Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something Good That’s Happened To You Or Someone You Know Lately (Closed)

All good things!
#1
i made a friend at my new school!!!!
#2
I have a baby squirrel now. I love him
#3
My German class finally made a group chat, we’re going to study together for a test. It makes me feel better knowing that there are other people who have my back.
#4
Lately I’ve been struggling a lot with anxiety and having trouble focusing, but recently I got new art supplies and aced a science quiz! Made me feel a bit better :)
#5
I got my drivers license.
It was a scary thing for me, but I absolutely aced the test and I am pretty proud of myself.
#6
I work in a restaurant, and it was a grueling summer. I bus tables, host, run food, drink, stock, etc. Alot of the staff are great, but the restaurant is poorly managed and staffed. When someone else was working with me, because there’s no oversight or repercussions, so alot of employees goof off, play on their phone instead of doing their job. I, and some others talked to the managers about it frequently saying ‘I need help! I can not physically do everything.’ It’s a huge restaurant in a tourist town, so it’s alot of physically demanding work. My bosses said ‘thanks for letting them know’ but nothing changed. A few weeks ago i had to call out because my hands were swollen and my wrists hurt, I have carpal tunnel. Over labor day weekend, one of the busiest in the summer, I was working alone. And I was at my wits end. I was angry, miserable, in pain, and felt used by my bosses. I’m quick so why pay someone else right? A few days later one of my coworkers asked if I could go to the servers station. I walk back and several of my coworkers were lined up and handed me a card. They said ‘that even if our bosses don’t care, they wanted me to know how much they appreciated me and all i do. Thank you for holding us together this summer.’ I open the card and almost everyone had chipped in cash, $300, and signed it saying ‘we love you’ ‘You’re awesome’. It was bizarre and wonderful. I’ve never seen that before. I ended up just yelling ‘Emotions! Gotta go!’ because they made me cry haha. It was ao heartwarming and helped me realize that i deserve better.
#7
Been put in a teeny tiny Latin A-level class. In between huge amount of work we just spend loads of the extra time laughing amd talking to the, really cool, Latin teachers. I love everyone in that class, and I’m thinking it’s going to be a good 2 years
#8
I told my crush I liked him and he liked me too! I wouldn’t exactly call us a couple yet, but still im soooooooooo happy C:
