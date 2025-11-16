Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Embarrassing Thing You’ve Done In Public? (Closed)

by

The time explains itself, lmao

What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done ✨in public✨

#1

The most embarrassing thing I’ve ever done in public was probably go out in cosplay! I’m sure my friends would disagree and tell you something else, but from what I remember of my life that would be it :> I’ve gone out in cosplay like 5 or more times? Just recently was my first time going out in cosplay without my friends, lol

#2

i was at a conference(it was school related) and i was wearing a suit. There was an ice cream station so naturally me being me, I wanted to go get some. There was whipped cream to so i was using it and it just broke on me. the whipped cream came out all melty and i didn’t know what to do. it melted everywhere(surprisingly not on my suit) and i was sprint-walking around the convention center just trying to find a sink. it was embarrassing but that happened months ago and i laugh about it

#3

Pass out probably. Idk I’m a shy person a don’t go in public a lot.

#4

When I was in first or second grade, I had a different music teacher; the other one got transferred to another school. I was walking home and my mom asked me what I did that day. I told her about the music teacher. Turns out he was ten feet behind us.

