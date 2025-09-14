Tyler Robinson Reportedly Lived With “Transgender Partner”, Family Denies Romantic Link

A conservative outlet is reporting that Charlie Kirk’s assassin, Tyler Robinson, was shacking up with a transgender person.
These allegations were made by Fox News digital anchor Brooke Singman mere days after reports suggested it was the shooter’s father who turned Robinson over to the police.
The outlet has since departed from that narrative, claiming instead that it was an individual by the name of Lance Twiggs, who surrendered damning Discord communications to the police.
Singman has since gone as far as asserting that Twiggs was in a “romantic relationship” with Robinson.
One outlet is saying that Robinson’s roommate was a transitioning transgender
“EXCLUSIVE,” Singman declared on September 17. “Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me.”
“The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI,” the X update reads.
“Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the individual that helped FBI authorities solidify that Robinson was indeed the shooter.”
Bored Panda reported on September 13 that the roommate shared Discord communications with police in which Tyler detailed his plans.
The messages shared with police corresponded with where they found the weapon
One of the messages touched on his need to change clothing.
Police superimposed this correspondence over what they saw, according to Utah Governor Spence Cox’s account on the same day.
The Discord chatter further explained how he planned on disposing of the rifle—police consequently found the weapon in a wooded area with a scope attached and wrapped in a towel.
Charlie Kirk was discussing transgenderism when the bullet ripped into him
Singman went on to recap the conversation Kirk was having when the bullet ripped into him.
“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” he was asked.
“Too many,” came the answer.
“Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?” came the next question.
Kirk counter-queried with “Counting or not counting gang violence?”
It was then that he was silenced for good.
Sinman says Robinson and Twiggs were in a romantic relationship
In her most recent X post, Singman doubled down on the transgender narrative.
“EXCLUSIVE: FBI senior officials confirm Charlie Kirk’s assassin Tyler Robinson was in a ‘romantic relationship’ with the transgender partner.”
“Officials confirm the unnamed person is cooperating with the FBI.”
An unnamed Robinson family member described Twiggs as the black sheep of his own family
The New York Post, a tributary of the same entity that owns Fox, reported that it has since interviewed one of Robinson’s family members, who has chosen to stay anonymous.
They were reported to have described Robinson and Twiggs as roommates, but balked at questions of them being in an intimate relationship.
“She,” as the NYP described the relative, also denied knowing anything about Twiggs transition from a male to a woman or their politics.
Said family member also singled out Twiggs, calling him the black sheep of his family.
Tyler’s grandmother Debbie cannot reach his father whom she has tried to contact frequently
Notably previous reports suggest that it was Robinson’s father, Matt, who initiated contact with the police which ultimately led to the arrest of his son.
Matt’s mother and Tyler’s grandmother, Debbie, refused to believe what the latter was being accused of.
Tellingly, she claimed she tried to contact Matt after her son was arrested but to no avail.
Neighbors allegedly spotted unsavory character from out of state visiting Twiggs and Robinson
Then one day, according to Robinson and Twiggs’ neighbors they saw a string of out of town visitors frequent the two’s $1,800 per month apartment.
These individuals, they told police investigators, did not give off a good vibe.
Most netizens are not buying the story
Social media has since weighed in on the recent report and many commenters are not buying it.
“Definitely not believing Fox News,” wrote one.
“Of course they gotta sprinkle in a little bit of this,” observed another.
“Trying to fit that square narrative into a round hole!” remarked one netizen at odds with the report.
Some feel the story just keeps getting wilder
