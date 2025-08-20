73 Chaotic Pets Who Decided To Be A Menace Just Because They Can

Pets can be cute, pets can be unruly, but sometimes they’re just straight-up chaotic. According to research by Novuna Personal Finance, 75% of British pet owners had to deal with property damage because of their pets. But there’s probably no owner on this Earth whose pet is a 100% angel.

Bored Panda compiled the funniest and most adorable examples of dogs, cats, gerbils, parrots, and other animals wreaking anarchy in their homes. Stealing sandwiches, terrorizing their pet siblings, and leaving a trail of shredded toilet paper everywhere – these pets are the true agents of chaos. And still, their human parents have no choice but to love them, feed them, and never leave them.

#1 Turned Around For 5 Seconds

Image source: reddit.com

#2 I Have To Use A Decoy Book When I Read Because Of This Jerk

Image source: Savidawn93

#3 I’m Not Sure How To Even Title This, But I Felt It Needed To Be Posted

Image source: BurdxTurd

#4 I Just Had To Share What This Silly Sennie Did Yesterday

Image source: pigeonsandspies

#5 Zero Remorse

Image source: michael___wave

#6 Woody Is Great At Being A Baby Goat, But Makes For A Terrible Secretary

Image source: Twiddly_twat

#7 Didn’t Like Today’s News

Image source: Confident-Profile143

#8 He’s So Proud About It

Image source: Thebreach46

#9 My Cat Occasionally Visits Our Neighbors. Today She Came Back With A Little Snack

Image source: Knoxpat

#10 “No Soup For You” – Piper, Probably

Image source: c2250388y

#11 Shout Out To This Cat That Said No To Being Kept Inside. Little Fella Busted Out The Window Screen For A Better View

Image source: Designed_To

#12 Rude

Image source: unoiamaQT

#13 So I Made This Bird Bath And This Little Derp Decided To Leave His Paw Prints In It

Image source: -llCerberus-

#14 We Didn’t Let Him Come On A Walk Outside With Us

Image source: skyhighnemo

#15 Every Time My Friend Comes By My Cat Shoves His Face Into His Shoes

Image source: somebroyouknow

#16 Peppermint Butler Destroyed My Plant And Spilled Dirt All Over The Floor. Shame Him

Image source: hiddencoyote

#17 Mochi The Ankle Annihilator

Image source: p0k3m0nprincess

#18 I Guess I’m Done With My Coffee Then

Image source: MartyFreeze

#19 My Brother’s Dog Ate My Airpod

Image source: hoverant

#20 My Cat Snuck Into The Office And Wreaked Havoc

Image source: Bee_Hummingbird

#21 This Is What I Woke Up To Today

Image source: ChintzyTurtle

#22 My 7-Year-Old Theater Kid Keeps Dancing Along To Newsies Songs On Alexa. He’s Been Using A Marker As A Prop Cigar. I Bought Him A Toy Cigar On Amazon The Other Day. The Dog Stole It

Image source: meyerovb

#23 Morning Madness With The Demon

Image source: reddit.com

#24 He Stole My Sandwich

Image source: KatTheFelinoid

#25 This Adorable Little Thing Eating My Sammich While Standing On The Piece Of Bread I Gave Him

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Those Are Some Nice Flowers, Would Be A Shame If Someone Smushed Them

Image source: gus2155

#27 When He’s Not Biting My Face, He’s Actually A Really Sweet Boy

Image source: Ihailfromhyrule

#28 The Best Place For A Nap

Image source: chrumocka

#29 My Cat After I Tried Taking Back My Laptop

Image source: redditmash

#30 My Cat Actually Tried Eating My Homework

Image source: kikonyan

#31 I Think I’ll Just… Yep, This Is A Good Place

Image source: allywarner

#32 My Cat Brought A Live Mouse In And Lost It In My Room. Again

Image source: Background-Web-484

#33 No, Her Tongue Isn’t Normally Hot Pink. She Just Decided To Eat A Bright Pink Water Color Pencil

Image source: mightbedylan

#34 That’s Not A Flower Bed, Winnie

Image source: senoj96nodnarb

#35 The Joys Of Owning A Bunny

Image source: beanynne

#36 My Dog Keeps Randomly Tearing Up My Mom’s Bible. This Is The Third Bible She’s Had To Purchase

Image source: WarDoggy12

#37 “And I’ll Do It Again!”

Image source: lemurrama

#38 I Got A New Phone And Someone Is Not Happy

Image source: secretcatattack

#39 Spent A Week On This Puzzle

Image source: augustine01189

#40 Rico’s First Christmas

Image source: cobalt_lightning

#41 Can I Get A Minute?

Image source: jessonescoopberries

#42 My Cat Enjoys Messing With My Pencil And Earbuds When I Do Homework. Cue The Decoy Pencil And Earbuds

Image source: Twartzack

#43 Thanks Mate. Just After I Swept The Floor Too

Image source: Scatterheart61

#44 We Gave Him A Stuffed Animal. He Chose To Shower In The Blood Of His Enemies

Image source: austinjohnplays

#45 Idiot Chews Holes Through Blankets Then Sits There Like He’s Getting A Fade

Image source: UrbanSafariGuide

#46 Someone Took A Bath In My Smoothie

Image source: reddit.com

#47 The Criminal And Her Crime

Image source: swarmof_beesofficial

#48 Good Morning

Image source: Lampedeir

#49 Our Cat Steals And Hoards Bottle Caps. Found His Stash While Cleaning

Image source: devvy_downer

#50 These Aren’t Her Toys

The carpets were being replaced in our upstairs. My sister and her family were out of town, and they were kind enough to let us work from their home for the day.

Obviously, this is entirely my fault, not my dog’s. I somehow didn’t spot their dog’s toy chest. I brought toys for my dog to play with, and one of them was a squeaky ball. She carried it in the other room, and I heard her playing with it, but I was stuck on a call and couldn’t check on her for nearly 5 minutes. Apparently, she had found the other dog’s plush squeakies and started just absolutely shredding them.

Image source: TCRandom

#51 I Was Gone For 15 Minutes And She Busts Through The Window AC Onto The Balcony

Image source: TheMercDeadpool2

#52 My Dog Shreds His Toys, Then Demands We Play With The Pieces

Image source: kaylynstar

#53 Fresh Concrete, Poured 10 Minutes Ago. Partner Decided To Let All The Pets Out, Unsupervised. The Pets Immediately Inspected The Workmanship

Image source: foulfaerie

#54 I Was Putting Together A Desk And Looked Away For One Minute

Image source: CutesMachine69

#55 Paper Towel Rolls Have Been A Long-Time Favorite. The Relationship Started Only By Looking Down Into The Abyss. I Think Her Love Is In Too Deep

Image source: Tentaclesntea

#56 The Suspect Has Been Detained

Image source: vanHarten

#57 Opal Getting Some Humidity In The Bathroom While I Shower

Image source: maybeeava

#58 I Wondered Why My Phone Wasn’t Charged This Morning

Image source: TehFuriousOne

#59 I’ve Never Met My Neighbors But I Absolutely Know They Have Cats

Image source: piper4026

#60 Paint Was On The Top Of The Fridge. Someone Knocked It Off

Image source: monstahrain

#61 Goat Intentionally Invading Marshmallow’s Personal Bubble To Bother Him

Image source: Valhallawalker

#62 He’s Excited Because He Can Steal Unripe Fruit From The Tree Again, Like Every Spring

Image source: alexg81

#63 The Neighbor’s New Fence Knocked Out Our Internet. Then Their Dog Ate The Replacement Line

Image source: hoop-d-lishus

#64 There Was Parsley Growing In There

Image source: 6LegsGoExplore

#65 Got Gucci Sunglasses For My Wife. Dog Ate Them Before She Had A Chance To Wear Them

Image source: archstanton43

#66 Sister’s Cat Got Stuck On The Net In The Top Left. My Mom Tried To Get It Down, And Told Me To Get A Chair. I Was As Fast As I Could, But I Was Still Too Late. The Cat Got Down Though

Image source: Bukki13

#67 My Dog Ate The Commissioned Painting I Was Working On

Image source: a_tattooed_artist

#68 Dog Got Too Excited Seeing My Dad

Image source: cheesy_crump

#69 Two Guilty Dogs And A Destroyed Nativity Scene

My wife stayed up until midnight last night setting up her nativity scene. She really loves Christmas and I feel horrible for her. Well I came home from work this morning and walk into this. This act of vandalism was committed in less than an hour. Luckily she took it well and is excited to set up another nativity scene.

Image source: heeeelpme666

#70 So At 6 Am I Was Very Rudely Awakened To The Sound Of My Beautiful Reclaimed Art Deco Basin Crashing Onto My Newly Tiled Floor. Barbara The Cat Scarpering Out As I Reach The Bathroom

Image source: geefunken

#71 The Craziest Girl

Image source: jjo_malraeng

#72 Take Some Notes From Rigby Cat And Wake Up With A Smile

Image source: iamrigbycat

#73 When You Are Looking For Him All Over The House, But He’s Just Chilling On The Door

Image source: enot_bandit_

100% secure your website.