71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

by

Animals never fail to make us smile — especially when they star in comics. Whether they’re cheeky, wise, or adorably clumsy, they have a special way of showing us the funny and heartwarming sides of life. Our community creators have turned that charm into cartoons that are as relatable as they are entertaining, capturing everything from the chaos of pets to the quirks of wild creatures.

This is part two of our roundup of the best animal comics shared on Bored Panda by our talented community artists. From the dark humor of War and Peas to the playful wit of Divyansh Sikka and many others, these are the comics that got the biggest laughs, the most upvotes, and all the love from our readers.

#1

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: st.janie, Janie Stapleton

#2

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#3

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: studio_amn, Aishwarya Mankar Nabar

#4

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: birdswithpants, Yannis Bolman

#5

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: st.janie, Janie Stapleton

#6

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: jimbentonshots, Jim Benton

#7

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: meerkatguycomic, Kevin Erdmann

#8

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#9

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: war.and.peas, War and Peas

#10

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: amii.illustrates, Amii James

#11

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: st.janie, Janie Stapleton

#12

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: Salih Gonenli

#13

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: sow_ay, Sow Ay

#14

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: amii.illustrates, Amii James

#15

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: amii.illustrates, Amii James

#16

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: catscafecomics, Cat’s Cafe

#17

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: litterboxcomics, Chesca Hause

#18

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang

#19

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang

#20

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: sushi_and_ren, Dazzazzad

#21

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: sushi_and_ren, Dazzazzad

#22

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: birdswithpants, Yannis Bolman

#23

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: birdswithpants, Yannis Bolman

#24

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: jangandfox, Jang

#25

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: st.janie, Janie Stapleton

#26

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons, Jonathan Hawkins

#27

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons, Jonathan Hawkins

#28

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: dinosandcomics, Magnet Rocket

#29

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: nibblingsworld, Nibblings

#30

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: peaceloveandpierre, Peace, Love & Pierre

#31

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: peaceloveandpierre, Peace, Love & Pierre

#32

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: kampingchicken, Ren

#33

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: rusty.creates, Rusty Epstein

#34

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: rusty.creates, Rusty Epstein

#35

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: Salih Gonenli, Salih Gonenli

#36

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#37

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#38

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#39

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#40

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: tysoncole.3000, Tyson Cole

#41

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: war.and.peas, War and Peas

#42

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: war.and.peas, War and Peas

#43

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: war.and.peas, War and Peas

#44

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: studio_amn, Aishwarya Mankar Nabar

#45

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: amii.illustrates, Amii James

#46

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: catscafecomics, Cat’s Cafe

#47

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: litterboxcomics, Chesca Hause

#48

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: buddygatorcomics, Chow Hon Lam

#49

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: buddygatorcomics, Chow Hon Lam

#50

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang

#51

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: happipaper, Christy Sanderson

#52

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: jimbentonshots, Jim Benton

#53

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: rusty.creates, Rusty Epstein

#54

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: rusty.creates, Rusty Epstein

#55

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: rusty.creates, Rusty Epstein

#56

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: sherilawrencedavies, Sheri Davies

#57

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: sow_ay, Sow Ay

#58

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: StarPurpleComics

#59

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: StarPurpleComics

#60

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#61

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: war.and.peas, War and Peas

#62

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: war.and.peas, War and Peas

#63

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: litterboxcomics, Chesca Hause

#64

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: buddygatorcomics, Chow Hon Lam

#65

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: happipaper, Christy Sanderson

#66

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: jangandfox, Jang

#67

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: jimbentonshots, Jim Benton

#68

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: nibblingsworld, Nibblings

#69

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: kampingchicken, Ren

#70

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: sherilawrencedavies, Sheri Davies

#71

71 Animal Comics That Our Readers Loved The Most

Image source: sow_ay, Sow Ay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
13 Spooky Comics That I Created This Year
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hannibal 2.13 Review: “Mizumono”
3 min read
May, 24, 2014
40 Funny And Painfully True Memes That Anyone Who’s “30 And Tired” Might Understand Perfectly (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Sharing My Silly Drawings (5 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Video Explains How to Get Out of a Speeding Ticket
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2018
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Tracey Morgan’s “The Last O.G.”
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2018