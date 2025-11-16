A Collection Of Pencil Drawings I Made Of Some Famous Movie Characters, Sculptures And Skulls (24 Pics)

My name is Mike Koubou and I’m an illustrator and graphic designer from Athens. 

I was born and raised in Germany and have been drawing for as long as I can remember. After high school, I studied architecture in Greece, but in the end, decided to do something with design and illustration. I also worked many years for a publishing house in Athens, illustrating that focused on educational books for children.

Today I’m an independent illustrator creating my own ideas and selling them to the world. Also, I undertake some freelance projects mostly for publishing houses.

This is a collection of pencil drawings I made of some famous movie characters, sculptures and skulls in my sketchbook and just wanted to share with you!

Hope you like it!

#1 Edward Scissorhands

#2 Groot

#3 Bojack Horseman

#4

#5 Hipster With Moustache

#6

#7

#8 Night King

#9

#10

#11 Frankenstein

#12 Durotan

#13

#14 Zebra Of Madagascar

#15 Menelaus

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20 Bill Murray

#21

#22 Officer Clawhauser

#23

#24

