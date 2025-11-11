I Draw Character Mashups Inspired By Hayao Miyazaki And Disney Movies

by

Hi my name is dada, I love drawing all sorts of subjects with all sorts of mediums! Art can communicate without words. It is a platform where I filter my emotions; it gives me passion to create.

I am a huge fan of Hayao Miyazaki and I also love Disney’s stories. Below are a few character mash-ups done with colour pencils.

Each drawing is a slow layering process of about ten hours. Hope you like them!

More info: Instagram

Beauty & the Beast

Mononoke Hime

Story of Two Sisters

Jasmine & Rajah

Haku

Ariel & Vanessa

Tarzan & Kerchak

Patrick Penrose
