT, a tool powered by artificial intelligence, has been spewing nonsensical responses and gibberish for the last few hours, leaving some users surprised, concerned, and even alarmed.
The widely used platform has “gone off the rails,” the internet said after it began outputting weird responses to prompts and queries.
The platform has also been producing paragraphs that are either a blend of different languages or just random English words that are leaving users scratching their heads and trying to make sense of it all.
Users said ChatGPT has been spewing gibberish and even sending messages that blend different languages together
OpenAI, the creator of the generative AI platform, said they are keeping an eye on the problem.
People on the internet began sharing the bizarre responses they have been receiving from ChatGPT in the last few hours.
ChatGPT is “going off the rails,” one social media user said
“Anyone else experiencing VERY strange behavior from GPT4 today?” one user asked on Reddit after they received a strange response to simple questions like “What is a computer?”
“It gives a few paragraphs that explain the object, sounding slightly weird at some points. But then it just starts to go on and on and ON with progressively stranger and nonsensical phrases,” the user wrote on Reddit.
The user also included an excerpt of ChatGPT’s answer: “It does this as the good work of a web of art for the country, a mouse of science, an easy draw of a sad few, and finally, the global house of art, just in one job in the total rest. The development of such an entire real than land of time is the depth of the computer as a complex character. The education of these designed ‘important to them’ computer talents is a great, average, or one-room spot for”
Others shared slightly more bizarre and eyebrow-raising responses that they received from ChatGPT since the issue began.
“HATE. LET ME TELL YOU HOW MUCH I’VE COME TO HATE YOU SINCE I BEGAN TO LIVE,” read ChatGPT’s response to the query: “How do I sort a list in Python?”
Another user said they asked ChatGPT for help with a coding issue, and in return, ChatGPT offered a long, rambling response that included the words, “Let’s keep the line as if AI in the room.”
“Reading this at 2am is scary,” the user wrote, according to Independent.
Some users received messages that were quite alarming
After the issue cropped up, OpenAI said in an update: “The issue has been identified and is being remediated now.”
“We’re continuing to monitor the situation,” another update said.
OpenAI said they are aware of the issue and are monitoring the situation
