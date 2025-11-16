A Collection Of Pencil Drawings I Made Of Some Famous Movie Characters, Sculptures And Skulls (24 Pics)

My name is Mike Koubou and I’m an illustrator and graphic designer from Athens.
I was born and raised in Germany and have been drawing for as long as I can remember. After high school, I studied architecture in Greece, but in the end, decided to do something with design and illustration. I also worked many years for a publishing house in Athens, illustrating that focused on educational books for children.
Today I’m an independent illustrator creating my own ideas and selling them to the world. Also, I undertake some freelance projects mostly for publishing houses.
This is a collection of pencil drawings I made of some famous movie characters, sculptures and skulls in my sketchbook and just wanted to share with you!
Hope you like it!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | displate.com | inprnt.com
#1 Edward Scissorhands
#2 Groot
#3 Bojack Horseman
#4
#5 Hipster With Moustache
#6
#7
#8 Night King
#9
#10
#11 Frankenstein
#12 Durotan
#13
#14 Zebra Of Madagascar
#15 Menelaus
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20 Bill Murray
#21
#22 Officer Clawhauser
#23
#24
Follow Us