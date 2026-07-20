If You Can Name All 22 Characters From These Silhouettes, Your Movie & TV Knowledge Is Superb

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Can you identify your favorite TV show and movie characters by just their outlines? From memorable protagonists to the most misunderstood villains and anti-heroes, this ultimate silhouette quiz challenges your pop culture memory.

In this visual TV & film quiz, you must identify 22 famous characters from their dark silhouettes alone. Think you can spot the difference between an evil antagonist and a beloved hero? Test your movie & TV trivia skills and see if you can score a perfect 22/22!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You Can Name All 22 Characters From These Silhouettes, Your Movie &#038; TV Knowledge Is Superb

Image credits: followmyinkedarm

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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