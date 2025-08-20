73 Chaotic Pets Who Decided To Be A Menace Just Because They Can

Pets can be cute, pets can be unruly, but sometimes they’re just straight-up chaotic. According to research by Novuna Personal Finance, 75% of British pet owners had to deal with property damage because of their pets. But there’s probably no owner on this Earth whose pet is a 100% angel.
Bored Panda compiled the funniest and most adorable examples of dogs, cats, gerbils, parrots, and other animals wreaking anarchy in their homes. Stealing sandwiches, terrorizing their pet siblings, and leaving a trail of shredded toilet paper everywhere – these pets are the true agents of chaos. And still, their human parents have no choice but to love them, feed them, and never leave them.
#1 Turned Around For 5 Seconds
#2 I Have To Use A Decoy Book When I Read Because Of This Jerk
#3 I’m Not Sure How To Even Title This, But I Felt It Needed To Be Posted
#4 I Just Had To Share What This Silly Sennie Did Yesterday
#5 Zero Remorse
#6 Woody Is Great At Being A Baby Goat, But Makes For A Terrible Secretary
#7 Didn’t Like Today’s News
#8 He’s So Proud About It
#9 My Cat Occasionally Visits Our Neighbors. Today She Came Back With A Little Snack
#10 “No Soup For You” – Piper, Probably
#11 Shout Out To This Cat That Said No To Being Kept Inside. Little Fella Busted Out The Window Screen For A Better View
#12 Rude
#13 So I Made This Bird Bath And This Little Derp Decided To Leave His Paw Prints In It
#14 We Didn’t Let Him Come On A Walk Outside With Us
#15 Every Time My Friend Comes By My Cat Shoves His Face Into His Shoes
#16 Peppermint Butler Destroyed My Plant And Spilled Dirt All Over The Floor. Shame Him
#17 Mochi The Ankle Annihilator
#18 I Guess I’m Done With My Coffee Then
#19 My Brother’s Dog Ate My Airpod
#20 My Cat Snuck Into The Office And Wreaked Havoc
#21 This Is What I Woke Up To Today
#22 My 7-Year-Old Theater Kid Keeps Dancing Along To Newsies Songs On Alexa. He’s Been Using A Marker As A Prop Cigar. I Bought Him A Toy Cigar On Amazon The Other Day. The Dog Stole It
#23 Morning Madness With The Demon
#24 He Stole My Sandwich
#25 This Adorable Little Thing Eating My Sammich While Standing On The Piece Of Bread I Gave Him
#26 Those Are Some Nice Flowers, Would Be A Shame If Someone Smushed Them
#27 When He’s Not Biting My Face, He’s Actually A Really Sweet Boy
#28 The Best Place For A Nap
#29 My Cat After I Tried Taking Back My Laptop
#30 My Cat Actually Tried Eating My Homework
#31 I Think I’ll Just… Yep, This Is A Good Place
#32 My Cat Brought A Live Mouse In And Lost It In My Room. Again
#33 No, Her Tongue Isn’t Normally Hot Pink. She Just Decided To Eat A Bright Pink Water Color Pencil
#34 That’s Not A Flower Bed, Winnie
#35 The Joys Of Owning A Bunny
#36 My Dog Keeps Randomly Tearing Up My Mom’s Bible. This Is The Third Bible She’s Had To Purchase
#37 “And I’ll Do It Again!”
#38 I Got A New Phone And Someone Is Not Happy
#39 Spent A Week On This Puzzle
#40 Rico’s First Christmas
#41 Can I Get A Minute?
#42 My Cat Enjoys Messing With My Pencil And Earbuds When I Do Homework. Cue The Decoy Pencil And Earbuds
#43 Thanks Mate. Just After I Swept The Floor Too
#44 We Gave Him A Stuffed Animal. He Chose To Shower In The Blood Of His Enemies
#45 Idiot Chews Holes Through Blankets Then Sits There Like He’s Getting A Fade
#46 Someone Took A Bath In My Smoothie
#47 The Criminal And Her Crime
#48 Good Morning
#49 Our Cat Steals And Hoards Bottle Caps. Found His Stash While Cleaning
#50 These Aren’t Her Toys
The carpets were being replaced in our upstairs. My sister and her family were out of town, and they were kind enough to let us work from their home for the day.
Obviously, this is entirely my fault, not my dog’s. I somehow didn’t spot their dog’s toy chest. I brought toys for my dog to play with, and one of them was a squeaky ball. She carried it in the other room, and I heard her playing with it, but I was stuck on a call and couldn’t check on her for nearly 5 minutes. Apparently, she had found the other dog’s plush squeakies and started just absolutely shredding them.
#51 I Was Gone For 15 Minutes And She Busts Through The Window AC Onto The Balcony
#52 My Dog Shreds His Toys, Then Demands We Play With The Pieces
#53 Fresh Concrete, Poured 10 Minutes Ago. Partner Decided To Let All The Pets Out, Unsupervised. The Pets Immediately Inspected The Workmanship
#54 I Was Putting Together A Desk And Looked Away For One Minute
#55 Paper Towel Rolls Have Been A Long-Time Favorite. The Relationship Started Only By Looking Down Into The Abyss. I Think Her Love Is In Too Deep
#56 The Suspect Has Been Detained
#57 Opal Getting Some Humidity In The Bathroom While I Shower
#58 I Wondered Why My Phone Wasn’t Charged This Morning
#59 I’ve Never Met My Neighbors But I Absolutely Know They Have Cats
#60 Paint Was On The Top Of The Fridge. Someone Knocked It Off
#61 Goat Intentionally Invading Marshmallow’s Personal Bubble To Bother Him
#62 He’s Excited Because He Can Steal Unripe Fruit From The Tree Again, Like Every Spring
#63 The Neighbor’s New Fence Knocked Out Our Internet. Then Their Dog Ate The Replacement Line
#64 There Was Parsley Growing In There
#65 Got Gucci Sunglasses For My Wife. Dog Ate Them Before She Had A Chance To Wear Them
#66 Sister’s Cat Got Stuck On The Net In The Top Left. My Mom Tried To Get It Down, And Told Me To Get A Chair. I Was As Fast As I Could, But I Was Still Too Late. The Cat Got Down Though
#67 My Dog Ate The Commissioned Painting I Was Working On
#68 Dog Got Too Excited Seeing My Dad
#69 Two Guilty Dogs And A Destroyed Nativity Scene
My wife stayed up until midnight last night setting up her nativity scene. She really loves Christmas and I feel horrible for her. Well I came home from work this morning and walk into this. This act of vandalism was committed in less than an hour. Luckily she took it well and is excited to set up another nativity scene.
#70 So At 6 Am I Was Very Rudely Awakened To The Sound Of My Beautiful Reclaimed Art Deco Basin Crashing Onto My Newly Tiled Floor. Barbara The Cat Scarpering Out As I Reach The Bathroom
#71 The Craziest Girl
#72 Take Some Notes From Rigby Cat And Wake Up With A Smile
#73 When You Are Looking For Him All Over The House, But He’s Just Chilling On The Door
